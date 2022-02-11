Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

We’ll be looking at margins to see how inflation’s impacting Heineken

Reckitt Benckiser will reveal whether cold and flu season boosted Health sales

We’ll get some detail on what interest rate rises mean for NatWest Group

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

14-Feb No FTSE 350 Reporters

15-Feb Glencore* Full Year Results

16-Feb Barrick Gold* Fourth Quarter Results Heineken* Full Year Results Indivior Full Year Results Nvidia* Fourth Quarter Results Primary Health Properties* Full Year Results

17-Feb AVEVA Third Quarter Trading Statement Moneysupermarket Full Year Results Nestlé* Full Year Results Reckitt Benckiser* Full Year Results Safestore Holdings First Quarter Trading Statement Standard Chartered* Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Heineken – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

With pandemic-related restrictions starting to ease in most of Heineken’s markets, our focus has turned to rising costs. The group called out inflationary headwinds at the half-year, at the time managing through with cost cutting and price increases. But we’re wondering if those measures were enough to offset persistent input cost hikes throughout the second half.

There’s only so much foam to pour off, and at some point price hikes will cut into volumes. Heineken’s toeing a fine line here, as volumes declined across three of its four geographic sectors in the third quarter. It’s possible the group had to swallow some of the inflationary headwinds, which would weigh on profits and cashflow. We’ll be keeping an eye on whether the difficult environment fed the group’s growing debt pile – which stood at 3 times cash profits at the half-year mark.

Reckitt Benckiser – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

Reckitt management raised the bar after a strong third quarter, with an upgraded forecast for 1-3% revenue growth. More impressive was management’s assertion that despite ongoing inflation, margin forecasts remained intact for 22.7-23.2%.

As consumers feel the pinch of a higher cost of living, we’re wondering where Reckitt’s products fall on the list of priorities. The group’s stable of well-known brands should serve it well, but some customers may be starting to slide down the value chain to lower-priced products as their budgets are stretched.

We’ll be looking for evidence that some of the pandemic-related surge in demand for Hygiene products like Lysol and Dettol stuck around this year, but a greater focus will be on Health. Heading into the winter over the counter medicines were up 20%, but now that we’re well and truly into cold and flu season we’d like to see that momentum continue.

NatWest Group – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Interest rate hikes are bad news for most businesses, but not banks. Since they make money on what they can charge customers versus the rate they receive on deposits, the benefits will soon start to stack up. We’re therefore expecting a reasonably spritely tone from NatWest Group next week.

Operating profits in the first nine months of the financial year were buoyed by the release of £949m, which had been put aside in case people defaulted on their loans during the worst of the pandemic. This time around, this helpful tailwind won’t be blowing as strongly so we’ll be keenly focussed on the underlying profit figure.

Finally, it will be the outlook statement we’re interested in. Rising inflation has tended to dent consumer confidence as household incomes don’t go as far. That could lead to a reduction in customers spending on credit, which then affects banks.

