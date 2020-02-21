Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log out of your HL account
Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    , Equity Analyst

    Among the companies reporting next week:

    • We’ll be looking closely at Reckitt Benckiser’s strategy update
    • We should get a first look at the new, slimmer, WPP
    • RSA will be hoping for a case of “no news is good news”

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks reporting next week

    24-Feb
    Ascential Full Year Results
    Associated British Foods* Pre-Close Trading Statement
    Bunzl Full Year Results
    Dechra Half Year Results
    25-Feb
    Croda International Full Year Results
    Derwent London Full Year Results
    Hammerson Full Year Results
    Meggitt Full Year Results
    Morgan Advanced Materials Full Year Results
    Petrofac* Full Year Results
    26-Feb
    Avast Full Year Results
    Capital & Counties Full Year Results
    Rio Tinto* Full Year Results
    Serco Full Year Results
    Taylor Wimpey* Full Year Results
    Unite Group Full Year Results
    Weir Group Full Year Results
    William Hill* Full Year Results
    27-Feb
    Aston Martin Lagonda Full Year Results
    AB InBev* Full Year Results
    Bakkavor Group Full Year Results
    British American Tobacco* Full Year Results
    Drax Full Year Results
    EVRAZ Full Year Results
    Flutter Entertainment Full Year Results
    Genus Half Year Results
    Grafton Group Full Year Results
    Greencoat UK Wind Full Year Results
    Hastings Full Year Results
    Hikma Pharmaceuticals Full Year Results
    Howden Joinery Full Year Results
    Hunting Full Year Results
    Inchcape Full Year Results
    James Fisher Full Year Results
    Mondi Full Year Results
    National Express Full Year Results
    Pantheon International Half Year Results
    Persimmon Full Year Results
    Playtech Full Year Results
    PPHE Hotel Group Full Year Results
    Provident Financial Full Year Results
    Reckitt Benckiser* Full Year Results
    Rentokil Initial Full Year Results
    RSA Insurance Group* Full Year Results
    St James's Place Full Year Results
    Standard Chartered Full Year Results
    Vesuvius Full Year Results
    Vistry Group* Full Year Results
    WPP* Full Year Results
    28-Feb
    CRH Full Year Results
    ConvaTec Full Year Results
    IMI Full Year Results
    International Consolidated Airlines Group* Full Year Results
    Jupiter Fund Management Full Year Results
    Rightmove* Full Year Results
    Rolls Royce Holdings* Full Year Results
    Man Group Full Year Results
    Essentra Full Year Results

    *Companies on which we will be writing research.

    Reckitt Benckiser – Sophie Lund Yates, Equity Analyst

    The big news in next week’s full year results will be new CEO Laxman Narasimhan’s strategy presentation. There are certainly a few issues that need ironing out, especially in the Health division, which accounts for the majority of sales.

    Problems in Health contributed to group like-for-like sales growth of 1.6% in the third quarter, which was half what the market expected. Full year growth targets were lowered again to 0-2%. One of the problems is caution from Reckitt’s Health retail partners, which could be an indication the brand power of Reckitt’s big names is weakening. We’re interested to see if Narasimhan has plans to turn this disappointing trend around.

    Other things to keep an eye on include how new management plans to stabilise margins – these are also expected to shrink this year as the group invests in building its brands. Finally, we’ll be looking for any renewed plans to split the company into separate Health and Hygiene Home businesses. Recent commentary and the departure of the Hygiene Home CEO would suggest this has been put on the back burner, but investors will want to know if a split is off the menu for good.

    See the latest Reckitt Benckiser share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Reckitt Benckiser updates

    WPP – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    These results represent the first full year of WPP’s new strategy. Having completed the disposal of market research group Kantar in December, the group should be more or less where Chief Executive Mark Read wants it.

    The question now is whether the group has managed to sustain third quarter growth over the last 3 months of the year.

    We will be keeping a particularly keen eye on the North American business where trends have been improving but revenue continues to shrink. Of particular interest is the performance of WPP’s Global Integrated Agencies. These are the key drivers of revenue, but arguably the most exposed to digital disruption. Plans to merge some of the larger names seems to be delivering results, and with potential for cost savings too that could do wonders for the bottom line.

    See the latest WPP share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for WPP updates

    RSA – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    RSA’s CEO, Stephen Hester, was quite happy with the group’s third quarter results back in November. The third quarter’s been a stumbling block in the past, so Hester was happy to have made it through with minimal fuss. RSA wants to show investors it’s capable of meeting its targets, and steady progresses should be enough for that.

    Premiums have been flat so far this year as growth in Scandinavia and Canada was offset by weakness in the UK & International business. The figure to watch out for is the Combined Operating Ratio (COR), which is the percentage of premiums paid out in claims and other costs. A figure above 100% means underwriting is unprofitable, and RSA as a whole was at 94.3% for continuing business at the half year and has been making progress. However, some lines of business are right on the edge of profitability, particularly on the commercial side. We may also get some indication of damages caused by the recent storms, although it could be too early.

    See the latest RSA share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for RSA updates

    Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Are consumer goods brands running low on power?

      20 February

      Investing for income – 3 ways to check if a dividend’s sustainable

      19 February

      Next week on the stock market

      14 February

      Why dividends are more important than you might think

      14 February

      EV/EBITDA – Another way to value companies

      14 February

      Daily market update emails

      • FTSE 100 riser and faller updates
      • Breaking market news, plus the latest share research, tips and broker comments
      Register

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Are consumer goods brands running low on power?

      Equity Analyst Sophie Lund-Yates assesses the challenges faced by some of the biggest fast moving consumer goods companies (FMCG), and what it means for investors.

      Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

      20 Feb 2020 5 min read

      Category: Shares

      Investing for income – 3 ways to check if a dividend’s sustainable

      Emilie Stevens looks at what makes a sustainable dividend when researching stocks.

      Emilie Stevens

      19 Feb 2020 3 min read

      Category: Shares

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected overseas shares reporting next week.

      Nicholas Hyett

      14 Feb 2020 3 min read

      Category: Shares

      Why dividends are more important than you might think

      Kicking off a series exploring the power of dividends, Equity Analyst Emilie Stevens starts with why dividends are more important than you may think.

      Emilie Stevens

      14 Feb 2020 3 min read