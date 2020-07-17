Next week on the stock market

Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:

Centrica should provide clarification on its latest restructuring plans and outlook for the year

Unilever will let us know how badly the out-of-home dining slowdown is hurting sales

Tesla has sky high market expectations to meet at its half year

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

20-Jul BHP Q4 Operational Review

21-Jul Coca Cola* Q2 Results Euromoney Q3 Trading Statement Intermediate Capital Group Trading Statement Snap* Half Year Results

22-Jul Antofagasta Q2 Production Report Britvic Q3 Trading Statement Fresnillo Q2 Production Report Microsoft* Full Year Results PayPoint Q1 Trading Statement Tesla* Half Year Results St. Modwen Properties Half Year Results

24-Jul Centrica* Half Year Results IMI Half Year Results Verizon* Q2 Results Vodafone* Q1 Trading Statement

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Investing in individual companies isn't right for everyone – only invest if you understand the risks of investing in individual shares. They’re higher risk as your investment depends on a single company – if the company fails you risk losing your whole investment. You should make sure you understand the companies you're investing in, their specific risks, and make sure any shares you own are held as part of a diversified portfolio.

Centrica – Emilie Stevens, Equity Analyst

Centrica recently announced a ‘significant restructure’ that will see a simpler and leaner group emerge with fewer business units and around 5,000 fewer roles. The announcement seems to reverse an earlier one that said restructuring projects would likely be delayed by coronavirus – so we’re keen for clarification on plans and savings potential next week.

Original expectations were for £350m in cost savings to be delivered in 2020, adding to the £1.25bn achieved since 2016 and moving the group closer to the £2bn by 2022 target. Faster progress towards this target will be welcome news.

At the beginning of April we learnt lockdown was significantly changing our energy usage – residential usage was up but business demand was down more significantly. At the time this prevented the group from being able to make earning predictions for the year. With more sectors showing signs of getting back to business we’re hoping for updated guidance.

Unilever – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Unilever surprised the market with plans to pursue a single listing on the London Stock Exchange last month. The consolidation of its current dual-listing set up is in a bid to make the group more agile, and it will make things like disposals easier.

It’s this theme we’ll be picking up in next week’s half year results. Unilever has a difficult process of rejuvenation ahead of it, where sales have been lacklustre for a while - particularly in developed markets. We’re keen to see if the group’s made any definitive plans with the Tea business in particular, it’s been under review for a while and we suspect it’s on the way out the door.

Away from the big picture stuff, we’ll be keeping a close eye on what coronavirus disruption means for the top line. First quarter sales were flat, as a small rise in volumes was offset by an equal reduction in prices. Unilever is particularly exposed to the out-of-home dining market which has been badly hit. We’d like to see what demand levels look like in China and other areas where restaurants have been open for a few weeks now. We’ll be listening out for commentary surrounding this and what it means for the outlook statement in particular.

Tesla – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Tesla’s second quarter production and deliveries were well ahead of analyst expectations despite the disruption caused by coronavirus. That led to another stellar performance from a stock which is now up 245% since the start of the year.

However, the strong performance has left the shares trading on a PE ratio of 187.6, an eye watering level that we struggle to see as justified.

Half year results next week are an important test of whether the market’s extreme optimism is justified. Sales and deliveries are all well and good, automotive manufacturing is a scale game after all, but ultimately Tesla needs to deliver profits and free cash flow.

The disruption to production and sales caused first by the lockdown and then by social distancing rules will probably be bad news for margins this quarter. But, if Tesla can deliver some good news in an economic backdrop that’s hardly ideal for selling premium priced cars that might go some way towards justifying the bulls.

