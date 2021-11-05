Next week on the stock market

Archived article
5 November 2021
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- We’ll be looking for a positive sales impact from AstraZeneca’s Alexion acquisition
- Taylor Wimpey look to overcome pressures from inflation, supply challenges and potential interest rate hikes
- Ted Baker looks to capitalise on rising high street footfall, offsetting the headwind from price hikes
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|08-Nov
|Sirius Real Estate
|Half Year Results
|Ultra Electronics
|Q3 Trading Statement
|09-Nov
|3i Infrastructure
|Half Year Results
|Associated British Foods*
|Full Year Results
|DCC
|Half Year Results
|Direct Line*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Land Securities
|Half Year Results
|Oxford Instruments
|Half Year Results
|Persimmon*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Watches of Switzerland
|Q2 Trading Statement
|10-Nov
|AVEVA Group
|Half Year Results
|Disney*
|Full Year Results
|Grafton Group
|Trading Update
|Halfords*
|Interim Results
|ITV*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Marks and Spencer Group*
|Half Year Results
|11-Nov
|3i Group
|Half Year Results
|Assura
|Half Year Results
|Auto Trader*
|Half Year Results
|Aviva*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|B&M European Value Retail
|Half Year Results
|Burberry*
|Half Year Results
|Endeavour Mining
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Mediclinic International
|Half Year Results
|Qinetiq
|Half Year Results
|Syncona
|Half Year Results
|Taylor Wimpey*
|Trading Update
|Ted Baker*
|Half Year Results
|Vesuvius
|Q3 Trading Statement
|WH Smith
|Trading Update
|12-Nov
|AstraZeneca*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Deutsche Telekom*
|Q3 Trading Statement
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
AstraZeneca – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
AstraZeneca’s position at the centre of the fight against the pandemic has been a boon to the public but a burden to the company, which promised not to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic. This is proving an expensive promise to keep, with R&D and distribution costs eating into margins.
Now that the Delta wave has peaked across most of the globe, we’re expecting Astra to start laying out a path to profitability from this part of its portfolio. The group’s hinted at charging flexible prices based on countries’ income levels.
We’ll also be looking for commentary on Alexion sales after the acquisition of the rare-disease specialist completed back in July. The five main treatments that came under the Alexion umbrella should benefit from Astra’s distribution capabilities and we’d like to see progress on that front to justify the hefty price tag of the acquisition.
See the AstraZeneca share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to AstraZeneca research
Taylor Wimpey – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
An aggressive approach to land-buying in the second half of 2020, when others were closing their chequebooks, sets Taylor Wimpey apart from peers. It’s a move that could yield strong returns. But the fruits of that investment will take years to ripen and rely on the housing market remaining strong.
There are some short-term headwinds on that front. Government incentives have been reined in, and the sector is facing an additional tax as well. Meanwhile expectations of an interest rate hike have the potential to slow buyer activity.
We’ll be keeping an eye out for average sales price, something that’s been on an upward trend recently. Any commentary from management on the impact of inflation on both labour and material costs will also be of interest, given its potential to hit margins.
See the Taylor Wimpey share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to Taylor Wimpey research
Ted Baker – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
The return to offices at the end of September means there may be some relief for Ted Baker’s high street shop locations. However, whether that’s enough to convince shoppers to splash out on the group’s formal and event driven clothing is yet to be seen.
In particular the group has struggled to get buyers to pick up clothes at full price after a period of heavy discounting last year. Developing a reputation for regular sales is a sure fire way to trash margins – so recovering a premium position is crucial longer term.
Online sales are also worth close scrutiny. Digital sales are increasingly the norm in fashion retail across the spectrum – but Ted has lost ground now prices have returned to normal. If that trend continues into the third quarter the group will face serious questions.
See the Ted Baker share price, charts and our latest view
Important notes
This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
