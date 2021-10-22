Archived article
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
22 October 2021
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- Reckitt Benckiser faces challenging comparisons from last year, but has finally got rid of its Chinese millstone
- Facebook reveals how users and advertisers have responded to recent headlines
- AB InBev looks to build back its balance sheet as bars reopen
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|25-Oct
|HSBC*
|Q3 Results
|Petropavlovsk
|Q3 Production Report
|26-Oct
|Alphabet
|Q3 Results
|Bunzl
|Q3 Trading Update
|Essentra
|Q3 Trading Update
|Hochschild
|Q3 Production Report
|Microsoft*
|Q1 Results
|Polymetal International
|Q3 Production Report
|Reckitt Benckiser*
|Q3 Trading Update
|Softcat
|Full Year Results
|Visa*
|Full Year Results
|Whitbread*
|Half Year Results
|27-Oct
|AVEVA Group
|Q3 Trading Update
|Centamin
|Q3 Production Report
|Coca-Cola*
|Q3 Results
|ContourGlobal
|Q3 Trading Update
|Facebook*
|Q3 Results
|Fresnillo
|Q3 Production Report
|GlaxoSmithKline*
|Q3 Results
|Heineken*
|Q3 Trading Update
|McDonalds*
|Q3 Results
|Network International
|Q3 Trading Update
|Spotify*
|Q3 Results
|28-Oct
|AB InBev*
|Full Year Trading Update
|Airtel Africa
|Half Year Results
|Amazon*
|Q3 Results
|Apple*
|Full Year Results
|C&C Group
|Half Year Results
|Elementis
|Q3 Trading Update
|EVRAZ
|Q3 Trading Update
|Helios Towers
|Q3 Results
|Inchcape
|Q3 Trading Update
|Indivior
|Q3 Results
|Lloyds*
|Q3 Interim Management Statement
|Royal Dutch Shell*
|Q3 Results
|Travis Perkins
|Q3 Trading Update
|WPP*
|Q3 Trading Update
|29-Oct
|Computacenter
|Q3 Trading Update
|ConvaTec Group
|Q3 Trading Update
|Glencore*
|Q3 Production Report
|Natwest*
|Q3 Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Reckitt Benckiser – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
Rising input costs are expected to eat into Reckitt’s profit margins in the second half. With volume growth also somewhat lacklustre at the half year, the group has its work cut out.
Part of the challenge the group faces is the very strong results reported in 2020 – as coronavirus concerns drove uptake of its health and hygiene products. That will remain the case in the second half, and in all honesty we would view flat numbers as a positive result in products like Dettol and Lysol.
They also completed the disposal of their Chinese infant nutrition business in September. As a long-term detractor from performance, the completion of that bit of housekeeping should mean management have more time to focus on core business going forwards. That can only be good news.
See the Reckitt Benckiser share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to Reckitt Benckiser research
Facebook – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
The regulatory and reputational heat on Facebook has been increasing in the last quarter. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faced a major outage in early October, the group was accused of covering up research suggesting its products are bad for users’ mental health and WhatsApp was fined for incorrect use of customer data. All in all, a pretty horrible set of headlines.
However, the real question next week is whether the bad news has had much impact on users. The group’s no stranger to bad press, and that hasn’t stopped daily user’s rising 79% in just two years. Advertisers too seem to be willing to overlook bad press to access Facebook’s audience, with average revenue per user up 43.5% in just one year.
Management will hope this latest round of negative headlines is no different.
See the Facebook share price, charts and our latest view
AB InBev – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst
The re-opening of pubs and bars around the world should be good news for AB InBev – brewer of Budweiser, Corona and Leffe (to name just a few). Profits were already showing a dramatic improvement at the half year stage, and that trend could gather pace.
That would be something of a relief, because the real story at AB Inbev is the truly eyewatering level of debt the group is lugging around. Back in June, net debt stood at $83.4bn, or 4.4 times cash profits. While this may have been trimmed slightly, full year free cash flow is forecast to be just $7.7bn suggesting it could take years to get back under control.
Given the monumental task ahead, even positive third quarter results will be just a small step on a long road to recovery.
See the AB InBev share price, charts and our latest view
