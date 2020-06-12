Next week on the stock market

Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:

We'll be looking to see if positive trading momentum from April has continued at boohoo

SSE's dividend will be in the spotlight

Ashtead's preparing for some tough times ahead

15-Jun No FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 reporters

16-Jun Ashtead* Full Year Results Telecom Plus Full Year Results

17-Jun boohoo* Q1 Trading Update SSE* Full Year Results Kingfisher Full Year Results

18-Jun National Grid* Full Year Results

19-Jun John Wood Trading Update

*Events on which we will be writing research

Ashtead – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Early signs are that Ashtead has weathered coronavirus disruption rather well.

April's US rental revenues were only expected to fall by 15% year-on-year, which given the disruption some sectors have faced is far better than we had feared. The group even reported some modest improvements in the second half of April.

However, that hasn't stopped the group taking some drastic action on the cost front, with capital expenditure slashed by more than half and both M&A and the share buyback programme put on hold. We think these are sensible precautions given Ashtead's exposure to the construction industry. While a surge in infrastructure spending might support the sector in the near term, an economic downturn is usually bad news for overall construction activity.

With capex for the coming year now expected to be not much more than last year's replacement costs, and rental rates also likely to be subdued, it looks like the group is battening down the hatches for a rough couple of months.

See the latest Ashtead share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for Ashtead updates

boohoo – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Despite seeing sales initially struggle because of lockdown, boohoo's April trading was actually up year-on-year. This is no mean feat given the current climate and we're keen to see if the trend has continued.

It's a trading statement so we aren't likely to get profit or margin detail, but it will be important to look out for any commentary on discounting. Gross margins have come under pressure as the retail sector becomes increasingly competitive.

We've said for a while that international expansion is the key to future success for boohoo. Sales in the US rose 61% for the full year, and it's crucial momentum is continued. Coronavirus means there may be some disruption in the near-term, but investors should keep a look out for any information about future expansion plans, or expectations, across the pond.

News at the end of May that boohoo bought the remaining 34% stake in Pretty Little Thing means the spotlight will be shining on the smaller brand. boohoo's existing 66% stake recorded a 37% rise in sales for the full year. To help fund the deal boohoo issued new shares, diluting current shareholders – to that end investors will be hoping PLT's numbers are still, well, pretty.

See the latest Boohoo share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for Boohoo updates

SSE – Emilie Stevens, Equity Analyst

It's at times like this when utilities should show their true might. While other sectors face low to zero earnings and dividends have disappeared en masse, it should be largely business as usual for companies tasked with keeping the lights on and water flowing in the UK.

We don't expect too many surprises at SSE's full year results next week, partly thanks to the results reflecting 357 days prior to lockdown, but there are some reasons for caution.

SSE's dividend is one of them, the group has said it expects a full year pay-out of 80p per share. We haven't heard anything otherwise, but SSE did caution the timing of this dividend was subject to the impact of coronavirus.

We've heard from the water utilities that customers failing to pay bills, particularly business customers, is denting profits. Power demand has also dropped over lockdown, again largely driven by lower business demand – so we'll be looking to see what this means for SSE next week.

In March we heard earnings per share were going to be at the lower end of the (already lowered) 83 – 88p range. Dividend cover (earnings per share divided by dividend per share) remains somewhat unconvincing, but the recent move to borrow an additional £1bn could mean it's still business as usual for the dividend. We'll have to wait and see if this is in fact the intended use of that extra cash.

See the latest SSE share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for SSE updates

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

What did you think of this article? 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL