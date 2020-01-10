Skip to main content
Category: Shares
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    10 January 2020

    Retailers always attract extra scrutiny in post-Christmas reporting. The battle between bricks and clicks has only increased pressure on the high street to deliver during the crucial festive trading period.

    In fact you’ be forgiven for thinking the UK is little more than a nation of shopkeepers based on newspaper headlines. Fortunately there are plenty of other companies reporting for investors who’ve given the long suffering retail sector a miss.

    Among the companies reporting next week:

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks reporting next week

    13-Jan
    Ferrexpo Q4 Production Report
    14-Jan
    Boohoo* Trading Update
    Games Workshop Half Year Results
    Grafton Trading Update
    PageGroup Q4 Trading Statement
    Taylor Wimpey* Trading Statement
    15-Jan
    Ashmore Group Q2 Assets Under Management Statement
    Vistry* Trading Update
    Diploma Q1 Trading Statement
    Hochschild Mining Q4 Production Results
    Persimmon* Trading Statement
    Tullow Oil* Trading Statement
    16-Jan
    Associated British Foods* Q1 Trading Statement
    Bakkavor Trading Update
    Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Statement
    Halfords* Q3 Trading Statement
    Hays Q2 Trading Statement
    John Wood Group Pre-close Trading Update
    Rio Tinto    Q4 Production Report
    Whitbread* Q2 Trading Statement
    17-Jan
    Experian* Q3 Trading Statement
    Workspace Q3 Interim Management Statement

    *Companies on which we will be writing research

    Persimmon

    Improving build quality has been the focus for Persimmon recently, and December’s Home Builders Federation ‘Customer Satisfaction Survey’ will have made for happy reading. The group continued its move towards a coveted Four Star rating in December’s release. All being well, we should see this confirmed in March’s full year release for 2019.

    However, recent boosts to quality have come at the expense of volumes and profits – although we think this is the right way to go long term.

    The group has previously stressed the resilience of the UK economy and housing market in the face of political uncertainty. A government with a convincing majority has stabled the ship a bit, with Persimmon share’s jumping 12% after the election. But questions remain over future trade deals, and we’ll be interested to see whether the group has seen an improvement in the short time since.

    See the latest Persimmon share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Persimmon updates

    Associated British Foods

    Associated British Foods has always been something of an oddity. The combination of international sugar production, Twinings tea and Primark is not an obvious one (and that’s just a tiny slither of what’s wrapped up in the business). Perhaps it’s no surprise that Primark’s strategy and performance has been at odds with much of the rest of the sector in more recent years.

    With no online business the group is entirely reliant on high street footfall. New flagship shops bear a remarkable resemblance to the department stores that rivals Debenhams and Frasers are struggling to make profitable. In short Primark has defied the common wisdom in retail that the high street is dying.

    As Primark contributed over half of group profits last year, it’s vital the discount clothing retailer has performed this Christmas – especially as the group’s valuation is above most of its high street peers. With footfall on the high street thought to be significantly lower than last year, investors will be watching closely.

    See the latest Associated British Foods share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Associated British Foods updates

    Experian

    Experian is probably best known for its credit score business, and consumer borrowing in the US and UK remains a key driver of revenue. Uncertainty in the UK is likely to have restricted lending growth over the last quarter, but with the most recent data from the US showing increased borrowing it could be a mixed picture.

    Consumer credit is a cyclical business though, and more important in the long run is the progress the company’s making in its newer segments. Anti-fraud and identity theft products have been performing well and the group’s making inroads in the Health and Automotive finance sectors as well. Given these markets remain relatively underdeveloped they’re potential sources of long term growth and are key to Experian’s premium valuation. Recent history has led the market to expect further strong growth, but if the group trips up the knock on effect on the share price could be very unpleasant.

    See the latest Experian share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Experian updates

    Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

