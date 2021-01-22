Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
We take a look at what to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
22 January 2021
Tech reporters will be in full swing next week, with a spate of heavy hitters on the docket. The pandemic has been positive for the majority of tech’s big-names, but their share prices have responded accordingly. This week will prove whether they can live up to their lofty expectations.
The health of the global consumer is also on trial next week with McDonalds and Visa both set to report. Their results will offer investors some insight into whether or not government spending is making its way back into the economy as intended.
- Microsoft should report another quarter of strong growth in its cloud business
- Diageo will tell us how hard the second wave has hit sales
- Tesla looks to follow record production numbers with a similarly strong showing on revenues and profits
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week
|25-Jan
|JTC
|Trading Statement
|TI Fluid Systems
|Trading Statement
|26-Jan
|Crest Nicholson Holdings
|Full Year Results
|Greencore Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Microsoft*
|Q2 Trading Statement
|PZ Cussons
|Half Year Results
|Saga*
|Trading Update
|UDG Healthcare
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Verizon*
|Q4 Trading Statement
|27-Jan
|Apple*
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Brewin Dolphin Holdings
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Fresnillo
|Q4 Production Report
|Tesla*
|Q4 Trading Statement
|28-Jan
|3i Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Anglo American
|Q4 Production Report
|Britvic
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Diageo*
|Interim Results
|Euromoney Institutional Investor
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Fevertree*
|Full Year Trading Statement
|Intermediate Capital Group
|Trading Update
|Kaz Minerals
|Q4 Production Report
|McDonalds*
|Q4 Trading Statement
|Rank Group
|Interim Results
|Tate & Lyle
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Visa*
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Wizz Air
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Workspace Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|29-Jan
|Abeforth Smaller Companies Trust
|Full Year Results
|Paragon Banking Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Polymetal International
|Q4 Production Results
|EVRAZ
|Q4 Trading Statement
|FDM Group
|Trading Update
*Companies on which we will be writing research.
Microsoft – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
Last quarter the Covid crisis helped Microsoft turn in profits of £13.9bn as sales rose. We expect tailwinds from the pandemic will be present once again in Microsoft’s Q1 results – particularly in the home computing division, where sales rose 6% during Q4. However, we’re hesitant to bank on continued strength in this segment as demand for personal devices will likely wane as people return to work. That could be an issue down the road when investors look to compare figures from quarter to quarter.
Microsoft’s cloud computing arm has also enjoyed Covid-related benefits as more companies shift to remote working, and we’re expecting that trend to continue. If Azure, the group’s cloud platform, can continue growing at its current pace, Microsoft could close the gap between itself and Amazon Web Services.
We’ll be looking for capital expenditure to remain relatively stable, though elevated from previous years, as the group continues to fund growth in its cloud arm. However, Microsoft’s healthy cash flow means barring any unforeseen issues, the group should continue to return cash to shareholders.
Remember, no dividend is guaranteed. We’ll also be looking for signs of another dividend hike later this year.
See the Microsoft share price, charts and how to deal
Sign up to receive Microsoft research direct to your inbox
Diageo – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
It feels like a long time since we last heard from Diageo in September. The distiller has had a tough time since the pandemic forced pubs and bars around the world to close their doors. Last year sales took a predictable hit, and the group’s large fixed costs dragged organic operating profit down 14%. Diageo also wrote down the value of some assets in India, Korea, Nigeria and Ethiopia by over £1.3bn.
Early trading in Diageo’s 2021 financial year was positive, but further waves of coronavirus have since forced more lockdowns. This is likely to have damaged sales again, and this will be an important number to focus on in next week’s results. Distillery costs are hard to flex quickly, but any progress here will also be welcome.
While we don’t expect growth from Diageo next week it’s important that the group retains the ability to spring back into action quickly. If worldwide vaccine rollouts are as successful as hoped the group could have a strong summer. Any information on brand strength and retail sales will help gauge this.
See the Diageo share price, charts and how to deal
Sign up to receive Diageo research direct to your inbox
Tesla – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
Tesla has already had an eventful start to the year. The group came within a whisker of hitting its full year production target despite the pandemic, and a 13.2% rise in the shares so far this year has seen CEO Elon Musk become the richest person in the world.
That leaves attention at full year results focused on profit margins and cash generation. Key questions are whether the group has been able to sustain the higher level of production without incurring additional costs, and whether average sales prices have fallen to stimulate demand.
Also worth particular attention is any information relating to the sale of regulatory credits. The group earns credits from its zero-emission vehicles and then sells them to manufacturers of traditional combustion engine cars. With rivals upping their electric production the demand for these credits should fall over time – undermining a key source of cash for the company.
We don’t expect any major revelations. But when shares are trading on a PE ratio of nearly 200, even the slightest whiff of a problem can be painful.
See the Tesla share price, charts and how to deal
Sign up to receive Tesla research direct to your inbox
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments and income they produce can rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips