Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Lloyds Banking Group could update its shareholder returns plans

We’ll see if Rolls Royce managed to make good on its promise to trim free cash outflow

Anglo American look to post record profits after a bumper first half

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

21-Feb Dechra Pharmaceuticals Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Rolls Royce – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

Rolls Royce has been inching its way back toward normalcy over the past year and the group’s full year results will tell us what’s left to climb. At last check, large engine flying hours had made their way back to 50% of 2019 levels. This was below management’s 55% estimate, but we wonder if a strong showing in the fourth quarter may have nudged it a bit closer.

We’re also keen to hear where management sees Civil Aerospace, the largest arm of the business, heading in the year ahead. The group’s fortunes are closely tied to a recovery in long-haul travel, and we’re concerned that rising inflation could deter many people from booking expensive holidays abroad. This could slow Rolls’ recovery considerably.

The small but growing defence business is also a key signpost for the future, with the orderbook giving some indication of how much growth we can expect to come.

Free cash will be a metric to watch, the group was positive in the third quarter. If this continued in the fourth quarter, the full year outflow could be considerably lower than the £2bn initially expected. A big part of this will be linked to disposals and cost savings, with the latter expected to bring in around £2bn and the former seen saving a total of £1bn for the year.

See the Rolls Royce share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Rolls Royce research

Lloyds Bank – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

It’s not a bad time to be a bank. Rising interest rates make a bank’s loans more profitable. That’s especially good news for Lloyds, which relies more heavily on traditional banking than those with larger investment banking or trading arms. That means we should find out what this helpful tailwind means for Lloyds’ outlook statement.

We have reason to think these buoyant conditions could lead the group to announce new shareholder returns. Latest consensus suggests a 43% increase in ‘excess capital distribution’, uninvested cash on the balance sheet which could be put to better use. Full year figures should detail this more including any potential buyback plans and shareholder returns but as always there are no guarantees.

A very active housing market has also helped Lloyds more recently, helping mortgage lending remain strong. The housing market looks like it’s remained healthy in recent months, but there are early signs of weakening. We do wonder if rising rates, which affects the affordability of mortgages, plus high inflation is having any negative effect on forward indicators for mortgage lending demand.

See the Lloyds Bank share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Lloyds Bank research

Anglo American – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Miners across the board enjoyed a bumper first half to the year in 2021, with the prices of many key commodities reaping the benefits. Anglo was along for the ride and with a policy of paying out 40% of profits, that meant dividends and share buybacks for investors.

The second half of the year hasn’t been quite as fruitful for iron ore or platinum group metals which make up over 60% of sales. Iron ore prices were 50% lower in the second half of the year which will likely take some wind out of the sails. On the bright side, the group’s diamond business, DeBeers, looks set to post improving numbers as prices and production are both up.

We’ll be watching out for margins and any commentary from management on costs. Last we heard, costs were on track to rise 4% this year, down from a 10% rise last year. Markets are expecting cash profits (EBITDA) to come in just north of $20bn.

See the Anglo American share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Anglo American research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... HL mention in the media Search Engine / Research Mobile application Advert on another website Recommendation from a friend Existing client Advert in the press HL mention on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.