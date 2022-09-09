Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Fevertree will reveal the impact of ‘significantly’ worsened cost headwinds

The impact of higher inventory will be in the spotlight for Inditex

Tullow Oil will provide an update on profits and the upcoming merger

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

12-Sep HG Capital Trust Half Year Results

13-Sep Fevertree* Half Year Results JTC Half Year Results Ocado Group* Q3 Trading Statement

14-Sep Dunelm Group Full Year Results Inditex* Half Year Results Redrow Full Year Results Tullow Oil* Half Year Results

15-Sep Foresight Solar Fund Half Year Results Hilton Foods Half Year Results IG Group Q1 Trading Statement

16-Sep No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Fevertree – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Fevertree’s already set the scene for what’s to come at their half year results next week. Revenue’s expected to grow 14% to £160.9m, reflecting strong performance in Europe and continuing demand in the US. Management also maintained its full year revenue guidance. Attention will now be focused on costs, as previous headwinds felt earlier in the year have ‘significantly worsened’ in recent months, leading to a downwards revision of gross margin.

Investors will be keen to understand how long these impacts will last. Labour shortages in the US and limited glass availability have restricted the ability to sell products despite strong demand, and we’d like an update from management on the initiatives in place to help mitigate the issues going forward.

See the Fevertree share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Fevertree research

Inditex – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Global fashion retailer, Inditex, has come out of the pandemic with all cylinders firing. Strong performance in the early part of this year has been helped by increased traffic to stores and continued digital sales.

That said, Inditex has continued to increase inventory ahead of schedule to reduce the impact of supply chain constraints in the upcoming season. We remain cautiously optimistic of this move. The rising cost of living has put a dent in consumer finances and increases the likelihood inventory won’t sell, leaving the door open for write-downs in the value of remaining stock. While we don’t expect this from Inditex yet, an indication of how well stock’s being sold should provide comfort to investors.

The group’s also been pushing its optimisation plan of higher digital investment and a streamlined portfolio of stores, focusing more on prime locations. This should be completing soon, and the benefits have already been felt on margins. Investors will be watching on to see if the digital investment has continued to reap rewards.

See the Inditex share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Inditex research

Tullow Oil – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Tullow Oil recently announced the merger with Capricorn Energy, which hopes to benefit from cost savings and robust cash generation. This isn’t set in stone though, and shareholders will get to vote at the back end of the year. Still, this is something investors should be wary of when listening to management’s take on the situation.

The company’s benefitted from higher oil prices and expects to generate healthy free cash flow of $200m for the full year, assuming an average oil price of $95 a barrel. That said, due to one-off charges and gains on assets, free cash flow is expected to be neutral for the first six months of the year. Further reassurance that the full-year target’s intact would go down well.

Revenue’s expected to be slightly above last year. As the company continues a strong focus on costs, investors will be looking to see how profits have fared after a turbulent few years.

See the Tullow Oil share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Tullow Oil research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Existing client Advert on another website Recommendation from a friend Advert in the press HL mention on another website Search Engine / Research Mobile application HL mention in the media Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.