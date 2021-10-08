Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
8 October 2021
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- We’d like to know if inflation will affect the full year picture at Barratt Developments
- ASOS will shed some light on what supply chain disruption means for sales and margins
- Entain investors remain in limbo as management mull over the most recent offer to buy the company
If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from HL, sign up to our share insight email.
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|11-Oct
|XP Power
|Q3 Trading Update
|12-Oct
|Entain*
|Q3 Trading Update
|LVMH*
|Q3 Trading Update
|13-Oct
|Barratt Developments*
|Trading Statement
|Pagegroup
|Q3 Trading Update
|14-Oct
|Ashmore
|Q1 Results
|ASOS*
|Full Year Results
|Dunelm
|Q1 Trading Update
|Hays
|Q1 Trading Update
|National Express
|Q3 Trading Update
|Rank Group
|Q1 Trading Update
|Rio Tinto
|Q3 Operations Review
|Rathbone Brothers
|Q3 Interim Management Statement
|15-Oct
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|Trading Update
|Jupiter Fund Management
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Mediclinic
|Half Year Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Barratt Developments – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
Barratt’s revenue was slightly above pre-pandemic levels at the full year, thanks to a higher number of completions and rising property prices. Despite this, operating profits were still 10% lower than before the crisis, reflecting legacy property costs and coronavirus loan repayments. These problems should be temporary though, and we could find out if these unhelpful trends have started to unwind in next week’s trading statement.
We’ll be looking for comment on inflation as well – management has previously called it out as a headwind, but it was more than offset by the rising house prices. Now that the post-pandemic rush has started to subside, house prices could start to plateau. We’d like management’s take on whether inflation is expected to affect this year’s results.
The other figure to keep an eye on is forward sales. Comparisons are getting more difficult as demand over the past year has been unprecedented. With that in mind, even a slim margin of growth would be impressive.
See the Barratt Developments share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to Barratt Developments research
ASOS – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
The market wasn’t impressed by ASOS’ third quarter results. Ongoing uncertainty and bad weather meant trading weakened in the final weeks of the period. We suspect, but can’t be certain, that things will have picked up in some key markets. More social events on calendars means more outfits to be bought. Things are unlikely to be back to normal though. ASOS previously said it expects “a measure of volatility” to have continued – the extent of which we’ll find out next week.
The big question will be to what extent supply chain issues, including freight capacity problems, have hampered ASOS’ ability to meet recovering demand. Along that same vein, we’ll be looking at margins. Profitability’s been held back by a higher proportion of less lucrative “lockdown” items, coupled with higher distribution costs, and rising return rates, could mean operating margins are heading in the wrong direction.
The addition of names like Topshop have the potential to really help propel growth and we’d like to see strong customer numbers. With over £90m of net cash at the last count we also can’t rule out the announcement of further acquisitions.
See the ASOS share price, charts and our latest view
Entain – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
Entain’s third quarter trading update could prove a bit of a non-event – given the board are currently considering a £28.00 per share offer for the group from DraftKings.
Still, the group has ambitious growth targets, both in established markets and in economies and business areas in which it doesn’t yet operate. Signs of strong progress will be very welcome, and might convince management to turn down the offer on the grounds that it undervalues the business.
The US joint venture with MGM in particular will be in the spotlight, since it’s probably the gem that initially interested DraftKings in the business. The division reported net gaming revenues of $357m in the first six months of the year and all being well should do even better in the second half.
See the Entain share price, charts and our latest view
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips