Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Occupancy probably continued to climb at IHG, but we’d like to know if and when a full recovery is expected

Disney hopes not to disappoint the market again with a potential recovery in the theme park business

Recently renamed Abrdn is in the first stages of a turnaround

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

09-Aug Barrick Gold* Q2 Trading Update Clarkson Half Year Results Hargreaves Lansdown Full Year Results Pagegroup Half Year Results TI Fluid Systems Half Year Results

13-Aug No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

InterContinental Hotels Group – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

InterContinental Hotels Group’s overall occupancy rose to 40% in the first quarter, helped by improvements in the US and China. With global restrictions continuing to ease, we expect occupancy to have climbed further in next week’s results.

Luring travellers back means pricing isn’t as firm as it was pre-pandemic though. The group’s rates were roughly 80% of 2019 levels in the first quarter. Now that we’re heading into the busier summer travel season, we’re wondering if the group’s been able to make any headway on lifting rates.

Budget-friendly chains like Holiday Inn have been a key pillar of the recovery, as business travel and large conferences are still largely on hold. Management’s outlook statement should offer some insight into whether the group expects to see higher-ticket travellers return. It is likely going to take some time. Long-haul airline IAG’s results suggested we’d have to wait at least another 2 years for a full recovery in international travel and there are no guarantees. We’d like to get a better picture of what this will mean for IHG’s bottom line sooner rather than later.

Disney – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

The pandemic seriously hurt Disney’s Parks & Experiences. It was this division that led to lower revenue than the market expected last quarter, when total group revenue declined 13%, to $15.6bn. Next week we’ll find out if Disney has been able to grow in-line with what analysts are expecting this time – it’s currently thought Disney will report third quarter revenues of $16.8bn. With worldwide restrictions easing - albeit jarringly - and vaccine roll outs continuing, there’s a good chance Disney comes good on expectations, but there are no guarantees.

Away from the famous theme parks, we’ll be keeping an eye on growth in the broadcast and media business. Performance here has been very resilient, thanks to a stable of great channels, including ESPN. This division propped up group profits last quarter, so things could be looking up when coupled with the hoped-for recovery in parks.

We’d be remiss not to mention Disney’s formidable streaming business. Subscriber growth for the likes of Disney+ and Hulu has gone from strength to strength, and in a short space of time. The market will be hoping for another strong run of customer acquisition. It’s this side of the business that has helped push Disney’s price to earnings ratio to 38.7, which is higher than the ten-year average. There is likely to be short term volatility if things don’t go to plan.

Abrdn – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Abrdn, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, is on a mission to turn around a business that has been exceptionally unexceptional for some time.

The group, now overwhelmingly focussed on fund management, is looking to cut costs while improving investment performance and expanding its distribution network. If it can do all three – charging fees on more money, for more clients, and on a lower cost base – it would be a heady mix for profits but also a familiar playbook for any asset manager.

We’re only in the very early days of the new strategy, and tangible progress next week is likely to be minimal. That won’t stop analysts scrutinising management comments closely – the group has work to do to convince investors it deserves the benefit of the doubt after years of lacklustre results.

