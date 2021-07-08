Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

ASOS will let us know what the easing of restrictions means for sales trends

We’ll see if Barratt is on track to deliver on its completion volume forecast

Severn Trent will tell us whether business water demand is picking up

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

12-Jul Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Statement

13-Jul EMIS Group* Half Year Trading Statement PepsiCo* Half Year Result

16-Jul Burberry Group* First Quarter Trading Statement DCC AGM & Interim Management Statement Homeserve Trading Statement Ninety One First Quarter Asset Under Management Statement Rio Tinto Half Year Operations Review

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

ASOS – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

At the half year, ASOS’ revenue rose 25% to almost £2.0bn, with strong growth in every region. Profits also benefited because customers were returning fewer items. The group’s warned the lockdown tailwind is expected to taper as tourism and hospitality restrictions ease – next week we could find out to what extent this trend is playing out.

As it’s a trading statement, we’re unlikely to get much profit detail. So it’ll be important to look at sales trends closely instead, especially in North America. This is a core growth opportunity for ASOS, with the UK market now mature. Revenue in the region rose 16% at the half year despite a heavier reliance on occasion wear which fell out of favour in peak lockdown. We wonder if things could be looking brighter, now social events are finding their way back into diaries, or if the fact people are busier will mean fewer sales overall.

Finally, we’ll be looking out for any commentary on full year expectations. Capital expenditure is due to come in at around £190m, and the second half should be cumulatively cash-generative.

See the ASOS share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to receive Asos research direct to your inbox

Barratt Developments – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

Last we heard from Barratt, they were marching swiftly forward, with completions up 5.7% compared to pre-pandemic levels. That strength prompted the group to up its full year guidance for full-year completions to between 16,000 and 16,250 homes. We’re keen to know whether the group is still on track to make-good on that forecast. If it does hit those targets, full-year completion volumes would still be roughly 9% lower than 2019 levels, so a miss would be a disappointment.

With concerns about a cooling UK property market cropping up, another metric to watch is the group’s weekly average private reservations per active outlet, which offers a window into future demand. If Barratt continued to grow its reservation rate from last year as well as pre-pandemic levels, it bodes well for the future.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on Barratt’s comments regarding updates to legacy properties. These costs rose sharply at the half-year, and although the total costs, around £163m, aren’t enough to worry too much about, we don’t want to see them rise much further.

See the Barratt share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to receive Barratt research direct to your inbox

Severn Trent – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

Severn Trent had a tough time in the year ending March 2021, but as a regulated monopoly that had as much to do with a new regulatory period as the pandemic. In part, this was because lower water demand from businesses was partially offset by an increase in demand from households. The net effect was a £50m reduction in revenue, although this should be recoverable in the future. This trend should be moderating now society is opening back up, and management’s comments could help us understand it a little better.

The group has also raised an extra £250m from investors recently. Severn Trent is investing heavily as part of Ofwat’s Green Recovery programme, which is expected to boost Regulatory Capital Value (RCV) growth. This means the regulator will allow the group to earn higher returns in the future. We expect management to tell us more about its green investment plans next week too.

See the Severn Trent share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to receive Severn Trent research direct to your inbox

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments and income they produce can rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

