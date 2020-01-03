Next week on the stock market

Next week sees a round of reporting from some of the UK’s best known retailers. Following the important Christmas trading period, we’ll be keeping a close eye on how these big names have fared.

Among the companies reporting next week:

Morrison will hope to deliver another Christmas of overall like-for-like sales growth

Tesco's dominant market position could mean it’s been another merry Christmas for sales

There could be some better news from Marks & Spencer’s online division

FTSE 350 and selected other stocks reporting next week

06-Jan No FTSE 350 reporters

07-Jan Safestore Full Year Results Morrison* Q3 Trading Statement

08-Jan Greggs Q4 Trading Update J Sainsbury* Q3 Trading Statement

*Companies on which we will be writing research

At the half year Morrison’s overall revenues nudged up 0.4%, but this reflected a 1.1% drop in repeat business in stores. Instead, like-for-like growth was driven by the Wholesale business.

Competition in the grocery sector is still tough, so this trend could have continued. But Morrison will hope the growing Wholesale division has done enough to allow it to report a fifth consecutive Christmas of group like-for-like sales growth.

As it’s a trading statement, we don’t expect detail on profits, but we’ll be looking out for news on retail prices and volumes. Last Christmas, Morrison kept the price of its basket of key Christmas items flat year-on-year, but so far this year it’s been cutting prices to stay competitive. Initially this resulted in increased volumes, and we’ll be looking to see if that trend continued over the important festive season.

2019 was a big year for Tesco, reaching its margin targets and announcing the departure of CEO Dave Lewis. It will want to ring in the New Year with more big news next week.

Tesco’s defended its market share well this year. And that dominant position could have served it well in the UK during the third quarter and festive period, although there are no guarantees. This time last year, the group reported a 0.8% rise in revenue, driven by UK retail sales over Christmas. There are some challenges outside the UK, where the restructuring of the Polish business means sales performance in Central Europe could still be challenging, but we don’t think that’s what investors should focus on for now.

And elsewhere there have been murmurings of a potential sale of the Asian business, but we’re unlikely to get any news on that front just yet. Instead we’ll have our eyes and ears peeled for any update on discount chain, Jack’s. We’ve heard very little about initial performance, and some good news would bode well as we head into 2020.

Boxing Day sales have been disappointing this year, which could be unwelcome news for this high street giant.

Clothing & Home has been a drag on performance in recent times. Traditions like Black Friday don’t help an industry already facing rising competition and discounting, so it will be interesting to see how sales are faring. It also means online sales are an important part of M&S’ future, and stock issues meant these were flat at the half year. Signs suggest when stock’s available digital sales are actually growing well, so without any further operational slip-ups, we could see better news on this front.

Last time we heard from the group Food was doing better than analysts expected - revenues rose 1.2% to £2.8bn at the half year. When it comes to food, M&S’ brand heritage is hard to argue with - especially at Christmas, that quality reputation combined with the group’s investment in improving its food offering, could hold the division in good stead.

