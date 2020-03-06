Next week on the stock market

Complete a quick 3 question survey to help us improve our articles.

Among the companies reporting next week:

Balfour Beatty is looking to make further progress on margins

New breakup chatter puts the spotlight on performance at Prudential

We’ll be looking for talk of next year’s free cash flow at Tullow Oil

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

09-Mar Foresight Solar Fund Full year results HgCapital Trust Full year results Phoenix Full year results

11-Mar Balfour Beatty* Full year results FDM Full year results G4S Full year results IP Group Full year results Prudential* Full year results Quilter Full year results Spirax-Sarco Engineering Full year results

13-Mar No reporters

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Balfour Beatty – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Balfour’s December trading update set some high expectations. Revenues are set to grow by 5% and operating profits to be ahead of previous forecasts, although still flat compared to 2018. The order book is expected to be £14bn, well ahead of the £12.6bn recorded last year. Crucially, management expects progress on margins, including reaching industry standard margins between 2% and 3% for the UK Construction Services division.

Next week’s results will come alongside the UK’s Budget, and Balfour investors will have their fingers crossed for an increase in infrastructure spending. Of course, not all infrastructure spending will trickle down to Balfour, and this is all speculation at the moment.

See the latest Balfour Beatty share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for Balfour Beatty updates

Prudential – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Prudential has only recently completed the demerger of its UK and European business as M&G and it’s already seeing calls to split itself up still further. Activist investor Third Point recently bought $2bn of shares in the group and called for it to split into its component US and Asian businesses.

There’s a certain logic to a split – in so far as the logic for keeping the two units together isn’t immediately clear. But we’re not really convinced splitting up would deliver many benefits either.

Nonetheless the market noise does make these a relatively interesting set of results – with pressure on management to deliver.

The Asian operation is all about growth while the more mature US business’ focus on variable annuities makes it very exposed to a sustained downturn. Both could be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. If that happens the strength in diversity argument may look a little weaker.

See the latest Prudential share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for Prudential updates

Tullow Oil – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

News of lower-than-expected production at the Ghanaian oil fields at the end of last year was particularly damaging. These assets are responsible for providing the funds to pay down Tullow’s sizeable debts, as well as paying for further projects.

Added to that, discoveries in the smaller but previously promising Guyana fields have been of low quality.

We already know some of what to expect in the full year results, including that Tullow's share of production last year averaged 86,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd). (That’s behind guidance given in November). But we also know that well controlled capital expenditure means free cash flow and net debt have been kept in line with guidance for the financial year.

Instead the focus will be on whether Tullow still expects at least $150m in free cash flow next year. We think a lower oil price could be an extra headwind here, with oil demand at its lowest in a decade, and coronavirus fears have the potential to make this worse.

The final thing to keep an eye on is commentary surrounding the heavy oil found in Guyana. Tullow thinks the discovery could still hold some commercial value, and initial evaluations are underway.

See the latest Tullow Oil share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for Tullow Oil updates

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL