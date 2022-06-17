Archived article
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
17 June 2022
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- Cost inflation remains in focus for Berkeley Group
- We’ll see if the slowdown in online shopping is being felt for packaging giant DS Smith
- Associated British Foods will reveal how resilient Primark shoppers are with prices set to rise
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|20-Jun
|Associated British Foods*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|21-Jun
|DS Smith*
|Full Year Results
|Safestore Holdings
|Full Year Results
|Telecom Plus
|Full Year Results
|22-Jun
|Berkeley Group Holdings*
|Full Year Results
|Liontrust Asset Management PLC
|Full Year Results
|Micro Focus International
|Half Year Results
|23-Jun
|Serco Group
|Trading Statement
|24-Jun
|No FTSE 350 reporters
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Berkeley Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
Berkeley’s seen sales recover to pre-pandemic levels, with analysts expecting growth on the group’s own £518m pre-tax profit guidance. Stable footing supported the recent £400m cash purchase of the remaining 50% stake in St William Homes, which was a joint venture with National Grid. That’s expected to help push forward sales, which is an important metric to measure future demand, up to the £2bn mark.
Having recently signed the government fire safety pledge, Berkeley has essentially agreed to fix all cladding issues on buildings over 11 metres, which largely put the issue to bed. The group hasn’t given any specifics as to how much that could cost, so an estimate could be on the cards.
The other key item to watch for relates to increasing build costs. Berkeley’s London focus and high average selling price means margins have been strong in the past. Last we heard, normal levels of cancellations and healthy house prices have been offsetting rising costs. So, commentary on operating margins and expected build cost inflation will be watched closely.
See the Berkeley share price, charts and our latest view
DS Smith – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst
Cardboard box maker DS Smith has been handling soaring inflation well. As an essential part of supply chains, it’s been able to pass on higher costs to its customers. Specifically, DS Smith has been partly buoyed by its exposure to e-commerce. Recent figures show the pandemic-induced boom in online shopping is slowing down, so we wonder if this has been felt in DS Smith’s results.
We’ll also keep an eye out for news of volumes. There does come a point, even for the most resilient businesses, where price increases can start to eat into demand. We don’t think DS Smith is quite in this danger zone, but it’s something to monitor.
The classic metrics are still on our radar too. The group’s expecting underlying operating profit of £605m - £615m. As things stand, we expect DS Smith to meet this - although of course nothing’s guaranteed.
See the DS Smith Group share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to DS Smith Group research
Associated British Foods – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst
Inflation will be the word of the day when Primark owner Associated British Foods reports. The group’s buoyant half-year sales were back to pre-pandemic levels as stores reopened and shoppers headed out to refresh their wardrobes. The surge in demand fed through to a 92% increase in operating profits - but the good times might not continue if rising costs continue to eat into margins.
Management warned that the group’s cost saving efforts haven’t been able to keep pace with inflation. The result will be margin pressure and price increases across the autumn and winter stock. We still have a few months to see whether Primark’s price-sensitive customers will be receptive to larger price tags. Demand so far this year in the face of the current cost of living crisis will give us an idea of how resilient customers are. At last check, underlying operating margins stretched above 11%, but the big question will be whether that continued to expand in the third quarter.
See the Associated British Foods share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to Associated British Foods research
