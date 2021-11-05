Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

We’ll be looking for a positive sales impact from AstraZeneca’s Alexion acquisition

Taylor Wimpey look to overcome pressures from inflation, supply challenges and potential interest rate hikes

Ted Baker looks to capitalise on rising high street footfall, offsetting the headwind from price hikes

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

08-Nov Sirius Real Estate Half Year Results Ultra Electronics Q3 Trading Statement

12-Nov AstraZeneca* Q3 Trading Statement Deutsche Telekom* Q3 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

AstraZeneca – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

AstraZeneca’s position at the centre of the fight against the pandemic has been a boon to the public but a burden to the company, which promised not to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic. This is proving an expensive promise to keep, with R&D and distribution costs eating into margins.

Now that the Delta wave has peaked across most of the globe, we’re expecting Astra to start laying out a path to profitability from this part of its portfolio. The group’s hinted at charging flexible prices based on countries’ income levels.

We’ll also be looking for commentary on Alexion sales after the acquisition of the rare-disease specialist completed back in July. The five main treatments that came under the Alexion umbrella should benefit from Astra’s distribution capabilities and we’d like to see progress on that front to justify the hefty price tag of the acquisition.

Taylor Wimpey – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

An aggressive approach to land-buying in the second half of 2020, when others were closing their chequebooks, sets Taylor Wimpey apart from peers. It’s a move that could yield strong returns. But the fruits of that investment will take years to ripen and rely on the housing market remaining strong.

There are some short-term headwinds on that front. Government incentives have been reined in, and the sector is facing an additional tax as well. Meanwhile expectations of an interest rate hike have the potential to slow buyer activity.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for average sales price, something that’s been on an upward trend recently. Any commentary from management on the impact of inflation on both labour and material costs will also be of interest, given its potential to hit margins.

Ted Baker – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

The return to offices at the end of September means there may be some relief for Ted Baker’s high street shop locations. However, whether that’s enough to convince shoppers to splash out on the group’s formal and event driven clothing is yet to be seen.

In particular the group has struggled to get buyers to pick up clothes at full price after a period of heavy discounting last year. Developing a reputation for regular sales is a sure fire way to trash margins – so recovering a premium position is crucial longer term.

Online sales are also worth close scrutiny. Digital sales are increasingly the norm in fashion retail across the spectrum – but Ted has lost ground now prices have returned to normal. If that trend continues into the third quarter the group will face serious questions.

