Next week on the stock market

Among the companies reporting next week:

We’ll be looking closely at Reckitt Benckiser’s strategy update

We should get a first look at the new, slimmer, WPP

RSA will be hoping for a case of “no news is good news”

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks reporting next week

24-Feb Ascential Full Year Results Associated British Foods* Pre-Close Trading Statement Bunzl Full Year Results Dechra Half Year Results

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Reckitt Benckiser – Sophie Lund Yates, Equity Analyst

The big news in next week’s full year results will be new CEO Laxman Narasimhan’s strategy presentation. There are certainly a few issues that need ironing out, especially in the Health division, which accounts for the majority of sales.

Problems in Health contributed to group like-for-like sales growth of 1.6% in the third quarter, which was half what the market expected. Full year growth targets were lowered again to 0-2%. One of the problems is caution from Reckitt’s Health retail partners, which could be an indication the brand power of Reckitt’s big names is weakening. We’re interested to see if Narasimhan has plans to turn this disappointing trend around.

Other things to keep an eye on include how new management plans to stabilise margins – these are also expected to shrink this year as the group invests in building its brands. Finally, we’ll be looking for any renewed plans to split the company into separate Health and Hygiene Home businesses. Recent commentary and the departure of the Hygiene Home CEO would suggest this has been put on the back burner, but investors will want to know if a split is off the menu for good.

WPP – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

These results represent the first full year of WPP’s new strategy. Having completed the disposal of market research group Kantar in December, the group should be more or less where Chief Executive Mark Read wants it.

The question now is whether the group has managed to sustain third quarter growth over the last 3 months of the year.

We will be keeping a particularly keen eye on the North American business where trends have been improving but revenue continues to shrink. Of particular interest is the performance of WPP’s Global Integrated Agencies. These are the key drivers of revenue, but arguably the most exposed to digital disruption. Plans to merge some of the larger names seems to be delivering results, and with potential for cost savings too that could do wonders for the bottom line.

RSA – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

RSA’s CEO, Stephen Hester, was quite happy with the group’s third quarter results back in November. The third quarter’s been a stumbling block in the past, so Hester was happy to have made it through with minimal fuss. RSA wants to show investors it’s capable of meeting its targets, and steady progresses should be enough for that.

Premiums have been flat so far this year as growth in Scandinavia and Canada was offset by weakness in the UK & International business. The figure to watch out for is the Combined Operating Ratio (COR), which is the percentage of premiums paid out in claims and other costs. A figure above 100% means underwriting is unprofitable, and RSA as a whole was at 94.3% for continuing business at the half year and has been making progress. However, some lines of business are right on the edge of profitability, particularly on the commercial side. We may also get some indication of damages caused by the recent storms, although it could be too early.

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

