Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log out of your HL account
Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • Next week on the Stock Market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected overseas shares reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    , Equity Analyst

    Complete a quick 3 question survey to help us improve our articles.

    It’s a tumultuous time for global stock markets, and we expect further ups and downs from here. As the situation continues to evolve, we suspect there’ll be a few more unscheduled company announcements next week.

    But for those we know are due to report:

    • AG Barr will be hoping volumes aren’t suffering too much amid the coronavirus outbreak
    • Fevertree needs to show sales can still sparkle when the pubs are closed
    • United Utilities should be able to shrug off the storm

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

    23-Mar
    No FTSE 350 reporters
    24-Mar
    888 Holdings Full Year Results
    A.G. Barr* Full Year Results
    Fevertree* Full Year Results
    Kingfisher Full Year Results
    Sabre* Full Year Results
    25-Mar
    Diploma* Q2 trading statement
    United Utilities* Pre-close trading statement
    Bellway Half year results
    26-Mar
    Hilton Food Group Full Year Results
    International Public Partnerships Full Year Results
    27-Mar
    No FTSE 350 reporters

    *Events on which we will be writing research.

    AG Barr – Sophie Lund Yates, Equity Analyst

    After the introduction of the sugar tax, AG Barr decided not to pass the cost onto customers and instead focused on volume growth. That’s made the return to more normal pricing a bit of a sore point, and volumes have struggled as people come round to the chunkier price tags.

    Things looked to have stabilised recently, but coronavirus has the potential to undo some of that progress. As more people stay at home and focus on buying only the essentials, fizzy drinks could find themselves rubbed off shopping lists. It’s too soon to call what the effect of the outbreak’s going to be, but we’ll be watching out for any commentary around volumes in the last couple of weeks – and what the outlook is for the next few months.

    One of AG Barr’s key strengths is its impressive dividend record. Remember though dividends are variable and not guaranteed. We’re also in uncharted territory, and particularly severe disruption to trading could see returns to shareholders put on the back burner.

    See the latest AG Barr share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for AG Barr updates

    Fevertree – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Fevertree shares fell sharply after full year results because sales growth of 9.7% was behind analyst expectations.

    The group’s premium valuation demands headier levels of growth, especially abroad. To that end we’ll be particularly interested in commentary on the US market in next week’s results. There’s a chance that the pandemic will have hit demand for the group’s premium mixers as some major US cities go into lockdown.

    Back on this side of the pond we suspect there’ll be bad news from Fevertree’s on-trade partners – the pubs, bars and hotels it supplies. The cancellation of football and rugby matches means less people will have been flocking to the pub even before the government recommended we stop going. We’re keen to see what the knock on effect of that could be for Fevertree.

    See the latest Fevertree share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Fevertree updates

    United Utilities – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    This is the kind of market storm that Utilities should, in theory, be able to weather. That’s reflected in the fact that, while still down over 10% in the last 3 months, UU has done much better than the market as a whole.

    Customer demand for water is unlikely to change much, and might even go up as people spend more time at home. Meanwhile lower interest rates bode well for the group’s sizeable debt pile.

    Of course there’s potential for disruption within the company itself, illness hitting the workforce for example. But with the regulatory landscape now fixed for the next five years anything other than a vanilla set of numbers will really rattle investors.

    See the latest United Utilities share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for United Utilities updates

    Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Coronavirus continues to spread - a bond fund manager’s view

      20 March

      Stock Market drops – lessons from history

      17 March

      Next week on the Stock Market

      13 March

      Three share ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

      11 March

      Oil and stock markets fall – our view

      9 March

      Daily market update emails

      • FTSE 100 riser and faller updates
      • Breaking market news, plus the latest share research, tips and broker comments
      Register

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Coronavirus continues to spread - a bond fund manager’s view

      Ariel Bezalel, manager of the Jupiter Strategic Bond and Dynamic Bond funds, shares his thoughts on the continued economic effects of coronavirus and the impact this has had on the stock market so far.

      Ariel Bezalel

      20 Mar 2020 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      Stock Market drops – lessons from history

      While the causes have been different, we've seen markets move like this before. We take a look at what's happened in the past.

      Emilie Stevens, Equity Analyst

      17 Mar 2020 6 min read

      Category: Shares

      Next week on the Stock Market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected overseas shares reporting next week.

      Nicholas Hyett

      13 Mar 2020 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      Three share ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

      Whether you’re topping up last minute, or getting ready for the turn of the tax year, here are three share ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

      Nicholas Hyett and Sophie Lund Yates

      11 Mar 2020 7 min read