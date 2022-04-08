Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

easyJet should let us know if it’s on track for a full recovery this year following flight cancellations

We’re expecting a mixed bag at LVMH with some recovery offset by Chinese lockdowns

Tesco looks to build on a strong Christmas period and deliver profits at the top end of previous guidance

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

11-Apr No FTSE 350 reporters

13-Apr PageGroup Q1 Trading Statement Tesco* Full Year Results

15-Apr No FTSE 350 reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

easyJet – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Recent headlines have centred on easyJet’s cancelled flights because of employee cases of Covid. While this isn’t the end of the world looking at the long-term, it’s not exactly what the group needs. The short-haul carrier is in a better position than long-haul specialists, as people are likely more wary of travelling too far afield in the age of uncertainty and testing. But while easyJet had been staged to set a near full recovery by the end of this year, a lot of that rests on trading over the crucial warmer months. Easter plays a starring role in that.

We’ll therefore have a particular eye out for any changes to guidance and whether the group expects a full recovery to take any longer.

Unsurprisingly we’ll also be looking out to see how well-hedged easyJet’s fuel position is. With oil prices still elevated, this could have an impact on expectations for full year underlying results.

LVMH – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

There’s certainly a lot for LVMH to live up to in the first quarter. The Luxury retail conglomerate finished last year with revenue up 36%, at €64.2bn.

The source of that strength came from strong growth in the Fashion & Leather Goods division – which houses famous names like Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior - as well as a good performance from Asia and the US. So, we’re eager to see how fresh lockdowns in China have affected the group’s sales.

The Selective Retail arm, which houses Sephora along with travel business DFS, has been having a tougher time thanks to the ongoing effects of the pandemic. With travel habits slowly picking up as some restrictions ease, we’d hope to hear a more positive note compared to the 18% fall seen at the full year.

Tesco – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

After a strong Christmas, where the group built its UK market share to the highest point in the past 4 years, we’re expecting some strong numbers in next week’s full-year results. Management raised operating profit guidance for its Retail and Banking divisions, with markets expecting group operating profit in the region of £2.75bn.

But that doesn’t mean there haven’t been challenges. Like the industry as a whole, Tesco’s faced supply chain pressures. But the group’s managed these relatively well so far, and we heard from management in January that they expect things to ease further which should help costs to some extent.

Cost inflation, however, is ahead of group expectations and looks to be running around 5%. That puts pressure on the group to keep prices in line with low-cost competitors. Margins could come under pressure, so we’re keen to hear what else the group can do to bring costs down.

Online competition is another area of focus, and one that Tesco took a leading position in over the pandemic, bringing on some 1.2m new customers. About half of those look to have stuck around for now, and whilst management are confident they’re here to stay, we’ll be hoping to see some proof in the numbers.

One of HL's non-executive directors is also a non-executive director at easyJet.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

