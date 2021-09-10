Soon we’ll not be supporting this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    10 September 2021

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Sales could show signs of recovery at Fevertree
    • Keywords looks to build on recent progress with a return to dividend payment possible
    • Tullow focuses on debt reduction

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    13-Sep
    Associated British Foods* Pre-Close Trading Update
    14-Sep
    Chemring Group Trading Update
    JD Sport Fashion Half Year Results
    Ocado Group* Q3 Trading Update
    15-Sep
    Fevertree Drinks* Half Year Results
    Keywords Studios* Half Year Results
    Redrow Full Year Results
    Restaurant Group Half Year Results
    Tullow Oil* Half Year Results
    16-Sep
    Ashtead Group* Q1 Results
    C & C Group Q2 Trading Update
    Hilton Food Group Full Year Results
    IG Group Holdings Q1 Trading Update
    17-Sep
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Fevertree Drinks – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    Fevertree’s pre-close trading update showed the group delivering very strong year-on-year revenue growth, driven by the re-opening of bars and restaurants around the world.

    Strong growth in the US is particularly notable, given Fevertree has never had a strong position across the pond. The mix in on-and off-trade sales here will be worth noting. Recent growth has been driven by sales of at-home drinks, but on-trade sales were generally higher margin.

    On the subject of margins, input costs are rising and disruption to supply chains is also causing a headache. Together with increased investment in growth, that might mean profits are a bit lacklustre at the half year. Some weakness is understandable given the events of the last year, but it would be good to see detail on hopes for better results next year.

    See the latest Fevertree Drinks share price, charts and how to deal

    Sign up to receive Fevertree Drinks research direct to your inbox

    Keywords Studios – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    The lockdown boom has continued in the gaming industry, and Keywords is set to report correspondingly impressive revenue growth.

    Strong results have left the group with a considerable cash pile despite spending €45m on acquisitions in the first six months of the year. The company has said it will resume a progressive dividend policy given the solid financial position, but given a sizeable chunk of the surplus is thanks to the sale of new shares last year, we don’t expect large one off payments and as with any dividend there are no guarantees.

    The company is also on the lookout for a new CEO, after Andrew Day announced plans to retire earlier this year. So far the company has confirmed “a number of high calibre candidates” have been identified but no names have yet been confirmed.

    See the latest Keywords Studios share price, charts and how to deal

    Sign up to receive Keywords Studios research direct to your inbox

    Tullow Oil – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    Debt reduction is the order of the day at Tullow, with the group expected to report net debt at the half year of $2.3bn.

    To that end it’s completed the disposal of some small assets in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, while operating cash flow in the first half is expected to be around $0.2bn.

    The group has benefitted from a resurgent oil price and expects to generate reasonably healthy cash flows if prices remain elevated for the rest of the year. However, it will be a long time before any of that finds its way to shareholder wallets.

    See the latest Tullow Oil share price, charts and how to deal

    Sign up to receive Tullow Oil research direct to your inbox

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

