Next week on the stock market

CRH Half Year Results

Hays Full Year Results

Polymetal International Half Year Results

27-Aug No FTSE 350 Reporters

Polymetal International – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Investors following Polymetal almost certainly have eyes on the group’s 8.4% prospective dividend yield. It’s worth looking for any news on the group’s dividend payout as soon as results land.

As a miner, Polymetal should benefit from the rising tide in commodity prices. Analysts expect to see a 24% increase in cash profits, and considering the accommodative environment, anything less would be a disappointment. But as commodity prices won’t necessarily rise forever, we’d like to see that Polymetal is taking care of its balance sheet. At last check the group had a net debt position of $1.4bn, or roughly 0.8 times cash profits. There’s still a lot of breathing room there in current market conditions, especially when compared to the group’s target of 1.5 times, but that could start to look more intimidating if commodity markets turn.

See the latest Polymetal International share price, charts and how to deal

CRH – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

All eyes will be on cash profits when CRH reports, as the Irish construction company guided for an improvement over 2020. This shouldn’t be much of an ask given the Covid-related disruption in both Europe and the US last year.

The first half has tended to be slower than the second at CRH, so guidance for the current trading period and beyond is also of keen interest. US lawmakers recently agreed on a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill, and since the US is CRH’s single largest market we’d like to know whether that will add a tailwind to sales moving forward.

Acquisitions are a big part of CRH’s growth strategy – the group spent a total of $405m making 17 acquisitions last year and has shelled out $200m so far in 2021. We’re hoping for an update on integration and some insight on acquisition spend estimates for this year.

See the latest CRH share price, charts and how to deal

Hays – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Performance at recruitment firms like Hays have tended to follow the trends of the boom and bust of the wider economy. With the group reporting a 39% increase in net fees in the fourth quarter, it seems to be performing exactly as you might expect. The particularly strong growth in permanent employment placements bodes well for the strength of the recovery although you should remember past performance is not a guide to the future.

With sales for the final quarter already announced the focus for next week’s full year results will be firmly on the cost line.

Traditionally recruitment is a bit of a body shop. Winning new contracts requires hiring and training new recruiters, and consultants are paid in commission, which makes delivering improvements in margin difficult as a result. However, during the pandemic the group took steps to cut costs by 13%, it’ll be interesting to see if any of those can be made to stick.

See the latest Hays share price, charts and how to deal

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Recommendation from a friend Advert on another website Existing client Advert in the press HL mention on another website Mobile application HL mention in the media Search Engine / Research Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.