Next week on the stock market

Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

06-Jul No FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 reporters

07-Jul Electrocomponents Trading Statement Ferrexpo Q2 Production Statement Halfords* Full Year Results JD Sports Full Year Results Micro Focus International Half Year Results Whitbread* Q1 Trading Statement

08-Jul Barratt Developments* Trading Statement FirstGroup Full Year Results Grafton Group Trading Statement Victrix Q3 Interim Management Statement

09-Jul Pagegroup Q2 Trading Statement Persimmon* Trading Statement Rolls Royce* Trading Statement Vistry* Trading Statement Workspace Group Q1 Interim Management Statement

10-Jul No FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 reporters

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Rolls Royce – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

The civil aerospace market has been seriously affected by coronavirus, with global plane fleets stuck on the ground. In response Rolls Royce announced 9,000 redundancies in May alongside substantial cost savings efforts, which together will result in annualised savings of over £1bn.

Next week is the first time we’ll hear from the group since announcing this huge shakeup. In particular we’d like to know what engine flying hours (EFH) have looked like in recent weeks – these were down as much as 90% in April. This affects Rolls’ revenues because it charges for servicing engines based on EFH. The disruption is mostly hurting the affected widebody (planes with two aisles) aircraft, and we don’t expect this to have changed.

As it’s a trading statement we can’t expect too much detail, but there’s a chance we’ll get to hear about updated expectations of free cash flow. This will largely depend on what Rolls Royce can do with its cost base and what expectations are for the recovery of its biggest end markets. We know the group expects “a significant net cash outflow in the second quarter”, but some colour on exactly what this will look like would be helpful.

Persimmon – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

The housebuilders have generally been giving us fairly positive news so far, and we expect Persimmon to continue that trend. The story for the sector has been steady house prices and low sales volumes, as people couldn’t go house hunting during lockdown. Now, demand seems to be recovering and house prices are holding their ground, although they could still fall if we endure a sluggish economic recovery.

Persimmon’s competitor Taylor Wimpey has already raised money to take advantage of opportunities in the housing market. We’d like to know if Persimmon is similarly gung-ho or whether it’s staying cautious. Investing heavily now could prove costly if the economy stumbles, but could be lucrative if all goes well.

We should also get an update on how well socially distanced construction is going. Most of the group’s sites should now be up and running in some capacity, but safety requirements may hamper efficiency. This is likely to raise costs, so we could see margins get squeezed in the future. Ultimately, house prices will be the bigger driver of profitability though, and that’s out of Persimmon’s hands.

Halfords – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Despite falling 23% in the four weeks to 1 May Halfords' sales have actually performed better than expected over the lockdown. We’ve long argued that Halfords Autocentres and cycle retail business make it better suited to compete in a digital first world than most retailers, and the lockdown seems to suggest that is indeed the case.

However, sales are only one half of the equation and our real focus at these results will be cost control and cash conservation. A large leasehold retail estate and accompanying staff costs mean some costs are unavoidable. But if the group can keep exceptional costs associated with moving to a socially distanced operating set up to a minimum it will have done well.

