Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
18 March 2022
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- We'll find out if Saga's end of year losses are in line with expectations
- We’ll be looking for updated forecasts from Next given the challenging conditions ahead
- CVS looks to keep capitalising on the boom in pet ownership
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|21-Mar
|No FTSE 350 reporters
|22-Mar
|Carnival*
|Q1 Trading Update
|Diversified Energy Company
|Full Year Results
|Kingfisher
|Full Year Results
|Softcat
|Half Year Results
|23-Mar
|Halma
|Trading Statement
|Petrofac*
|Full Year Results
|Saga*
|Full Year Results
|24-Mar
|Bridgepoint Group
|Full Year Results
|CVS Group*
|Half Year Results
|International Public Partnerships
|Full Year Results
|Next*
|Full Year Results
|25-Mar
|IMI
|Full Year Results
|Smiths Group
|Half Year Results
|United Utilities Group*
|Trading Statement
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
CVS Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
We’ve already had some details on performance over the first half from this veterinary group, back in January’s trading statement. Perhaps no surprise, given the spike in pet ownership over lockdowns and subsequent demand for vet services, revenue and cash profits (EBITDA) should come in comfortably up on last year.
More recently, the group’s acquisition of Quality Pet Care Ltd (The Vet) has come under scrutiny from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). We’re expecting a potential divestment of the entire business to be on the table, which would come at additional costs and wipe off around £11.3m of annual revenue.
More broadly, the group did well in 2021 to employ around 9% more vets than the prior year. It’s vitally important for the group’s success to be able to bring skilled professionals on board as the group grows. It’s been a tricky area in the past, so we’ll be watching closely for commentary on vacancy rates.
See the CVS share price, charts and our latest view
Saga – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
There’re a lot of spinning plates at Saga. The insurance business has been trading in-line with expectations. But we’d like some clarity on the impact of Financial Conduct Authority pricing rule changes, which have the potential to cause pricing volatility.
Unsurprisingly, Saga’s travel business has been badly hurt by the pandemic. That’s partly why the group’s expecting to report a small underlying loss before tax for the full year. Last we heard, Saga’s cruise ships were 68% full. We’d like to see some progress on that front, but with ongoing uncertainty we’re not sure what to expect.
We’ve been pleased with the initial results from Saga’s brand relaunch. Next week should shed some light on how that’s going. Getting customers to engage with a new brand is costly on the marketing front, so we’ll have a keen eye out for the effect on operating margins.
See the Saga share price, charts and our latest view
Next – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst
Next is in a more precarious position than some of its peers as it braves inflationary headwinds. As the cost of things like fuel and food increases, people have less to spend on new clothes. Next’s prices aren’t quite discount, but they’re not luxury either. This mid-range is a danger zone when customers start to pull back spending, so we’ll have a close eye on full-price sales trends for evidence of a slowdown.
They’re expected to grow by 3% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total increase for the year to 7%. That’s thanks in large part to easier comparisons to the 2020 lockdowns. With pent up demand unwound and tougher comparisons ahead, we’ll be looking for management to offer a realistic goalpost for the upcoming year.
The group’s been working to build its online offerings, extending its services to other brands. We think this is the right move, but it requires increased spending. At last check the group upped its capital expenditure spend by £55m to £190m. With so much uncertainty ahead, we’re hoping that’s the last upward revision.
See the Next share price, charts and our latest view
