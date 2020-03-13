Next week on the Stock Market

Complete a quick 3 question survey to help us improve our articles.

The coronavirus outbreak and collapse in oil prices has rocked global markets, and we think company reporting will continue to take a back seat next week.

However, the direct effect of this disruption on some companies could be limited. Next week sees results from three companies who will be hoping their profits can escape the worst of the fallout – even if their share prices still take a knock.

Tritax Big Box REIT’s rental income should be pretty stable, but demand for new builds is less clear cut

The vital role EMIS plays in the NHS should stand it in good stead, with recent restructuring complete, the outlook could be upbeat

Ocado’s burning through cash, which is less than ideal in a ‘risk–off’ world, but demand for its product could be set to spike

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

16-Mar Quilter Full Year Results

18-Mar EMIS* Full Year Results Ferrexpo Full Year Results Inditex* Full Year Results Morrison Supermarkets* Full Year Results

20-Mar Investec Pre-Close Statement J D Wetherspoon Half Year Results

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Tritax’s giant warehouses are crucial to the supply chains of its blue chip retail customers. That should make the group’s rental income pretty stable and we’re not expecting any surprises on that front in this set of results.

However, a sustained economic downturn could be bad news for the big box assets the group is in the process of building. It’s increased its development activity in recent times, but while existing warehousing capacity might be secure fewer companies will be looking to expand.

That makes the group’s outlook statement more important than usual. Evidence that interest in big box assets remains strong will be well received while any suggestion that tenants are turning more cautious could hit the share price.

See the latest Tritax Big Box share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for Tritax Big Box updates

EMIS provides patient record and practice management software to GPs and Pharmacies across the country. Its services are crucial to its customers, and ultimately play a key role in underpinning the NHS. That’s even more important in times of crisis.

Targets for the full year include mid/high-single-digit revenue and operating profit growth. So far there’s little reason to think that’s not achievable.

Key indicators of longer term success are the performance of the upgraded Patient Access app – which allows patients to book doctor’s appointments and access pharmacy services – and market share gains in the core EMIS Health business. With recent restructuring efforts now complete we’d like to see operating margins improving too.

See the latest EMIS share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for EMIS updates

The impact of coronavirus and oil price falls on food retailers is a complex one.

On the one hand it potentially increases demand for certain products. If consumers spend more time indoors that will likely see spending on food and drink to consume at home grow too. Supermarkets rely on long supply chains though, and disruption has the potential to limit availability of some products. If the current disruption leads to a sustained economic downturn that’s bad news too.

Ocado’s position is even more complex. Widespread self-isolation might increase demand for the online food deliveries that Ocado specialise in and could accelerate uptake of its technology all over the world. However, the group is also burning through cash at the moment as it looks to build scale. That means it’s more reliant on the goodwill of investors to fund its international expansion, and that’s a level of risk investors might not be so comfortable with in the current environment.

It will be interesting to see how management see things playing out.

See the latest Ocado share price, charts and how to trade

Sign up for Ocado updates

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL