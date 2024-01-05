We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    Published on 5 January 2024

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Greggs looks to cap off 2023 with a strong final quarter
    • Tesco hopes to prove it’s putting up a fight against Aldi and Lidl
    • Marks & Spencer looking to take market share


    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    08-Jan
    Shell Q4 Production Statement
    09-Jan
    B&M European Value Retail Q3 Trading Statement
    10-Jan
    J Sainsbury* Q3 Trading Statement
    Greggs* Q4 Trading Statement
    Hunting Q4 Trading Statement
    Persimmon* Q4 Trading Statement
    11-Jan
    Ferrexpo Q4 Production Statement
    Hilton Food Full Year Trading Statement
    Marks & Spencer* Christmas Trading Statement
    Taylor Wimpey* Trading Statement
    Tesco* Q3 Trading Statement
    Whitbread* Q3 Trading Statement
    12-Dec
    Vistry* Q4 Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Greggs – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    2023 was a good year for Greggs by most measures, and next week’s trading update will shed light on how trading fared over the final quarter. As seen in the third quarter, expect to see like-for-like sales growth to slow from earlier in the year, given there won't be as much of a tailwind from price hikes. But it's a win in the long run as less pressure on costs makes it easier to keep prices in check and retain that coveted value offering.

    Looking forward, expansion’s set to continue with the number of stores set to rise to 3,000 over the next few years. There’s also a big opportunity to capture and retain demand with momentum across the loyalty programme and new delivery partnerships. All in, the direction looks promising, though there are no guarantees.

    See the Greggs share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Greggs research

    Tesco – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    Aldi and Lidl have had record Christmases. This suggests consumers are more willing to try a new grocer in a bid to save money amid the cost-of-living crisis. This could take an element of shine off Tesco’s trading statement next week – or at the very least prove customers are more focussed on value. But while we’re expecting the supermarket price bunfight to continue, we’re optimistic that Tesco’s had a merry Christmas.

    The stiffer competition is worth noting, but the record numbers from the discounters also point to the fact consumers are willing to show up and spend if the proposition’s right. To that end, Tesco has a best-in-class offering, both when it comes to its value positioning thanks to things like Clubcard pricing, alongside its scale and product range. Last we heard from the group, trading was better than expected with retail like-for-like growth of 7.8%. That led to an uplift in full-year profit expectations, which we don’t think will be undone in next week’s statement.

    The culture of treating ourselves at home bodes well for the sale of Tesco Finest products too, which have seen robust volume uplifts even before the festive season. As ever, remember no shareholder returns are guaranteed, all investments and any income they produce can go down in value as well as up.

    See the Tesco share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Tesco research

    Marks & Spencer – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Marks & Spencer’s has had a solid year, outperforming the broader market significantly in 2023. Recent performance of the group’s UK Food division has really impressed us, with volume growth outpacing all other mainstream food retailers. In next week’s results, we’re keen to see if this trend has continued over the third quarter, which includes the important Christmas trading period. Signs that the group can continue to gobble up market share at a time when most consumers’ wallets are stretched would be very welcomed by markets.

    Clothing’s another area to keep an eye on and is becoming an increasingly powerful string to the group’s bow. The ongoing pivot to new locations and refresh of older stores is another tailwind in our view, given that in-store sales account for the majority of clothing purchases. There’s not likely to be any updates on free cash flow and net debt levels, but both were moving in the right direction at the half-year mark.

    See the Marks & Spencer share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Marks & Spencer research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share Insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Is there value for investors in the telecom sector?

      5 January

      Five shares to watch 2023 – fourth quarter update

      3 January

      Opportunity in unloved companies? – 3 value share ideas

      21 December

      Scottish budget – income tax changes and what they mean for you

      20 December

      European Opportunities Trust: December 2023 update

      18 December

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Is there value for investors in the telecom sector?

      Want to invest in telecoms? Here’s how the sector’s performed recently and the longer-term trends investors should know about.

      Matt Britzman

      05 Jan 2024 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      Five shares to watch 2023 – fourth quarter update

      As 2023 becomes a memory, we check in on how our five shares to watch have performed in the final quarter.

      HL Equity Research Team

      03 Jan 2024 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      Opportunity in unloved companies? – 3 value share ideas

      We look at three FTSE 100 shares where weak investor sentiment might not reflect the longer-term prospects.

      Derren Nathan

      21 Dec 2023 4 min read

      Category: Tax

      Scottish budget – income tax changes and what they mean for you

      What you need to know about the latest Scottish income tax changes and what they mean for you?

      Matthew Taylor

      20 Dec 2023 5 min read