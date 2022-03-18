Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

We'll find out if Saga's end of year losses are in line with expectations

We’ll be looking for updated forecasts from Next given the challenging conditions ahead

CVS looks to keep capitalising on the boom in pet ownership

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

21-Mar No FTSE 350 reporters

22-Mar Carnival* Q1 Trading Update Diversified Energy Company Full Year Results Kingfisher Full Year Results Softcat Half Year Results

23-Mar Halma Trading Statement Petrofac* Full Year Results Saga* Full Year Results

25-Mar IMI Full Year Results Smiths Group Half Year Results United Utilities Group* Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

CVS Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

We’ve already had some details on performance over the first half from this veterinary group, back in January’s trading statement. Perhaps no surprise, given the spike in pet ownership over lockdowns and subsequent demand for vet services, revenue and cash profits (EBITDA) should come in comfortably up on last year.

More recently, the group’s acquisition of Quality Pet Care Ltd (The Vet) has come under scrutiny from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). We’re expecting a potential divestment of the entire business to be on the table, which would come at additional costs and wipe off around £11.3m of annual revenue.

More broadly, the group did well in 2021 to employ around 9% more vets than the prior year. It’s vitally important for the group’s success to be able to bring skilled professionals on board as the group grows. It’s been a tricky area in the past, so we’ll be watching closely for commentary on vacancy rates.

See the CVS share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to CVS research

Saga – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

There’re a lot of spinning plates at Saga. The insurance business has been trading in-line with expectations. But we’d like some clarity on the impact of Financial Conduct Authority pricing rule changes, which have the potential to cause pricing volatility.

Unsurprisingly, Saga’s travel business has been badly hurt by the pandemic. That’s partly why the group’s expecting to report a small underlying loss before tax for the full year. Last we heard, Saga’s cruise ships were 68% full. We’d like to see some progress on that front, but with ongoing uncertainty we’re not sure what to expect.

We’ve been pleased with the initial results from Saga’s brand relaunch. Next week should shed some light on how that’s going. Getting customers to engage with a new brand is costly on the marketing front, so we’ll have a keen eye out for the effect on operating margins.

See the Saga share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Saga research

Next – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

Next is in a more precarious position than some of its peers as it braves inflationary headwinds. As the cost of things like fuel and food increases, people have less to spend on new clothes. Next’s prices aren’t quite discount, but they’re not luxury either. This mid-range is a danger zone when customers start to pull back spending, so we’ll have a close eye on full-price sales trends for evidence of a slowdown.

They’re expected to grow by 3% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total increase for the year to 7%. That’s thanks in large part to easier comparisons to the 2020 lockdowns. With pent up demand unwound and tougher comparisons ahead, we’ll be looking for management to offer a realistic goalpost for the upcoming year.

The group’s been working to build its online offerings, extending its services to other brands. We think this is the right move, but it requires increased spending. At last check the group upped its capital expenditure spend by £55m to £190m. With so much uncertainty ahead, we’re hoping that’s the last upward revision.

See the Next share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Next research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Search Engine / Research Existing client Advert in the press HL mention on another website Mobile application Advert on another website Recommendation from a friend HL mention in the media Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.