Coronavirus - we're here to help
From how to access your account online, scam awareness, your wellbeing and our community we're here to help.

Skip to main content

  • HL celebrates
    Black History Month

  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log in to HL Account
Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    2 October 2020

    Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:

    • We’ll find out if Tesco is still poaching customers from Aldi
    • Interest in William Hill’s US business makes GVC’s joint venture across the pond a key area of focus next week
    • Imperial Brands will tell us how sales have held up during the second half

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

    05-Oct
    No FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 reporters
    06-Oct
    Ferrexpo Q3 Production Report
    07-Oct
    Tesco* Half Year Results
    08-Oct
    Electrocomponents Trading Statement
    GVC* Q3 Trading Statement
    Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Statement
    Imperial Brands* Pre-Close Trading Statement
    02-Oct
    J D Wetherspoon Full Year Results

    *Companies on which we will be writing research.

    Tesco – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    The supermarkets have had a better time of it than many so far this year. But that’s not to say they’re sweeping up – Tesco expects full year profit to be flat, after extra costs associated with booming demand in lockdown wipe out the sales uplift.

    Next week we’ll be looking to see if those profit goal posts have been moved. In particular it will be interesting to know if this giant has continued to snatch customers from Aldi – as it was doing earlier this year for the first time in a decade. That was related to customers choosing to do bigger shops less frequently in the height of disruption. Tesco’s like for like sales were up 8.2% in the UK and Ireland in the first quarter, so that’s what we’ll be benchmarking against.

    No doubt investors will have their ears pricked for news on the special dividend. The proposed sale of the Asian business means proceeds were earmarked for a special return to shareholders. But no dividend is guaranteed, and Tesco could decide this cash injection would be better used for investing in the business – including continuing to ramp up online capacity.

    See the latest Tesco share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Tesco updates

    GVC – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    Casino giant Caesars’ £2.9bn offer for rival bookmaker William Hill says a lot about the potential in the emerging US sports betting market. While US sports betting accounts for a fraction of GVC’s total revenues, progress in its joint venture with MGM will be closely scrutinised next week.

    Back in the core business the big question is how successful GVC’s UK high street businesses, Ladbrokes and Coral, have been at capitalising on the return of live sports.

    Having successfully shifted some customers from stores to online during the crisis might have changed the economics of some stores, opening the door to more cost savings in the form of UK store closures. Since online sales are generally higher margin that could be good news for the bottom line.

    See the latest GVC share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for GVC updates

    Imperial Brands – Emilie Stevens, Equity Analyst

    The first thing we’ll look at next week will be Imperial’s core tobacco sales and market share. We expect sales to be down slightly, although this wouldn’t necessarily be a bad result in the context of a shrinking tobacco market and the pandemic. If smokers are choosing cheaper brands Imperial’s market share may actually benefit from its lower exposure to premium products.

    Next Generation Products (NGPs) have so far failed to live up to the heady expectations of a few years ago, but progress is still essential if Imperial and its peers are to offset the expected fall in traditional tobacco revenue. Any commentary on recent trading and investment plans will be of interest.

    Finally, we may get some information on the group’s financial position. Imperial’s debts are enormous, and the upcoming sale of the cigar business will help here. We won’t get a full balance sheet next week, but we’ll be scouring the release for information on cashflow.

    See the latest Imperial Brands share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Imperial Brands updates

    Nicholas Hyett owns shares in GVC.

    The Chair of Hargreaves Lansdown is also an Independent Director of Tesco plc.

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments and income they produce can rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      What did you think of this article?

      Thanks for your feedback

      Click here

      What did you think of this article?

      Thanks for your feedback

      Click here

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      What Japanese investment experts think about Japan's new Prime Minister

      2 October

      The next 10 years in markets – this time it really is different

      26 June

      How coronavirus has changed the way we look at shares

      20 August

      Leisure in lockdown – a tale of two hotels

      1 October

      What’s a rights issue and why do companies do them?

      1 October

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Markets

      What Japanese investment experts think about Japan's new Prime Minister

      We asked three Japanese investment experts what they think Suga's appointment could mean for the country’s economy and stock market.

      Josef Licsauer

      02 Oct 2020 4 min read

      Category: Markets

      The next 10 years in markets – this time it really is different

      Mark Dampier, Research Director, shares what the last four decades in the stock and bond markets can teach us about the future.

      Mark Dampier

      26 Jun 2020 5 min read

      Category: Shares

      How coronavirus has changed the way we look at shares

      Equity Analyst Nicholas Hyett explains how the way we analyse companies and shares has changed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

      Nicholas Hyett

      20 Aug 2020 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      Leisure in lockdown – a tale of two hotels

      A closer look at two travel companies - Intercontinental Hotels Group and Whitbread.

      Emilie Stevens

      01 Oct 2020 5 min read