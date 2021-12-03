We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    3 December 2021

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • We’ll see whether DS Smith's been able to balance inflationary pressures against price hikes
    • Rolls Royce may have to revise targets in the face of new Covid-variants
    • Can Berkeley keep building on a strong housing market?

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    06-Dec
    Victrex Full Year Results
    07-Dec
    Ashtead* Half Year Results
    Babcock International Half Year Results
    British American Tobacco* Pre-Close Trading Update
    Ferguson First Quarter Results
    08-Dec
    Berkeley* Half Year Results
    SSP Full Year Results
    TUI Full Year Results
    09-Dec
    Balfour Beatty* Q3 Trading Update
    DS Smith* Half Year Results
    FirstGroup Half Year Results
    JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Half Year Results
    Moonpig Half Year Results
    Rolls-Royce* Trading Update
    10-Dec
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    DS Smith – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    The e-commerce boom has shown no signs of slowing and as such we expect box-maker DS Smith to report strong demand through the first half. The biggest question is whether or not rising costs are cutting into profits. The group called out inflationary pressure in its most recent update, and this will be the first time we get a glimpse of how it’s impacted the business.

    Management said it would pass these costs on to customers, and we suspect this will mostly offset the burden. However, there could be somewhat of a lag which may temporarily dampen profits.

    We suspect this increasing pricing pressure will push DS Smith to pick up the pace on its goal to outsource some of its paper-making. At last check roughly 80% was made by DS Smith itself and management’s aiming to lower that to 60%.

    Net Debt will be another figure to watch, as it’s been on the rise over the past year following the Europac acquisition. At 2.2x cash profits, it’s beyond management’s target. This isn’t unmanageable, but the group is likely looking for ways to chip away at that figure and we’d like to see progress on that front.

    Rolls Royce – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Producing and servicing wide body (long haul) aircraft engines has not been a nice business to be in over the last 18 months. To that end, we aren’t expecting a complete about-turn in fortunes in next week’s trading statement. But we would like to see that things are on track – especially the aim to be cash flow positive in the second half.

    The other metric to watch where Rolls is concerned is Engine Flying Hours (EFH) – this is the amount of time its engines spend in the air. And it’s what the all-important servicing revenue is based on. When we last heard, they were expected to recover to just 55% of 2019 levels in 2021 and 80% of 2019 levels in 2022. We wonder if the news of new Covid-variants and further travel restrictions have forced management to downgrade these targets at this stage.

    To get itself through the pandemic, Rolls Royce underwent an enormous restructuring and cost saving programme. This includes 9,000 redundancies and business disposals. Any change of this magnitude comes with risk and we’d like to know how things are going.

    Berkeley – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Despite the pandemic, Berkeley managed to deliver on its targets at the full-year mark back in June. Looking to next week, we’ll be keeping a close eye on new reservations and forward sales. Both of which were declining 6 months ago.

    Commentary in June suggested enquiries in London, a key area, were above pre-pandemic levels. But the group needs more than enquiries to keep profits ticking over, and these need to translate into reservations and sales.

    Berkeley’s business model of taking on complex, large-scale, projects has allowed margins to stay high. But it does mean finding suitable plots is more difficult, so we’ll be watching closely for information on how many new sites have been added.

    More broadly, it’ll be interesting to hear how demand’s holding up as government incentives wind down. And whether supply chain issues and/or input cost inflation are having a material impact on trading.

