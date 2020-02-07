Next week on the stock market

Among the companies reporting next week:

Ocado hopes to report smooth sailing in the Solutions division.

We’ll take a look at Barrick’s first full year with Randgold as part of the family

Pepsico expects to meet revenue targets, but earnings are expected to fall

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks reporting next week

10-Feb No FTSE 350 reporters

11-Feb Ocado* Full Year Results TUI Q1 Results

12-Feb Babcock Trading Statement Barrick* Full Year Results Dunelm Half Year Results Heineken* Full Year Results Plus500 Full Year Results Primary Health Properties* Full Year Results

14-Feb AstraZeneca* Full Year Results Royal Bank of Scotland* Full Year Results SEGRO Full Year Results

*Companies on which we will be writing research

The sale of 50% of the retail business to M&S means we’ll soon be able to shop thousands of M&S products online, but it also means this side of the business isn’t where attention should be focused.

Instead we’ll be looking for news in the Solutions division – where retailers pay Ocado to use its robotic systems. This part of the business is Ocado’s future growth lever, so making deals to sign up new retailers is important. The latest came from Japan’s Aeon, one of Asia’s largest retailers. That’s great news, but we’d like to hear how things are progressing.

A deal of this size brings execution risk, and we’d like to know if plans are on track. We’ll also be keeping an eye on cost expectations - operating costs for this year were upped by £25m following the deal announcement.

Due to all the investment in its tech-heavy customer fulfilment centres, Ocado isn’t turning a meaningful profit, and therefore hard to value. But on a price to sales basis, the shares are trading well above the ten year average. That’s a mark of confidence from the market, but also means the pressure’s on to execute plans without any glitches.

We’ve already had a sneak peek at how Barrick finished 2019. Gold production for the year was at the upper end of guidance at 5.5m ounces and Copper production exceeded expectations at 432m pounds. We also know 2019 was a positive year for the gold price, finishing the financial year 22% higher.

But whilst this is good news, Barrick’s profit is a function of both selling price and cost, and only one is under its control. That means we’ll be paying close attention to costs next week, specifically the ‘all in cash cost’ (which includes the cost of extraction plus expenditure required to maintain current production levels). Barrick has a reputation for having one of the lowest in the industry, so we’ll be keen to see if this reputation is held.

2019 was Barrick’s first full year with Randgold as part of the family. When companies merge, it often means there’s a bit of duplication – perhaps two lots of administrative teams or two marketing teams. This can present opportunities for costs savings, so we’ll be looking out for details on any efficiencies Barrick’s managed to find.

Away from gold, Copper’s been sighted as a “strategic” metal for the group –viewed as an important part in the clean energy story. The red metal’s having a tough time at the moment, with Chinese demand upset by the Coronavirus, but we’ll be interested to hear of any longer term Copper plans.

Pepsi has had a pretty good year so far, and confirmed in its third quarter results that it expects to “meet or exceed” its 4% organic revenue growth target. Despite this, core earnings per share are expected to fall 1% – mainly because the group will be lapping some one-offs from 2018 and has increased investment in 2019.

By far the largest contributor to the group’s profit is Frito-Lay North America – not Pepsi’s eponymous drink. The division sells snacks across the pond such as Doritos and Lay’s crisps (Walkers to you and me). Sales have been growing at 5% this year, which management attributes to increased marketing and the breadth of brands.

The second largest profit centre, Pepsico Beverages North America, has seen volumes fall 1.5% so far this year. Increased prices have kept revenue ticking up, but investors will hope the fourth quarter has seen a return to volume growth.

