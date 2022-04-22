We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    22 April 2022

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • We should find out if Barclays' mis-selling scandal has resulted in any further costs
    • Chinese supply disruption could take some of the shine off Apple’s outlook statement
    • Forward sales at Taylor Wimpey will be a key indicator of how much buyers have left in the tank

    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    25-Apr
    Coca-Cola* Q1 Results
    SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Full Year Results
    26-Apr
    Alphabet* Q1 Results
    Associated British Foods* Half Year Results
    Elementis Trading Statement
    HSBC* Q1 Results
    IWG Q1 Trading Statement
    Jupiter Fund Management Q1 Trading Statement
    Microsoft* Q3 Results
    National Express Q1 Trading Statement
    PepsiCo* Q1 Results
    PureTech Health Full Year Results
    Taylor Wimpey* Trading Statement
    Visa* Q2 Results
    27-Apr
    AVEVA Group Full Year Trading Statement
    Drax Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Fresnillo Q1 Production Report
    GlaxoSmithKline* Q1 Results
    Lloyds Banking Group* Q1 Interim Management Statement
    London Stock Exchange Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Meta* Q1 Results
    Network International Holdings Q1 Trading Statement
    Persimmon* Trading Statement
    Spotify* Q1 Results
    WH Smith Half Year Results
    WPP* Q1 Trading Statement
    28-Apr
    Amazon* Q1 Results
    Apple* Q2 Results
    Barclays* Q1 Results
    British American Tobacco* AGM Statement
    ConvaTec Group Q1 Trading Statement
    EVRAZ Q1 Trading Statement
    Glencore Q1 Production Report
    Howden Joinery Q1 Trading Statement
    Inchcape Q1 Trading Statement
    Indivior Q1 Results
    Lancashire Holdings Q1 Trading Statement
    McDonalds* Q1 Results
    Sainsbury* Full Year Results
    Schroders Q1 Assets Under Management Statement
    Smith & Nephew* Q1 Trading Statement
    Spectris Q1 Trading Statement
    St. James's Place Q1 New Business Announcement
    Standard Chartered* Q1 Results
    Synthomer Q1 Trading Statement
    Unilever* Q1 Trading Statement
    Weir Group Q1 Interim Management Statement
    Whitbread* Full Year Results
    29-Apr
    AstraZeneca* Q1 Results
    Computacenter Q1 Trading Statement
    Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Statement
    Natwest Group* Q1 Results
    Pearson* Q1 Trading Statement
    Reckitt Benckiser Group* Q1 Trading Statement
    Rotork Q1 Trading Statement
    Smurfit Kappa Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Travis Perkins Q1 Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Barclays – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Barclays has been rocked by its admission that it mis-sold US securities back in 2019, which will result in the group losing about £450m. An independent review is underway, and regulators are asking questions. We’ll be keeping a close eye out for any information on this next week and hoping the original bill hasn’t grown.

    Away from the public blunder, we expect to hear Barclay’s diversified income stream model has held it in good stead. Its trading arm should have benefitted from recent market volatility, while rising interest rates should be good news for the traditional banking business. However, we wonder what credit balances look like. Last we heard, consumers were starting to spend on credit at an increased rate as the world recovered from lockdowns. With inflation soaring, more people are turning to borrowing to help pay the bills, but this could lead to an increase in bad debts if inflation isn’t transitory. For that reason, the outlook statement will be read with interest.

    See the Barclays share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Barclays research

    Apple – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    The biggest news where Apple is concerned is Chinese supply chain disruption. We expect some negative commentary on this, but ultimately don’t think the long-term investment case has been derailed.

    Right now, quarterly revenues are expected to rise around 5%. That’s lower than some would like and we think the drag is likely to continue into Q3, with the market likely to respond negatively to a worse-than-expected outlook. While that’s disappointing, we know Apple handled early lockdown disruption well back in 2020, and its huge scale should hold it in good stead once more, but of course nothing’s guaranteed.

    More important for the big picture is how well new models have been received, and how rapidly the lucrative Services division is expanding. This is especially pertinent in today’s high-inflation world, as discretionary spending takes a hit.

    See the Apple share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Apple research

    Taylor Wimpey – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Press in recent weeks has been focused on issues around cladding, as the government looks to lock in plans to have developers cover the remedial costs. At the start of April, we heard Taylor Wimpey commit to bringing all affected apartment buildings over 11 metres up to scratch.

    The group had already set aside £165m for improvements on buildings built in the last 20 years, this pledge extends that to 30 years with an added cost expected in the region of £80m. That’ll weigh on cash flow for the year and we expect to hear updated guidance on year end net cash, which was previously expected to be around £600m.

    There’s two key bits of information to look out for. The first is forward sales, last we heard the group was 47% forward sold on private completions for 2022. Any update there will be a telling indication of how much buyers have left in the tank in the wake of higher house prices, a cost-of-living crises and rising interest rates. The second will be on build cost inflation, seen at 6% back in March, it’ll be interesting to hear how that’s evolving given progress toward operating margins of 21-22% is key.

    See the Taylor Wimpey share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Taylor Wimpey research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      What’s next for Housebuilders?

      21 April

      Do you really know who runs the companies you own?

      20 April

      Global stock market and funds sector review – the effects of the Ukraine crisis

      20 April

      Why inflation means you need to revisit your finances

      19 April

      Next week on the stock market

      14 April

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      What’s next for Housebuilders?

      We take a look at the current state of play for Housebuilders and share our outlook for the sector.

      Matthew Britzman

      21 Apr 2022 6 min read

      Category: Shares

      Do you really know who runs the companies you own?

      With ownership structures in the spotlight, we look at what different situations could mean for investors.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      20 Apr 2022 5 min read

      Category: Markets

      Global stock market and funds sector review – the effects of the Ukraine crisis

      We look at how different economies and regions around the globe have been coping, and how global funds and stock markets have performed.

      Kate Marshall

      20 Apr 2022 7 min read

      Category: Essentials

      Why inflation means you need to revisit your finances

      Inflation could impact more than just your bills. Here’s how to make sure your finances can keep up with rising prices.

      Alana Fairfax

      19 Apr 2022 6 min read