Next week on the stock market

Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:

British American Tobacco should demonstrate the resilience of its business

Investors will find out how coronavirus has affected sales at Zara owner Industria de Diseño Textil (Inditex)

Disruption to global automotive markets bodes ill for Johnson Matthey

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

08-Jun No FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 reporters

10-Jun Inditex* First Quarter Results LondonMetric Property Full Year Results Paragon Banking Group Half Year Results Shaftesbury Half Year Results

11-Jun Babcock International Full Year Results Halma Full Year Results Johnson Matthey* Full Year Results TalkTalk Telecom Full Year Results

12-Jun No FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 reporters

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

British American Tobacco (BATS), Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Tobacco is a defensive sector as demand is predictable and largely unaffected by the economic environment. The pandemic has done little to change that so far, and BATS has reported limited impact on its operations. Duty free sales are down as expected, but only account for 1% of the group’s revenue. Tobacco volumes are still expected to fall by around 5% this year, but BATS expects revenue to grow nevertheless, albeit towards the lower end of the targeted 3-5% range.

New Categories, which includes vapour and oral products, is an area to look out for. While hopes of explosive growth have been dashed by increased regulation and health concerns, BATS is still targeting £5bn in revenue by 2023/24. Last year revenue grew 32.4% to £1.2bn, so there’s still some way to go before hitting the target.

Inditex – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

We expect Inditex to report similar trends to other retailers in its first quarter trading update. Sales will have suffered as stores were forced to close, falling 24.1% between 1 and 16 March.

To understand what Inditex’s recovery is going to look like it’s important to look at the performance of re-opened stores in areas where lockdowns have eased. The group’s biggest brand, Zara, is known as a place for the latest must haves, potentially providing a boost for fashion fans stocking up. But we’re also mindful that a lot of the group’s shops are in touristy locations, and footfall is likely to be hampered by travel restrictions.

The final thing to look for is any discussion of inventory. Excess stock can hurt profits if it turns out to be worth less than originally thought. Inditex has historically run a very tight ship when it comes to inventory, being more reactive than a lot of its peers. We’re hoping the status quo hasn’t been interrupted in this regard.

Johnson Matthey – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Automotive catalysts accounted for some 64% of Johnson Matthey’s operating profits last year. And while results for the last full year, which ended on 31 March, should have avoided the worst effects of lockdowns, the more recent impact will be severe.

Car sales have collapsed around the world and most of the Clean Air division’s manufacturing plants are shut. While the group’s cost base is relatively flexible, which should help to limit losses, even the best management team can’t deliver profits without any sales.

Access to around £1bn of short term liquidity should help the group weather the immediate disruption – and underpins the commitment not to furlough staff or make redundancies until June 2020. However, our real concern is what current disruption does to longer term demand.

Car sales are cyclical, meaning they rise and fall with the wider economy. It increasingly feels like, regardless of the speed lockdowns come to an end, a nasty recession is on the way. Given the likelihood that electric cars, which don’t need catalysts, ultimately replace traditional fuels anything that pushes demand out into future years is very unwelcome.

The fledgling battery materials business is also worth paying attention to. It’s loss making at present, but given the importance of achieving scale in time for any shift away from conventional fuels, disruption to progress could be costly in the future.

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

