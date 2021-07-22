Soon we’ll not be supporting this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    22 July 2021

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • We’ll see how PHP’s project pipeline has progressed.
    • AB InBev will tell us how trading has responded to changing restrictions.
    • McDonald’s will let us know if full year expectations are still on track.

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    26-Jul
    Cranswick Q1 Trading Statement
    LVMH* Interim Results
    Ryanair* Q1 Trading Statement
    Tesla* Q2 Results
    27-Jul
    Alphabet* Q2 Trading Statement
    Apple* Q3 Trading Statement
    Capital & Counties Properties Interim Results
    Croda International Interim Results
    FirstGroup Full Year Results
    Games Workshop Full Year Results
    Greencore Q3 Trading Statement
    Microsoft* Q4 Trading Statement
    MITIE Q1 Trading Statement & AGM
    Moonpig Full Year Results
    Polymetal International Q2 Production Results
    Reckitt Benckiser* Interim Results
    Tyman Interim Results
    Unite Group Interim Results
    Virgin Money UK Q3 Trading Statement
    Visa* Q3 Trading Statement
    Vivo Energy Interim Results
    28-Jul
    Aston Martin Lagonda* Interim Results
    Barclays* Interim Results
    Facebook* Q2 Results
    FDM Group Interim Results
    Fresnillo Q2 Production Report
    GlaxoSmithKline* Q2 Results
    ITV* Interim Results
    Lancashire Holdings Ltd Q2 Results
    Man Group Interim Results
    McDonald's Corporation* Q2 Results
    Moneysupermarket.com Interim Results
    Primary Health Properties* Interim Results
    Rathbone Brothers Interim Results
    RHI Magnesita NV Interim Results
    Rio Tinto* Interim Results
    Smurfit Kappa Interim Results
    Spotify* Q2 Results
    St. James's Place Interim Results
    Wizz Air Q1 Results
    29-Jul
    AB InBev* Q2 Trading Statement
    Airtel Africa Q1 Results
    Amazon* Q2 Trading Statement
    Anglo American * Interim Results
    AstraZeneca * Q2 Results
    BAE Systems* Interim Results
    BT* Q1 Trading Statement
    CMC Markets Q1 Trading Statement
    Compass* Q3 Trading Statement
    Diageo* Full Year Results
    Dr Martens Q1 Trading Statement
    Drax Interim Results
    Elementis Interim Results
    EVRAZ Q2 Trading Statement
    Greencoat UK Wind Interim Results
    Inchcape Interim Results
    Indivior Interim Results
    Informa Interim Results
    Intermediate Capital Trading Statement
    Johnson Matthey* Q1 Trading Statement
    Lloyds Banking* Interim Results
    Morgan Advanced Materials Interim Results
    National Express Interim Results
    Nestle* Interim Results
    Paragon Banking Q3 Trading Statement
    Relx Interim Results
    Rentokil Initial Interim Results
    Royal Dutch Shell* Q2 Results
    Sage Q3 Trading Statement
    Schroders Interim Results
    SEGRO Interim Results
    Smith & Nephew Interim Results & Q2 Trading Statement
    Spectris Interim Results
    Vesuvius Interim Results
    Weir Interim Results
    30-Jul
    AVEVA Trading Update
    British American Tobacco* Interim Results
    Essentra Interim Results
    Glencore* Interim Production Volume
    IMI Results Interim Results
    International Consolidated Airlines* Interim Results
    Intertek* Interim Results
    Jupiter Fund Management Interim Results
    Natwest Interim Results
    Pearson* Interim Results
    Pets at Home* Q1 Trading Statement
    Rightmove* Interim Results

    *Companies on which we will be writing research.

    Primary Health Properties –William Ryder, Equity Analyst

    Primary Health Properties benefits from its location in the healthcare sector—with the NHS and Ireland’s HSE making up the bulk of the group’s tenants. For that reason, we’re expecting strong rent collection to have continued through the second quarter. The larger question for PHP is portfolio growth and revenue growth potential.

    In the first quarter the group made just one acquisition and Covid-related disruptions kept the group from making progress on pipeline deals. At last check the group had 18 direct development projects at varying stages in the medium-term pipeline and 4 live. We’re keen to know whether progress has been made to shift some of those developments forward.

    The group’s Nexus acquisition is also one to watch— aside from the development opportunities that come with it, it’s expected to generate annual cost savings of £4m and we’d like to know if it’s on track to meet that goal.

    Finally, the group’s loan-to-value ratio has been creeping higher, rising nearly a full percentage point to 41.9% over the past year. This could become an issue if interest rates rise, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

    See the latest PHP share price, charts and how to deal

    Sign up to receive PHP research direct to your inbox

    AB InBev – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

    Brewing giant AB InBev must be looking nervously at the UK’s Covid numbers. After a year in which pubs were shut the brewer made a strong start to 2021, with beer volumes and revenue ahead of 2019. However, that’s come as markets around the world reopened pubs and restaurants after a hard Covid winter. We expect the group’s second quarter, which we will hear about next week, to have enjoyed similar momentum. But, with cases rising quickly in the relatively well vaccinated UK, further trading restrictions may be imposed if hospitalisations follow.

    By itself the UK is a relatively small market for a giant like AB InBev, but we could be the canary in the coalmine for another major wave. This makes management’s outlook both interesting and somewhat unimportant. AB InBev’s results will depend heavily on the pandemic’s path over the next six months, but we still want to know how the group is positioning itself.

    See the latest AB InBev share price, charts and how to deal

    McDonald’s – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Overall revenue and profit beat expectations last quarter, partly thanks to a strong performance from the key US market, where comparable store sales rose 13.6%. That’s set the bar high heading into next week’s results, and we wonder if the strong run can be continued. A quick way to check this will be looking at whether the group still expects full-year sales growth in the mid-teens, and operating margins in the low-to-mid 40% range.

    We have reason to hope sales have remained robust in core markets. The group managed a rapid increase in digital and delivery options in the last few years, and this could be a long-term shift in customer behaviour accelerated by COVID. What’s less clear is what the overall picture will be. Restrictions have lifted at different rates across the globe, and that means we’re probably in for an eclectic mix of regional results.

    Finally, we’ll be looking out for any updates on the growth strategy. There are some vague platitudes in the current plan, and we’d like a bit more detail, or at least a better idea of when we can expect it.

    See the latest McDonald’s share price, charts and how to deal

    Sign up to receive McDonald’s research direct to your inbox

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.


      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Compounding without dividends and why shares have value

      22 July

      The Wages of Sin – opportunities in ESG?

      20 July

      ‘60/40’ balanced portfolio – what is it and should investors consider it for the future?

      20 July

      What makes a company a takeover target?

      16 July

      Next week on the stock market

      16 July

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Compounding without dividends and why shares have value

      Why are shares worth anything at all? We take a closer look and explain how companies can compound without paying any dividends.

      William Ryder

      22 Jul 2021 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      The Wages of Sin – opportunities in ESG?

      Increasing numbers of investors are considering ESG factors when making investment decisions. But could the ESG trend be creating opportunities in sin stocks?

      William Ryder

      20 Jul 2021 7 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      ‘60/40’ balanced portfolio – what is it and should investors consider it for the future?

      We take a closer look at the ‘60/40’ portfolio split, what it means for investors and if investors should consider it for the future.

      Tom Mills

      20 Jul 2021 6 min read

      Category: Shares

      What makes a company a takeover target?

      We take a closer look at how to identify if a company might be bought out, and why investors should care.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      16 Jul 2021 5 min read