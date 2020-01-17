Next week on the stock market

Among the companies reporting next week:

Pets at Home hopes to prove like-for-like and online sales have kept their momentum in a competitive environment

Following a difficult 2019, ASOS would like to mark the new year with a quarter of stronger sales

Fevertree will be hoping to deliver strong international sales

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks reporting next week

20-Jan BHP Group Q2 Operational Review

23-Jan Anglo American Q4 Production Report ASOS* Trading Statement Computacenter Pre-Close Trading Update Countryside Properties AGM and Q1 Trading Statement Fevertree Drinks* Trading Update PayPoint Q3 Trading Statement

24-Jan No FTSE 350 reporters

*Companies on which we will be writing research

Pets at Home’s shares rose at the half year, after it said full year pre-tax profit was expected to be at the top end of market expectations.

Investors will be hoping for more good news in next week’s third quarter update, and we’ll have our eye on retail like-for-like (LFL) performance in particular. Pets has seen repeat business grow well, despite the onslaught of online competition in the sector, reflecting its efforts to become a destination rather than just a shop with its vet clinics and grooming rooms. Half-year LFL revenue rose 7.8%, so the bar’s been set high.

Pets has been lowering prices to encourage sales, which means gross margins are being preserved by cost-savings. This isn’t a long-term solution, so we’d like to know if sales of higher-margin products are improving. At the moment lower-margin food items are taking precedence.

The final thing to look out for is online growth. Pets was a little late to the digital party, but online sales have grown at a strong rate – up 31.7% at the half year. We’ll be looking to see if that’s continued.

Poor trading in November 2018 sparked what would be a string of profit warnings last year. Weakening sales and higher than expected international expansion costs weighed on performance, but recent news has been more positive. The “majority” of the transformation is now said to be complete.

It’s particularly promising ASOS made it through the important festive months without signalling a distress call this time. And at the full year the group said there’d been a “solid” start to 2020 - we’re keen to know exactly what that means for sales growth. Excluding the impact of exchange rates, ASOS' full year revenues grew 12%, to £2.7bn. As competition in the sector remains fierce, it’s fair to wonder to what extent sales are being driven by margin-diluting discounts.

The shares still demand a fairly lofty price to earnings ratio of 53 times expected earnings. That reflects high hopes for the less-mature international business, and we’d suggest taking a look at how non-UK sales are faring. Any further disappointments here could see the share price knocked again.

An update in November showed the UK market, still the group’s biggest, showed signs of slowing down. UK sales are now expected to rise just 2% this year. We’ll be looking to see if the group’s on track to reach this lowered target.

Sales to restaurants and hotels continue to perform well, but Fevertree sales to supermarkets and off licenses have fallen behind management’s expectations. The group blames this on the wider slowdown in consumer spending seen in the UK, and with the British Retail Consortium reporting grocery sales ended 2019 on a downbeat note, we wonder if Fevertree’s been able to buck the trend.

With growth faltering in the UK, the onus is on the international businesses to deliver longer-term growth. Those hopes underpin a price to earnings ratio of 30.6 times expected earnings, which means the share price could be sensitive to disappointment. Investors will be keen to hear if Fevertree’s able to deliver the sparkling sales growth rates it was expecting – around 34% in the USA, 19% in Europe and 35% in the Rest of World division.

