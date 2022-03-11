We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

    11 March 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • We’ll see how Zara parent Inditex is coping with inflation
    • We’ll get an idea of Petrofac's plans for its Russian business
    • Fevertree will be looking to keep investors updated on cost control measures as inflation hits

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    14-Mar
    Bodycote Full Year Results
    Phoenix Group Full Year Results
    15-Mar
    Close Brothers Group Half Year Results
    Informa Full Year Results
    Petrofac* Full Year Results
    TI Fluid Systems Full Year Results
    TP ICAP Group* Full Year Results
    Ultra Electronics Holdings Full Year Results
    16-Mar
    Computacenter Full Year Results
    4imprint Group Full Year Results
    Centamin Full Year Results
    CLS Holdings Full Year Results
    Ferrexpo Full Year Results
    Fevertree* Full Year Results
    IG Group Q3 Trading statement
    Inditex* Full Year Results
    IP Group Full Year Results
    17-Mar
    Cineworld Group Full Year Results
    EMIS Group Full Year Results
    Endeavour Mining Full Year Results
    Harbour Energy Full Year Results
    Helios Towers Full Year Results
    Marshalls Full Year Results
    Ocado* Q1 Trading Statement
    Trainline Full Year Results
    18-Mar
    Essentra Full Year Results
    Investec Q3 Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Fevertree – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    In January’s trading statement we heard sales growth had continued across all markets over the year. Sales from supermarkets were above pre-pandemic levels, with more lucrative bars and restaurants recovering in the second half.

    Next week we’ll see how that’s fed through to profits. Supply chain disruption and broader uncertainty were called out as margin dampeners, while costs headwinds are expected to impact 2022 trading. Markets are expecting cash profit (EBITDA) to come in around £61m and we’ll be watching for commentary on how the group aims to keep rising costs in check.

    The US remains a key area for expansion, but logistical challenges have proven a bugbear so far. New bottling partnerships in the US are key for easing some of the pain points. We’re expecting a second site to ramp up production in the first half and will be looking for an update in this area.

    See the Fevertree share price, charts and our latest view

    Inditex – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

    The post-pandemic recovery at Zara parent Inditex has been impressive. The question now is whether this can continue. In the third quarter, sales were up 10% on 2019 levels meaning the recent growth is more than just an easy comparison against lockdowns. However, after 18 months stuck inside, some of those purchases are simply the result of pent-up demand and dated wardrobes.

    Looking forward, we’re focussed on Inditex’s ability to navigate the current inflationary headwinds. Rising costs are a bad thing for any retailer, but Inditex’s price-point—not luxury, but not really discount—will make this even more challenging. Its customers might start to slide down the value chain toward lower-priced alternatives. Meanwhile, luxury clientele haven’t tended to react much to rising prices and could stay put leaving Inditex as the odd one out.

    Sales in November and the start of December were also 10% above 2019 levels, suggesting customers aren’t tightening the purse strings just yet. The group’s nearly completed its shift to an online inventory model, which should make it easier to navigate supply chain issues and control inventory. Inventory was up 19% at last check. We’ll be looking for that to remain relatively constant or decline moving forward. Too much excess stock could lead to extra discounting, which would eat into margins at an already trying time.

    See the Inditex share price, charts and our latest view

    Petrofac – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

    The ballooning price of oil over the past year is likely to have helped Petrofac, but that’s unlikely to be the focus when the group reports next week. Instead, the crisis in Ukraine and Petrofac’s next steps for its Russian business will likely be front and centre.

    Russia made up 4.5% of the last year’s total revenue, a relatively small slice of the overall pie. But that’s not to say it’s inconsequential. On top of the added revenue, Russia’s been identified as a potential growth avenue moving forward. Wiping this from the plan will make it harder to grow the all-important order book.

    Speaking of the order book, that will be a key figure to watch. The fraud investigation last year meant the group was iced out of lucrative markets, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Now that it’s been wrapped up, the group’s free to do business in these regions. The group’s Russian operations hang like a dark cloud over its potential as a dealmaker, with many businesses unwilling to associate with the region given the tragedy in Ukraine.

    The big question is how much of the $32bn scheduled for award by the end of 2022 will come Petrofac’s way—and how much of that figure is tied to Russia and will be off the table for the entire industry.

    See the Petrofac share price, charts and our latest view

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

      What did you think of this article?

