Next week on the stock market

Pets at Home looks to finish the year with record sales and profit growth

We’ll see how SSE's push into renewables is shaping up

NVIDIA could come good on its revenue target

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

23-May Big Yellow Group Full Year Results Kingfisher First Quarter Trading Statement Pershing Square First Quarter Results

24-May Bytes Technology Fourth Quarter Results Cranswick Full Year Results Greencore Half Year Results HomeServe Full Year Results RS Group Full Year Results Shaftesbury Half Year Results

27-May No Scheduled Reporters

NVIDIA – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

For the current quarter, NVIDIA expects revenue to be within 2% of $8.1bn. We have reason to think the group will come good on this target, although of course there are no guarantees. The specialised chip-maker is being buoyed by a huge boost in gaming. Its RTX 30 series has been described as ''the most revolutionary graphics card in years'' But we’ll have a particular eye on the Data Centres business.

NVIDIA produces cutting edge hardware for training artificial intelligence (AI) software, and at $3.3bn the division holds almost as much weight as the core gaming business.

We also wonder if there’ll be any commentary around the recent weakness in cryptocurrency, and what this could mean for NIVIDA’s bitcoin products.

Pets at Home – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Working from home and perhaps the renewed popularity of rural living meant UK pet ownership shows little signs of weakness. Pets at Home therefore expects to post record sales and profit growth with underlying pre-tax profit of £140m at the full year mark.

Retail momentum has remained strong, with the Puppy and Kitten Club still adding around 24,000 new members per week and VIP members reaching 7m. Growing these membership bases is important, as members have typically spent more money across a range of channels than regular customers.

Commentary on costs, and their expected impact on margins, will be something to watch out for. Costs savings and work with suppliers has helped mitigate the impact of rising costs, but the real effect probably hasn’t been felt yet. Guidance on next year should give an indication as to what extent these could impact profits, the group has previously said it expects around 90% year-on-year increases on both energy and freight costs.

SSE – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

Renewables will be the main focus when SSE reports, despite only being responsible for around 7% of operating profits. That’s because the group’s Renewables division is said to be the future for SSE, with £12.5bn committed to its expansion over the next few years. Management’s said this year’s investment will exceed £2bn, and we’ll be keen to see how far over it stretches.

Output will be the figure to watch for the renewables arm, after worse than expected weather’s kept the division from living up to its potential. Management’s expecting output from renewables to be 12% below its target—an improvement from the 19% previously guided.

Debt is another figure to watch and has been a bugbear for SSE for some time. Management’s expecting net debt below £9bn, which is still roughly 4 times forecast cash profits. Asset sales have been driving the group’s debt reduction thus far, so we’d like to see management step in with a clear plan to drive debt to more manageable levels in the year to come.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

