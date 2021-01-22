Next week on the stock market

Tech reporters will be in full swing next week, with a spate of heavy hitters on the docket. The pandemic has been positive for the majority of tech’s big-names, but their share prices have responded accordingly. This week will prove whether they can live up to their lofty expectations.

The health of the global consumer is also on trial next week with McDonalds and Visa both set to report. Their results will offer investors some insight into whether or not government spending is making its way back into the economy as intended.

Microsoft should report another quarter of strong growth in its cloud business

Diageo will tell us how hard the second wave has hit sales

Tesla looks to follow record production numbers with a similarly strong showing on revenues and profits

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

25-Jan JTC Trading Statement TI Fluid Systems Trading Statement

27-Jan Apple* Q1 Trading Statement Brewin Dolphin Holdings Q3 Trading Statement Fresnillo Q4 Production Report Tesla* Q4 Trading Statement

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Microsoft – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Last quarter the Covid crisis helped Microsoft turn in profits of £13.9bn as sales rose. We expect tailwinds from the pandemic will be present once again in Microsoft’s Q1 results – particularly in the home computing division, where sales rose 6% during Q4. However, we’re hesitant to bank on continued strength in this segment as demand for personal devices will likely wane as people return to work. That could be an issue down the road when investors look to compare figures from quarter to quarter.

Microsoft’s cloud computing arm has also enjoyed Covid-related benefits as more companies shift to remote working, and we’re expecting that trend to continue. If Azure, the group’s cloud platform, can continue growing at its current pace, Microsoft could close the gap between itself and Amazon Web Services.

We’ll be looking for capital expenditure to remain relatively stable, though elevated from previous years, as the group continues to fund growth in its cloud arm. However, Microsoft’s healthy cash flow means barring any unforeseen issues, the group should continue to return cash to shareholders.

Remember, no dividend is guaranteed. We’ll also be looking for signs of another dividend hike later this year.

See the Microsoft share price, charts and how to deal

Sign up to receive Microsoft research direct to your inbox

Diageo – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

It feels like a long time since we last heard from Diageo in September. The distiller has had a tough time since the pandemic forced pubs and bars around the world to close their doors. Last year sales took a predictable hit, and the group’s large fixed costs dragged organic operating profit down 14%. Diageo also wrote down the value of some assets in India, Korea, Nigeria and Ethiopia by over £1.3bn.

Early trading in Diageo’s 2021 financial year was positive, but further waves of coronavirus have since forced more lockdowns. This is likely to have damaged sales again, and this will be an important number to focus on in next week’s results. Distillery costs are hard to flex quickly, but any progress here will also be welcome.

While we don’t expect growth from Diageo next week it’s important that the group retains the ability to spring back into action quickly. If worldwide vaccine rollouts are as successful as hoped the group could have a strong summer. Any information on brand strength and retail sales will help gauge this.

See the Diageo share price, charts and how to deal

Sign up to receive Diageo research direct to your inbox

Tesla – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Tesla has already had an eventful start to the year. The group came within a whisker of hitting its full year production target despite the pandemic, and a 13.2% rise in the shares so far this year has seen CEO Elon Musk become the richest person in the world.

That leaves attention at full year results focused on profit margins and cash generation. Key questions are whether the group has been able to sustain the higher level of production without incurring additional costs, and whether average sales prices have fallen to stimulate demand.

Also worth particular attention is any information relating to the sale of regulatory credits. The group earns credits from its zero-emission vehicles and then sells them to manufacturers of traditional combustion engine cars. With rivals upping their electric production the demand for these credits should fall over time – undermining a key source of cash for the company.

We don’t expect any major revelations. But when shares are trading on a PE ratio of nearly 200, even the slightest whiff of a problem can be painful.

See the Tesla share price, charts and how to deal

Sign up to receive Tesla research direct to your inbox

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments and income they produce can rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Advert on another website Mobile application Advert in the press Search Engine / Research HL mention on another website Recommendation from a friend Existing client HL mention in the media Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.