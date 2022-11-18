Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Can Compass Group make good on early momentum and finish the year with a flurry?

Are Halfords still on track to hit profit targets?

Margins will be in the spotlight at Pets at Home

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

24-Nov Dr Martens Half Year Results Intertek Trading Statement Kingfisher Trading Statement LXI REIT Half Year Results Safestore Trading Statement

25-Nov No FTSE 350 reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Compass Group, Matt Britzman – Equity Analyst

Contract caterer, Compass Group, has been enjoying the fruits that come with economies reopening. Third quarter trading details given back in July pointed to a booming recovery from the troubles seen over the pandemic. Sales across the business were well ahead of pre-pandemic levels, whilst new business and retention rates were both looking promising.

A lot’s changed since then, so it’ll be interesting to see if management's target of 35% organic revenue growth comes to light. On the profit side, higher costs are already starting to nibble away at profits. Compass is very exposed to inflation on both the labour and food side and has already hiked prices by around 5% to try and ease the pressure. Management hinted that more rises would be needed, we’ll find out next week whether they’ve been implemented yet and if that’s had any impact on demand.

The key focus for now is getting margins back to pre-pandemic levels, the group was targeting an operating margin run-rate at year end of around 7% - but management gave a soft warning that the reality could be a little lower.

Halfords, Derren Nathan – Equity Analyst

Halfords' valuation has been bruised over the past year, and is now well below the long-term average. Next week’s half year results will provide some steer as to whether the full year underlying pre-tax profit target of £65m to £75m is still intact.

Halford’s Motoring Loyalty Club, which offers discounts on certain services, has proven to be extremely popular since its launch in March 2022. Membership revenue from this loyalty club will provide Halfords with more robust income year-round, helping to dampen some of the seasonality effects that the group faces. Halfords looks on target to have 1m members in its new loyalty club by the end of FY23. Last month’s takeover of Lodge Tyre took service revenues to nearly half of the Group’s total. We’ll be looking for an update on whether the expected benefits of combining the businesses are materialising.

As the cost of living goes up, people’s discretionary income decreases. Hence, we’ll be keeping a close eye on whether there are any significant increases in inventory levels. This can give an early indication of whether future discounting will be needed, which could result in slimmer profit margins in the future.

Pets at Home, Sophie Lund-Yates – Equity Analyst

Pets at Home has undoubtedly been a beneficiary of the UK’s pet boom over the last couple of years. It’s also a rare beast, in that it’s a bricks and mortar retailer that’s still encouraging healthy levels of footfall. We don’t expect that to have changed next week.

There are a couple of things we’ll be watching out for though. In the first quarter, higher food prices were offsetting weaker trends in other areas like accessories. In usual times, accessories are more lucrative than food, so we’d like to see how much worse this trend has become. As people rein in their spending, things like pet food are non-negotiable, but a bow tie for your dog can wait.

Analysts think Pets at Home’s on track for full year revenue of £1.4bn, and we’ll have a better idea next week if that’s looking likely. We expect sales growth to slow compared to last year because of the economic challenges, the question is whether that happens faster or more slowly than the market’s braced for.

