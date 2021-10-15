Archived article
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
15 October 2021
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- Netflix subscriber growth and gaming comments will be front and centre
- InterContinental Hotels looks to build on good progress and high expectations from the first half
- We’d like to know if Barclays’ Net Interest Margin target’s intact
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|18-Oct
|Schroders
|Q3 Trading Update
|19-Oct
|888 Holdings
|Q3 Trading Update
|Bellway
|Full Year Results
|BHP Group
|Q3 Production Report
|Centamin
|Q3 Production Report
|Netflix*
|Q3 Results
|RHI Magnesita NV
|Q3 Trading Update
|20-Oct
|Antofagasta
|Q3 Production Report
|Avast
|Q3 Trading Update
|Nestle*
|Q3 Trading Update
|SEGRO
|Q3 Trading Update
|Tesla*
|Q3 Results
|Verizon*
|Q3 Results
|21-Oct
|AJ Bell
|Full Year Trading Update
|Anglo American*
|Q3 Production Report
|Barclays*
|Q3 Results
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals
|Q3 Trading Update
|Relx
|Q3 Trading Update
|Renishaw
|Full Year Results
|Rentokil Initial
|Q3 Trading Update
|Spectris
|Q3 Trading Update
|St. James's Place
|Q3 Trading Update
|Unilever*
|Q3 Trading Update
|Vivo Energy
|Q3 Trading Update
|Volution
|Full Year Results
|22-Oct
|InterContinental Hotels Group*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|London Stock Exchange Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Netflix – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
As always, the key number we’ll be watching out for is subscriber growth. This is what really matters in Netflix’s results, and is the one most likely to move the share price on the day. Last quarter the group beat forecasts by adding 1.5m new subscriptions, but due to last year’s pandemic deluge, this was much slower than the same time in 2020. The group’s ability to pump out big hitting content like Squid Game may well be moving the dial on this front, but we do wonder what the reopening of the world will have meant for growth.
Just as important as tempting new subscribers, is Netflix’s ability to keep hold of existing customers. Building scale and increasing prices being core pillars of the long-term strategy. That makes churn levels important to watch, as well as the scale of any price increases.
The group also recently announced its interest in gaming, which aims to help with keeping customers sticking around. Commentary on how these ventures are going will be read with interest.
See the Netflix share price, charts and our latest view
InterContinental Hotels – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) reported a steady recovery in US and Chinese domestic travel in the first half of 2021. With airline reporting improving European travel trends over the summer there are reasons to think the green shoots of recovery could have spread further in the third quarter.
While it will take time for travel to return to “business as usual”, IHG believes it will emerge from the pandemic stronger than it went in. Smaller hotel chains are likely to have suffered through lockdowns, potentially reducing supply, while cost savings and efficiencies mean future revenues have the potential to be higher margin.
Recovery in demand, new hotel openings and improved margins mean these have the potential to be blockbuster results. However, market expectations are correspondingly high, with second half revenues expected to rise by 73.2% year-on-year to £873m. Analysts expect operating profits to more than double over the same time too. Such high expectations can lead to painful disappointments.
See the IHG share price, charts and our latest view
Barclays – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
Last we heard, Barclays had increased its net interest margin (the difference between what the bank charges borrowers and pays for funding) guidance for the full year. That’s an important milestone and reflected an increase in credit card balances. These had previously suffered, because customers paid off their credit cards faster during the worst of the pandemic. Next week we’ll find out if this helpful trend has continued, and if that upgraded target is still intact.
We also wonder how pre-tax profit will be affected by the changing bad-debt provisions. Last year, the group put aside swathes of money in case customers defaulted on payments, but these provisions are being unwound – which helped profits substantially in the first half. It’s a short-term tailwind, but one which we think will have continued into this quarter.
We don’t expect the adverse effect of low interest rates on the profitability of Barclay’s loans to have disappeared. Interest rates are still stubbornly low, which means we don’t expect a total reversal of fortunes there. The important thing to note instead will be to what extent Barclay’s more diverse business model – read: its investment bank – has provided a bit of a backstop over recent months.
See the Barclays share price, charts and our latest view
