We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    5 November 2021

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • We’ll be looking for a positive sales impact from AstraZeneca’s Alexion acquisition
    • Taylor Wimpey look to overcome pressures from inflation, supply challenges and potential interest rate hikes
    • Ted Baker looks to capitalise on rising high street footfall, offsetting the headwind from price hikes

    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    08-Nov
    Sirius Real Estate Half Year Results
    Ultra Electronics Q3 Trading Statement
    09-Nov
    3i Infrastructure Half Year Results
    Associated British Foods* Full Year Results
    DCC Half Year Results
    Direct Line* Q3 Trading Statement
    Land Securities Half Year Results
    Oxford Instruments Half Year Results
    Persimmon* Q3 Trading Statement
    Watches of Switzerland Q2 Trading Statement
    10-Nov
    AVEVA Group Half Year Results
    Disney* Full Year Results
    Grafton Group Trading Update
    Halfords* Interim Results
    ITV* Q3 Trading Statement
    Marks and Spencer Group* Half Year Results
    11-Nov
    3i Group Half Year Results
    Assura Half Year Results
    Auto Trader* Half Year Results
    Aviva* Q3 Trading Statement
    B&M European Value Retail Half Year Results
    Burberry* Half Year Results
    Endeavour Mining Q3 Trading Statement
    Mediclinic International Half Year Results
    Qinetiq Half Year Results
    Syncona Half Year Results
    Taylor Wimpey* Trading Update
    Ted Baker* Half Year Results
    Vesuvius Q3 Trading Statement
    WH Smith Trading Update
    12-Nov
    AstraZeneca* Q3 Trading Statement
    Deutsche Telekom* Q3 Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    AstraZeneca – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    AstraZeneca’s position at the centre of the fight against the pandemic has been a boon to the public but a burden to the company, which promised not to profit from the vaccine during the pandemic. This is proving an expensive promise to keep, with R&D and distribution costs eating into margins.

    Now that the Delta wave has peaked across most of the globe, we’re expecting Astra to start laying out a path to profitability from this part of its portfolio. The group’s hinted at charging flexible prices based on countries’ income levels.

    We’ll also be looking for commentary on Alexion sales after the acquisition of the rare-disease specialist completed back in July. The five main treatments that came under the Alexion umbrella should benefit from Astra’s distribution capabilities and we’d like to see progress on that front to justify the hefty price tag of the acquisition.

    See the AstraZeneca share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to AstraZeneca research

    Taylor Wimpey – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    An aggressive approach to land-buying in the second half of 2020, when others were closing their chequebooks, sets Taylor Wimpey apart from peers. It’s a move that could yield strong returns. But the fruits of that investment will take years to ripen and rely on the housing market remaining strong.

    There are some short-term headwinds on that front. Government incentives have been reined in, and the sector is facing an additional tax as well. Meanwhile expectations of an interest rate hike have the potential to slow buyer activity.

    We’ll be keeping an eye out for average sales price, something that’s been on an upward trend recently. Any commentary from management on the impact of inflation on both labour and material costs will also be of interest, given its potential to hit margins.

    See the Taylor Wimpey share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Taylor Wimpey research

    Ted Baker – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    The return to offices at the end of September means there may be some relief for Ted Baker’s high street shop locations. However, whether that’s enough to convince shoppers to splash out on the group’s formal and event driven clothing is yet to be seen.

    In particular the group has struggled to get buyers to pick up clothes at full price after a period of heavy discounting last year. Developing a reputation for regular sales is a sure fire way to trash margins – so recovering a premium position is crucial longer term.

    Online sales are also worth close scrutiny. Digital sales are increasingly the norm in fashion retail across the spectrum – but Ted has lost ground now prices have returned to normal. If that trend continues into the third quarter the group will face serious questions.

    See the Ted Baker share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Ted Baker research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      What to consider when planning your retirement household budget

      5 November

      Why companies that have grown with the past can be good for the future

      5 November

      Cash flow – what is it and why does it matter?

      3 November

      £19.4 billion in lost pensions – could some of it be yours?

      2 November

      Next week on the stock market

      29 October

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Investing and saving

      What to consider when planning your retirement household budget

      There’ll likely be a big difference in your budget when you retire versus when you’re still working. Here are a few things to think about when planning your retirement expenditure.

      Nick Colman

      05 Nov 2021 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      Why companies that have grown with the past can be good for the future

      We look at 3 companies that have changed with the times and could thrive in the post-pandemic world.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      05 Nov 2021 6 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      Cash flow – what is it and why does it matter?

      We explain why cash flow matters more than ever right now, and what it can teach investors.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      03 Nov 2021 6 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      £19.4 billion in lost pensions – could some of it be yours?

      If you’ve moved jobs or changed address, you might have a lost pension waiting to be found. Here’s how to track yours down.

      Isabel McDougall

      02 Nov 2021 min read