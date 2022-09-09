We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    9 September 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Fevertree will reveal the impact of ‘significantly’ worsened cost headwinds
    • The impact of higher inventory will be in the spotlight for Inditex
    • Tullow Oil will provide an update on profits and the upcoming merger

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    12-Sep
    HG Capital Trust Half Year Results
    13-Sep
    Fevertree* Half Year Results
    JTC Half Year Results
    Ocado Group* Q3 Trading Statement
    14-Sep
    Dunelm Group Full Year Results
    Inditex* Half Year Results
    Redrow Full Year Results
    Tullow Oil* Half Year Results
    15-Sep
    Foresight Solar Fund Half Year Results
    Hilton Foods Half Year Results
    IG Group Q1 Trading Statement
    16-Sep
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Fevertree – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Fevertree’s already set the scene for what’s to come at their half year results next week. Revenue’s expected to grow 14% to £160.9m, reflecting strong performance in Europe and continuing demand in the US. Management also maintained its full year revenue guidance. Attention will now be focused on costs, as previous headwinds felt earlier in the year have ‘significantly worsened’ in recent months, leading to a downwards revision of gross margin.

    Investors will be keen to understand how long these impacts will last. Labour shortages in the US and limited glass availability have restricted the ability to sell products despite strong demand, and we’d like an update from management on the initiatives in place to help mitigate the issues going forward.

    Inditex – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Global fashion retailer, Inditex, has come out of the pandemic with all cylinders firing. Strong performance in the early part of this year has been helped by increased traffic to stores and continued digital sales.

    That said, Inditex has continued to increase inventory ahead of schedule to reduce the impact of supply chain constraints in the upcoming season. We remain cautiously optimistic of this move. The rising cost of living has put a dent in consumer finances and increases the likelihood inventory won’t sell, leaving the door open for write-downs in the value of remaining stock. While we don’t expect this from Inditex yet, an indication of how well stock’s being sold should provide comfort to investors.

    The group’s also been pushing its optimisation plan of higher digital investment and a streamlined portfolio of stores, focusing more on prime locations. This should be completing soon, and the benefits have already been felt on margins. Investors will be watching on to see if the digital investment has continued to reap rewards.

    Tullow Oil – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Tullow Oil recently announced the merger with Capricorn Energy, which hopes to benefit from cost savings and robust cash generation. This isn’t set in stone though, and shareholders will get to vote at the back end of the year. Still, this is something investors should be wary of when listening to management’s take on the situation.

    The company’s benefitted from higher oil prices and expects to generate healthy free cash flow of $200m for the full year, assuming an average oil price of $95 a barrel. That said, due to one-off charges and gains on assets, free cash flow is expected to be neutral for the first six months of the year. Further reassurance that the full-year target’s intact would go down well.

    Revenue’s expected to be slightly above last year. As the company continues a strong focus on costs, investors will be looking to see how profits have fared after a turbulent few years.

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

