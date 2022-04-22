Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

We should find out if Barclays' mis-selling scandal has resulted in any further costs

Chinese supply disruption could take some of the shine off Apple’s outlook statement

Forward sales at Taylor Wimpey will be a key indicator of how much buyers have left in the tank

Barclays – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Barclays has been rocked by its admission that it mis-sold US securities back in 2019, which will result in the group losing about £450m. An independent review is underway, and regulators are asking questions. We’ll be keeping a close eye out for any information on this next week and hoping the original bill hasn’t grown.

Away from the public blunder, we expect to hear Barclay’s diversified income stream model has held it in good stead. Its trading arm should have benefitted from recent market volatility, while rising interest rates should be good news for the traditional banking business. However, we wonder what credit balances look like. Last we heard, consumers were starting to spend on credit at an increased rate as the world recovered from lockdowns. With inflation soaring, more people are turning to borrowing to help pay the bills, but this could lead to an increase in bad debts if inflation isn’t transitory. For that reason, the outlook statement will be read with interest.

Apple – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

The biggest news where Apple is concerned is Chinese supply chain disruption. We expect some negative commentary on this, but ultimately don’t think the long-term investment case has been derailed.

Right now, quarterly revenues are expected to rise around 5%. That’s lower than some would like and we think the drag is likely to continue into Q3, with the market likely to respond negatively to a worse-than-expected outlook. While that’s disappointing, we know Apple handled early lockdown disruption well back in 2020, and its huge scale should hold it in good stead once more, but of course nothing’s guaranteed.

More important for the big picture is how well new models have been received, and how rapidly the lucrative Services division is expanding. This is especially pertinent in today’s high-inflation world, as discretionary spending takes a hit.

Taylor Wimpey – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Press in recent weeks has been focused on issues around cladding, as the government looks to lock in plans to have developers cover the remedial costs. At the start of April, we heard Taylor Wimpey commit to bringing all affected apartment buildings over 11 metres up to scratch.

The group had already set aside £165m for improvements on buildings built in the last 20 years, this pledge extends that to 30 years with an added cost expected in the region of £80m. That’ll weigh on cash flow for the year and we expect to hear updated guidance on year end net cash, which was previously expected to be around £600m.

There’s two key bits of information to look out for. The first is forward sales, last we heard the group was 47% forward sold on private completions for 2022. Any update there will be a telling indication of how much buyers have left in the tank in the wake of higher house prices, a cost-of-living crises and rising interest rates. The second will be on build cost inflation, seen at 6% back in March, it’ll be interesting to hear how that’s evolving given progress toward operating margins of 21-22% is key.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

