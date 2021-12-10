Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Inditex will let us know how well it’s bridging the pandemic sales gap

Can Ocado rebound following a fulfilment centre fire that hurt third quarter trading

Currys looks to build on strong momentum following last month’s trading statement

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

13-Dec No FTSE 350 Reporters

15-Dec Currys* Half Year Results Inditex* Third Quarter Results

16-Dec IntegraFin Holdings Full Year Results Petrofac* Trading Statement Serco Group Trading Statement

17-Dec No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Ocado – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Third quarter results were dented by the impact of a fire at one of the fulfilment centres. Estimates put the net cost at around £10m and we’ll be hoping that’s the last we hear on it.

Prior to the fire, revenue last quarter was down 1.8%, largely because of the bumper 2020 period it’s compared to. Next week’s fourth quarter numbers face another tough comparable period, with 2020 revenue growth of 35% to content with. With the all important Christmas season upon us, and competition growing, we’d like to see some strong numbers.

We’ll also be watching out for commentary on how rising costs of labour are impacting trading. Last we heard, the group was expecting up to £5m in additional costs as it raises wages to attract new staff.

The larger growth story comes from the Solutions business. Charging third parties to use the group’s robotic systems. But Ocado needs to sign new partners to make the business profitable. We may have to wait until full year results in early 2022 for more information, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any commentary next week. Whatever the results, with a price-sales ratio some way above its long-term average, pressure’s on to deliver good news.

Currys – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

At the start of November, Currys said it’s on track to report full year pre-tax profit of £161m, in-line with expectations. Next week’s results will give us a little more detail on operational performance. We’ll be keeping a close eye on whether profits are still in line with expectations, any wobble on the downside could impact markets.

The bar has been set high, with half-year sales up 15% compared to pre-pandemic numbers. And the group’s expecting a ‘robust peak trading season’ over Christmas. We’d like to know if early indications are still positive on that front.

Online sales have been a big success story, more than doubling over the pandemic. Innovations like ShopLive, allowing customers to get video help at home, have led the way. But online margins are lower, and the group needs to make improvements if it’s to hit the operating margin target of 4% by 2023/24.

Inditex – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

At the half year, Zara owner Inditex said its Autumn/Winter collections were being well received, and sales were returning to normal levels. All else being equal, that bodes well for third quarter numbers next week.

Specifically, we’ll be looking to see if the group’s managed to fully bridge the sales gap from the pandemic. Last we heard, sales were a not-too-shabby 5.5% behind pre-pandemic levels. We’d like to know if continued momentum has brought the group closer.

We’ll be looking out for the outlook statement too. For all the impressive trading, we shouldn’t forget Inditex is very much a global bricks and mortar retailer, which means decreased footfall and/or increased social distancing measures hurt. We wonder if news of rising Covid cases is cause for management to sound a warning for the coming months.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

