Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Reckitt Benckiser faces challenging comparisons from last year, but has finally got rid of its Chinese millstone

Facebook reveals how users and advertisers have responded to recent headlines

AB InBev looks to build back its balance sheet as bars reopen

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

25-Oct HSBC* Q3 Results Petropavlovsk Q3 Production Report

26-Oct Alphabet Q3 Results Bunzl Q3 Trading Update Essentra Q3 Trading Update Hochschild Q3 Production Report Microsoft* Q1 Results Polymetal International Q3 Production Report Reckitt Benckiser* Q3 Trading Update Softcat Full Year Results Visa* Full Year Results Whitbread* Half Year Results

27-Oct AVEVA Group Q3 Trading Update Centamin Q3 Production Report Coca-Cola* Q3 Results ContourGlobal Q3 Trading Update Facebook* Q3 Results Fresnillo Q3 Production Report GlaxoSmithKline* Q3 Results Heineken* Q3 Trading Update McDonalds* Q3 Results Network International Q3 Trading Update Spotify* Q3 Results

29-Oct Computacenter Q3 Trading Update ConvaTec Group Q3 Trading Update Glencore* Q3 Production Report Natwest* Q3 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Reckitt Benckiser – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Rising input costs are expected to eat into Reckitt’s profit margins in the second half. With volume growth also somewhat lacklustre at the half year, the group has its work cut out.

Part of the challenge the group faces is the very strong results reported in 2020 – as coronavirus concerns drove uptake of its health and hygiene products. That will remain the case in the second half, and in all honesty we would view flat numbers as a positive result in products like Dettol and Lysol.

They also completed the disposal of their Chinese infant nutrition business in September. As a long-term detractor from performance, the completion of that bit of housekeeping should mean management have more time to focus on core business going forwards. That can only be good news.

Facebook – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

The regulatory and reputational heat on Facebook has been increasing in the last quarter. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faced a major outage in early October, the group was accused of covering up research suggesting its products are bad for users’ mental health and WhatsApp was fined for incorrect use of customer data. All in all, a pretty horrible set of headlines.

However, the real question next week is whether the bad news has had much impact on users. The group’s no stranger to bad press, and that hasn’t stopped daily user’s rising 79% in just two years. Advertisers too seem to be willing to overlook bad press to access Facebook’s audience, with average revenue per user up 43.5% in just one year.

Management will hope this latest round of negative headlines is no different.

AB InBev – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

The re-opening of pubs and bars around the world should be good news for AB InBev – brewer of Budweiser, Corona and Leffe (to name just a few). Profits were already showing a dramatic improvement at the half year stage, and that trend could gather pace.

That would be something of a relief, because the real story at AB Inbev is the truly eyewatering level of debt the group is lugging around. Back in June, net debt stood at $83.4bn, or 4.4 times cash profits. While this may have been trimmed slightly, full year free cash flow is forecast to be just $7.7bn suggesting it could take years to get back under control.

Given the monumental task ahead, even positive third quarter results will be just a small step on a long road to recovery.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

