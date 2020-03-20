Next week on the Stock Market

Complete a quick 3 question survey to help us improve our articles.

It’s a tumultuous time for global stock markets, and we expect further ups and downs from here. As the situation continues to evolve, we suspect there’ll be a few more unscheduled company announcements next week.

But for those we know are due to report:

AG Barr will be hoping volumes aren’t suffering too much amid the coronavirus outbreak

Fevertree needs to show sales can still sparkle when the pubs are closed

United Utilities should be able to shrug off the storm

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

23-Mar No FTSE 350 reporters

24-Mar 888 Holdings Full Year Results A.G. Barr* Full Year Results Fevertree* Full Year Results Kingfisher Full Year Results Sabre* Full Year Results

25-Mar Diploma* Q2 trading statement United Utilities* Pre-close trading statement Bellway Half year results

26-Mar Hilton Food Group Full Year Results International Public Partnerships Full Year Results

27-Mar No FTSE 350 reporters

*Events on which we will be writing research.

After the introduction of the sugar tax, AG Barr decided not to pass the cost onto customers and instead focused on volume growth. That’s made the return to more normal pricing a bit of a sore point, and volumes have struggled as people come round to the chunkier price tags.

Things looked to have stabilised recently, but coronavirus has the potential to undo some of that progress. As more people stay at home and focus on buying only the essentials, fizzy drinks could find themselves rubbed off shopping lists. It’s too soon to call what the effect of the outbreak’s going to be, but we’ll be watching out for any commentary around volumes in the last couple of weeks – and what the outlook is for the next few months.

One of AG Barr’s key strengths is its impressive dividend record. Remember though dividends are variable and not guaranteed. We’re also in uncharted territory, and particularly severe disruption to trading could see returns to shareholders put on the back burner.

Fevertree shares fell sharply after full year results because sales growth of 9.7% was behind analyst expectations.

The group’s premium valuation demands headier levels of growth, especially abroad. To that end we’ll be particularly interested in commentary on the US market in next week’s results. There’s a chance that the pandemic will have hit demand for the group’s premium mixers as some major US cities go into lockdown.

Back on this side of the pond we suspect there’ll be bad news from Fevertree’s on-trade partners – the pubs, bars and hotels it supplies. The cancellation of football and rugby matches means less people will have been flocking to the pub even before the government recommended we stop going. We’re keen to see what the knock on effect of that could be for Fevertree.

This is the kind of market storm that Utilities should, in theory, be able to weather. That’s reflected in the fact that, while still down over 10% in the last 3 months, UU has done much better than the market as a whole.

Customer demand for water is unlikely to change much, and might even go up as people spend more time at home. Meanwhile lower interest rates bode well for the group’s sizeable debt pile.

Of course there’s potential for disruption within the company itself, illness hitting the workforce for example. But with the regulatory landscape now fixed for the next five years anything other than a vanilla set of numbers will really rattle investors.

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

