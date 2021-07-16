Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results:

We’ll find out how shifting travel restrictions impacted easyJet’s summer expectations.

Coca-Cola will tell us how smoothly sales in bars and restaurants are recovering.

Unilever should report sales growth of around 5%.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

19-Jul BHP Group* Q4 Trading Statement

20-Jul Anglo American Q2 Production Report CVS Group* Trading Update easyjet* Q3 Trading Statement IntegraFin Holdings Q3 Trading Statement Netflix* Q2 Results

23-Jul Beazley Half Year Results Brewin Dolphin Holdings Q3 Trading Statement Premier Foods Q1 Trading Statement Vodafone* Q1 Trading Statement

easyJet – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

When we last heard from easyJet, the group was flying high on hopes that the relaxed travel restrictions would offer the group some semblance of a summer. Fast forward a few weeks, and between the government’s yo-yo travel restrictions and new quarantine rules for Brits in many European countries, we’re wondering if easyJet’s outlook has been lowered.

easyJet had expected to fly 15% of 2019 capacity between April and June, but Portugal exiting the green list during that time probably dented the group’s forecast.

However, with several of easyJet’s destinations now on the green list, we’re keen to know how bookings are progressing for the all-important summer travel season. We suspect everyone’s ready to shrug off restrictions and travel, but question whether the threat of a sudden change to quarantine rules is weighing on passenger confidence.

With more routes available, easyJet will be ramping up capacity and filling its planes. Passenger revenue was down 91% last quarter, but we should hopefully see some improvement in the latest results.

HL’s Independent Non-Executive Director, Moni Mannings, is also an independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.

Coca-Cola – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

During the pandemic, Coke made fewer sales in bars and restaurants and more in shops. This has put pressure on pricing and therefore profit margins. But now that society is opening back up, this trend can be expected to reverse. Overall volumes were in line with 2019 in March, and we’re keen to see how sales have evolved since then.

Interestingly, despite gaining market share in both shops and bars, Coca-Cola has managed to lose market share overall. This is because the group has an unusually strong position in bars and restaurants, so falling sales there have been enough to shrink Coke’s share of the market overall.

Alongside regional sales patterns, we’ll be looking for updates on Coke’s new brand launches. Coke has been employing a “lift and shift” strategy, which means successful products in one market are lifted and shifted to others. We’ll be looking for any products that seem like they could be especially successful.

Unilever – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

CEO, Alan Jope, said Unilever expects to "deliver underlying sales growth in 2021 within our multi-year framework of 3-5%, with the first half around the top of this range". Next week we’ll find out if that target’s intact.

We expect the trading picture is still mixed. Unilever has a huge global footprint, and different markets are recovering from Covid at different rates. In particular, we’ll be looking at what the challenging conditions in India mean for the group. Closer to home, the European restaurant scene will also be worth a close up. Restrictions had been holding Unilever’s out-of-home revenue back. With vaccine roll outs continuing, we wonder if there are some green shoots of progress on that front.

Finally, we’d like to see Unilever’s new volume-led approach to sales remain. This is more favourable than relying on price increases, and in the first quarter volumes were up 4.7%, against price increases of 1.0%.

