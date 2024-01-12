Next week on the stock market: Experian, Currys, Ocado

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Experian should shed light on lending conditions in the US and UK

Will Christmas trading provide a welcome boost for Currys?

Volume vs price dynamic in focus for Ocado

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

15-Jan Rio Tinto Q4 Operations Review

16-Jan Experian* Q3 Trading Statement IntegraFin Q1 Trading Statement Ninety One Q3 Assets Under Management Statement Ocado Group* Q4 Trading Statement QinetiQ Q3 Trading Statement

17-Jan Antofagasta Q4 Production Statement Ashmore Q2 Assets Under Management Statement BHP Q2 Operations Update Ibstock* Full Year Trading Statement Safestore Full Year Results

19-Dec No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Experian – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Experian put in a decent showing over the first half and next week’s third-quarter trading statement will shed light on whether that trend continued into the latter parts of the year. We’ll be watching closely for updates on lending criteria in the US. Tighter conditions have been a drag on demand but with a soft landing potentially on the cards for the US, things could start to improve over 2024.

Outside of the core US market, Latin America has been the standout. Experian’s looking to capitalise on a region that's undergoing major upgrades to its financial services sector. Growth’s been impressive, a trend that investors will be keen to see continue.

Ocado Group – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

Supermarkets enjoyed their best Christmas since 2019, according to new data. But this boom hasn’t been felt equally amongst the grocers. Ocado’s sales rose 5.5% in the four weeks to Christmas Eve, which is a lot slower than the rate of growth seen at some physical stores.

It will be important to monitor how much of Ocado’s growth is coming from volume over price. It’s clear that supermarkets have been heavy handed in their use of promotions and this has implications for margins. Ocado isn’t a cheap-and-cheerful brand, so the pressure may well have been more acute. The joint ownership with M&S will have helped tills ring, as consumers are more likely to treat themselves over the festive season – but the extent of this helping hand is yet to be seen.

Ocado’s core business case has continued to be dominated by its Solutions business. A proven record of more deals being signed in this area is what really has the ability to move the share price.

Currys – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Back in December, we heard that Currys’ first-half revenue slipped 4% lower to £4.2bn, with sales declining across all regions. Consumers have been struggling to justify as much discretionary spending on TVs, computers and gadgets amidst a cost-of-living crisis. Next week’s results covering the peak Christmas trading period will be key if investor confidence is to be restored.

To help offset the lower demand, Currys is shifting its focus towards more profitable sales at the expense of market share. Coupled with major cost-cutting efforts, the group’s largely been able to protect its margins so far, but cost-cutting isn’t a long-term solution.

Neither is the sale of its Greek electronics retailer for £156mn of net cash. However, this does strengthen the balance sheet and buy the group some breathing room. We’re expecting an update on management’s plans for the extra cash by the end of the financial year, with some form of dividend as a possible way to return cash to shareholders. Although, there are no guarantees.

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

