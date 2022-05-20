We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    20 May 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Pets at Home looks to finish the year with record sales and profit growth
    • We’ll see how SSE's push into renewables is shaping up
    • NVIDIA could come good on its revenue target

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    23-May
    Big Yellow Group Full Year Results
    Kingfisher First Quarter Trading Statement
    Pershing Square First Quarter Results
    24-May
    Bytes Technology Fourth Quarter Results
    Cranswick Full Year Results
    Greencore Half Year Results
    HomeServe Full Year Results
    RS Group Full Year Results
    Shaftesbury Half Year Results
    25-May
    Intertek* Trading Statement
    Marks & Spencer* Full Year Results
    Mediclinic International Full Year Results
    NVIDIA* First Quarter Results
    Pets at Home* Full Year Results
    Severn Trent* Full Year Results
    SSE* Full Year Results
    26-May
    AJ Bell Half Year Results
    Auto Trader* Full Year Results
    Caledonia Investments Full Year Results
    Edinburgh Investment Trust Full Year Results
    Integrafin Holdings Half Year Results
    Intermediate Capital Full Year Results
    Johnson Matthey* Full Year Results
    LondonMetric Property Full Year Results
    United Utilities* Full Year Results
    27-May
    No Scheduled Reporters

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    NVIDIA – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    For the current quarter, NVIDIA expects revenue to be within 2% of $8.1bn. We have reason to think the group will come good on this target, although of course there are no guarantees. The specialised chip-maker is being buoyed by a huge boost in gaming. Its RTX 30 series has been described as ''the most revolutionary graphics card in years'' But we’ll have a particular eye on the Data Centres business.

    NVIDIA produces cutting edge hardware for training artificial intelligence (AI) software, and at $3.3bn the division holds almost as much weight as the core gaming business.

    We also wonder if there’ll be any commentary around the recent weakness in cryptocurrency, and what this could mean for NIVIDA’s bitcoin products.

    See the NVIDA share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to NVIDA research

    Pets at Home – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Working from home and perhaps the renewed popularity of rural living meant UK pet ownership shows little signs of weakness. Pets at Home therefore expects to post record sales and profit growth with underlying pre-tax profit of £140m at the full year mark.

    Retail momentum has remained strong, with the Puppy and Kitten Club still adding around 24,000 new members per week and VIP members reaching 7m. Growing these membership bases is important, as members have typically spent more money across a range of channels than regular customers.

    Commentary on costs, and their expected impact on margins, will be something to watch out for. Costs savings and work with suppliers has helped mitigate the impact of rising costs, but the real effect probably hasn’t been felt yet. Guidance on next year should give an indication as to what extent these could impact profits, the group has previously said it expects around 90% year-on-year increases on both energy and freight costs.

    See the Pets at Home share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Pets at Home research

    SSE – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

    Renewables will be the main focus when SSE reports, despite only being responsible for around 7% of operating profits. That’s because the group’s Renewables division is said to be the future for SSE, with £12.5bn committed to its expansion over the next few years. Management’s said this year’s investment will exceed £2bn, and we’ll be keen to see how far over it stretches.

    Output will be the figure to watch for the renewables arm, after worse than expected weather’s kept the division from living up to its potential. Management’s expecting output from renewables to be 12% below its target—an improvement from the 19% previously guided.

    Debt is another figure to watch and has been a bugbear for SSE for some time. Management’s expecting net debt below £9bn, which is still roughly 4 times forecast cash profits. Asset sales have been driving the group’s debt reduction thus far, so we’d like to see management step in with a clear plan to drive debt to more manageable levels in the year to come.

    See the SSE share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to SSE research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

