Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    18 March 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • We'll find out if Saga's end of year losses are in line with expectations
    • We’ll be looking for updated forecasts from Next given the challenging conditions ahead
    • CVS looks to keep capitalising on the boom in pet ownership

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    21-Mar
    No FTSE 350 reporters
    22-Mar
    Carnival* Q1 Trading Update
    Diversified Energy Company Full Year Results
    Kingfisher Full Year Results
    Softcat Half Year Results
    23-Mar
    Halma Trading Statement
    Petrofac* Full Year Results
    Saga* Full Year Results
    24-Mar
    Bridgepoint Group Full Year Results
    CVS Group* Half Year Results
    International Public Partnerships Full Year Results
    Next* Full Year Results
    25-Mar
    IMI Full Year Results
    Smiths Group Half Year Results
    United Utilities Group* Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    CVS Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    We’ve already had some details on performance over the first half from this veterinary group, back in January’s trading statement. Perhaps no surprise, given the spike in pet ownership over lockdowns and subsequent demand for vet services, revenue and cash profits (EBITDA) should come in comfortably up on last year.

    More recently, the group’s acquisition of Quality Pet Care Ltd (The Vet) has come under scrutiny from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). We’re expecting a potential divestment of the entire business to be on the table, which would come at additional costs and wipe off around £11.3m of annual revenue.

    More broadly, the group did well in 2021 to employ around 9% more vets than the prior year. It’s vitally important for the group’s success to be able to bring skilled professionals on board as the group grows. It’s been a tricky area in the past, so we’ll be watching closely for commentary on vacancy rates.

    See the CVS share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to CVS research

    Saga – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    There’re a lot of spinning plates at Saga. The insurance business has been trading in-line with expectations. But we’d like some clarity on the impact of Financial Conduct Authority pricing rule changes, which have the potential to cause pricing volatility.

    Unsurprisingly, Saga’s travel business has been badly hurt by the pandemic. That’s partly why the group’s expecting to report a small underlying loss before tax for the full year. Last we heard, Saga’s cruise ships were 68% full. We’d like to see some progress on that front, but with ongoing uncertainty we’re not sure what to expect.

    We’ve been pleased with the initial results from Saga’s brand relaunch. Next week should shed some light on how that’s going. Getting customers to engage with a new brand is costly on the marketing front, so we’ll have a keen eye out for the effect on operating margins.

    See the Saga share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Saga research

    Next – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

    Next is in a more precarious position than some of its peers as it braves inflationary headwinds. As the cost of things like fuel and food increases, people have less to spend on new clothes. Next’s prices aren’t quite discount, but they’re not luxury either. This mid-range is a danger zone when customers start to pull back spending, so we’ll have a close eye on full-price sales trends for evidence of a slowdown.

    They’re expected to grow by 3% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total increase for the year to 7%. That’s thanks in large part to easier comparisons to the 2020 lockdowns. With pent up demand unwound and tougher comparisons ahead, we’ll be looking for management to offer a realistic goalpost for the upcoming year.

    The group’s been working to build its online offerings, extending its services to other brands. We think this is the right move, but it requires increased spending. At last check the group upped its capital expenditure spend by £55m to £190m. With so much uncertainty ahead, we’re hoping that’s the last upward revision.

    See the Next share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Next research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

