    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    13 August 2021

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Balfour Beatty revenues should start the climb back to pre-pandemic levels
    • Persimmon gives us its take on rising build costs across the sector
    • NVIDIA looks to navigate the turmoil in the global computer chip market

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    16-Aug
    BHP Group* Full Year Results
    17-Aug
    Just Eat Takeaway.com* Half Year Results
    Plus500 Half Year Results
    Polypipe Group Half Year Results
    18-Aug
    Balfour Beatty* Half Year Results
    Hochschild Mining Half Year Results
    Network International Holdings Half Year Results
    Nvidia* Half Year Results
    Persimmon* Half Year Results
    19-Aug
    Antofagasta Half Year Results
    Rank Group Full Year Results
    Helios Towers Half Year Results
    20-Aug
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    *Events on which we will be updating investors

    Balfour Beatty –Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    Balfour Beatty’s expecting profits to climb back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Margins will be the key factor to watch, as investors hope for signs of life after a particularly tough year.

    The group operates on relatively thin margins at the best of times—in 2019 underlying margins were 2.2%. The pandemic’s disruption brought that figure below 1% last year.

    Another key factor to watch will be the group’s buyback plans. At last check the group was planning to buy back a total of £150m worth of shares this year. The cash for these buybacks will undoubtedly come from asset disposals, which were on pause in 2020. We’d like to know if the group’s made any progress on its disposals and whether the buyback scheme is still on track.

    See the latest Balfour Beatty share price, charts and how to deal

    Persimmon – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    Housebuilder Persimmon, like most of its peers, has come out the other side of the pandemic with minimal scarring. We already know that revenue in the first half surpassed that in 2019 as completion figures approached pre-pandemic levels and house prices rose. The question now is whether the group can build on this momentum.

    Evidence of strong demand in the current trading period would be welcome, and we’d like an update on the group’s order book as well.

    Rising build costs were an issue called out among some of Persimmon’s peers, and we’re expecting this to be an industry-wide problem. With an average selling price of £236,200, the group caters to more price-sensitive buyers and may struggle to pass these costs on easily. We’d like to hear management’s take on inflation and whether it’s expected to be a long-term trend.

    See the latest Persimmon share price, charts and how to deal

    NVIDIA – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    The global computer chip shortage will likely colour NVIDIA’s results again at the half year stage.

    Prices for the group’s high-end gaming and graphics cards are likely to be healthy, and demand is clearly very strong. Meanwhile the ongoing digital revolution should support continued growth in datacentre sales.

    The main question next week from an operational perspective is how the group is servicing all those extra sales while keeping costs under control. Back in May the group said it had more supply coming online, so delivering that will be a focus this time round.

    Outside of day-to-day operations NVIDIA is also is the middle of a huge deal – the acquisition of smartphone chip designer ARM from Softbank. The deal is being reviewed by regulatory authorities around the world. While regulators work to their own timetable rather than company reporting schedules, any hints about progress have the potential to move the dial.

    See the latest NVIDIA share price, charts and how to deal

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

