Soon we’ll not be supporting this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    8 July 2021

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • ASOS will let us know what the easing of restrictions means for sales trends
    • We’ll see if Barratt is on track to deliver on its completion volume forecast
    • Severn Trent will tell us whether business water demand is picking up

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    12-Jul
    Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Statement
    13-Jul
    EMIS Group* Half Year Trading Statement
    PepsiCo* Half Year Result
    14-Jul
    Ashmore Group Fourth Quarter Asset Under Management Statement
    Barratt Developments* Trading Statement
    Blackrock World Mining Trust Half Year Results
    Dunelm Group Fourth Quarter Trading Statement
    Pagegroup Half Year Trading Statement
    Tullow Oil* Half Year Operations Update & Trading Statement
    15-Jul
    ASOS* Trading Statement
    Experian* First Quarter Trading Statement
    Hays Trading Statement
    Just Eat Takeaway.com Half Year Results
    Polar Capital Technology Trust Full Year Results
    Severn Trent* First Quarter Trading Statement
    16-Jul
    Burberry Group* First Quarter Trading Statement
    DCC AGM & Interim Management Statement
    Homeserve Trading Statement
    Ninety One First Quarter Asset Under Management Statement
    Rio Tinto Half Year Operations Review

    *Companies on which we will be writing research.

    ASOS – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    At the half year, ASOS’ revenue rose 25% to almost £2.0bn, with strong growth in every region. Profits also benefited because customers were returning fewer items. The group’s warned the lockdown tailwind is expected to taper as tourism and hospitality restrictions ease – next week we could find out to what extent this trend is playing out.

    As it’s a trading statement, we’re unlikely to get much profit detail. So it’ll be important to look at sales trends closely instead, especially in North America. This is a core growth opportunity for ASOS, with the UK market now mature. Revenue in the region rose 16% at the half year despite a heavier reliance on occasion wear which fell out of favour in peak lockdown. We wonder if things could be looking brighter, now social events are finding their way back into diaries, or if the fact people are busier will mean fewer sales overall.

    Finally, we’ll be looking out for any commentary on full year expectations. Capital expenditure is due to come in at around £190m, and the second half should be cumulatively cash-generative.

    See the ASOS share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to receive Asos research direct to your inbox

    Barratt Developments – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

    Last we heard from Barratt, they were marching swiftly forward, with completions up 5.7% compared to pre-pandemic levels. That strength prompted the group to up its full year guidance for full-year completions to between 16,000 and 16,250 homes. We’re keen to know whether the group is still on track to make-good on that forecast. If it does hit those targets, full-year completion volumes would still be roughly 9% lower than 2019 levels, so a miss would be a disappointment.

    With concerns about a cooling UK property market cropping up, another metric to watch is the group’s weekly average private reservations per active outlet, which offers a window into future demand. If Barratt continued to grow its reservation rate from last year as well as pre-pandemic levels, it bodes well for the future.

    We’ll also be keeping an eye on Barratt’s comments regarding updates to legacy properties. These costs rose sharply at the half-year, and although the total costs, around £163m, aren’t enough to worry too much about, we don’t want to see them rise much further.

    See the Barratt share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to receive Barratt research direct to your inbox

    Severn Trent – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

    Severn Trent had a tough time in the year ending March 2021, but as a regulated monopoly that had as much to do with a new regulatory period as the pandemic. In part, this was because lower water demand from businesses was partially offset by an increase in demand from households. The net effect was a £50m reduction in revenue, although this should be recoverable in the future. This trend should be moderating now society is opening back up, and management’s comments could help us understand it a little better.

    The group has also raised an extra £250m from investors recently. Severn Trent is investing heavily as part of Ofwat’s Green Recovery programme, which is expected to boost Regulatory Capital Value (RCV) growth. This means the regulator will allow the group to earn higher returns in the future. We expect management to tell us more about its green investment plans next week too.

    See the Severn Trent share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to receive Severn Trent research direct to your inbox

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments and income they produce can rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.


      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Five Shares to Watch 2021 – half year update

      7 July

      Is an oil price surge looming, and what could it mean for investors?

      1 July

      Next week on the stock market

      1 July

      Three companies riding the fintech wave into the future

      1 July

      How to use HL's share research

      28 June

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Five Shares to Watch 2021 – half year update

      We take a look at how our five shares to watch for 2021 have performed so far this year: CVS Group, Diageo, Facebook, Ibstock and Tesco.

      Nicholas Hyett

      07 Jul 2021 6 min read

      Category: Markets

      Is an oil price surge looming, and what could it mean for investors?

      A closer look at whether the oil price could really hit $100 a barrel, what it could mean for investors, and why oil investors should keep an eye on the FTSE 100.

      Nicholas Hyett & George Trefgarne

      01 Jul 2021 8 min read

      Category: Shares

      Next week on the stock market

      We take a look at what to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Nicholas Hyett

      01 Jul 2021 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      Three companies riding the fintech wave into the future

      We take a closer look at three fintech companies that could benefit from the digital future of finance.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      01 Jul 2021 7 min read