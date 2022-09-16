Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Moonpig should shed light on how inflation is affecting trading

CVS Group leans on cost saving initiatives to help offset pressures from inflation

Keywords Studios could give clues to longer term growth outlook and acquisition pipeline

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

19-Sep City of London Investment Trust Full Year Results

20-Sep Haleon Half Year Results Kingfisher Half Year Results Moonpig Group Trading Statement

21-Sep Keywords* Half Year Results Petershill Partners Half Year Results Supermarket Income REIT Full Year Results

23-Sep Biffa Trading Update European Opportunities Trust Full Year Results Investec Trading Statement Smiths Group Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Keywords Studios – Derren Nathan, Equity Analyst

Keywords' position as a one stop shop for services to video game developers continues to enjoy robust demand, and the group is expecting to report a 34% increase in half year revenues next week to €320m including 22% organic growth.

Encouragingly, despite the inflationary environment, Keywords isn’t expecting to see margin erosion at the underlying pre-tax profit level. That’s expected to be up over 35% to about €54m. Looking ahead though, Keywords guided last month that margins are moving to historic levels of around 15% as it invests in the business, transitions people and work from Russia, and as more costs (think premises and transport) return with the easing of COVID restrictions. We’d like a bit more detail on how things are tracking on this front next week.

Keywords isn’t immune from economic headwinds though, and is expecting organic growth to moderate in the second half. We should get more clues as to how much next week.

Moonpig – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Market sentiment towards online greeting card company Moonpig has been weak since the shares listed for the first time in February 2021. We don’t expect this to fully reverse next week. We’ll be specifically looking out for commentary in the outlook on how consumer behaviour is affecting trading. More lucrative add-ons like chocolates may not be making their way to the virtual checkouts as inflation runs rampant. We’re also keen to hear the predicted impact of any further Royal Mail strikes.

Moonpig’s growth has looked artificially low more recently, as it lapped the pandemic when online card-sending was unsurprisingly very popular. The group’s past this now, and the market is expecting full year revenue to rise around 15.5% to £351m. Next week’s trading statement should shed some light on whether that’s a realistic target.

CVS Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

CVS operates over 500 veterinary practices across the UK, Ireland and Netherlands. The pet boom during the pandemic, and continued humanisation trends have helped recent performance. Back in July, the group announced full year organic sales up 8% on a like-for-like basis. That doesn’t mean it’s been plain sailing though. Next week’s full year results will shed light on whether cost saving programmes have been effective at offsetting inflation. The group’s expecting to deliver underlying cash profit (EBITDA) margin in line with the previous financial year.

Servicing growing demand has been a bugbear for the entire industry, with it becoming increasingly difficult to attract qualified vets to take up role openings. CVS ran at a 10.4% vacancy rate last year, up from 8.3% the year before. Commentary from management on how the group expects that trend to play out in the new financial year would be welcome.

A strong balance sheet supports acquisitions which are a key growth driver for CVS. The group’s already made one acquisition this financial year, a vet practice in Peterborough. It’ll be interesting to hear further news next week on the pipeline, especially relating to overseas expansion.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

