Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

We’ll see how PHP’s project pipeline has progressed.

AB InBev will tell us how trading has responded to changing restrictions.

McDonald’s will let us know if full year expectations are still on track.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

26-Jul Cranswick Q1 Trading Statement LVMH* Interim Results Ryanair* Q1 Trading Statement Tesla* Q2 Results

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Primary Health Properties –William Ryder, Equity Analyst

Primary Health Properties benefits from its location in the healthcare sector—with the NHS and Ireland’s HSE making up the bulk of the group’s tenants. For that reason, we’re expecting strong rent collection to have continued through the second quarter. The larger question for PHP is portfolio growth and revenue growth potential.

In the first quarter the group made just one acquisition and Covid-related disruptions kept the group from making progress on pipeline deals. At last check the group had 18 direct development projects at varying stages in the medium-term pipeline and 4 live. We’re keen to know whether progress has been made to shift some of those developments forward.

The group’s Nexus acquisition is also one to watch— aside from the development opportunities that come with it, it’s expected to generate annual cost savings of £4m and we’d like to know if it’s on track to meet that goal.

Finally, the group’s loan-to-value ratio has been creeping higher, rising nearly a full percentage point to 41.9% over the past year. This could become an issue if interest rates rise, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

See the latest PHP share price, charts and how to deal

Sign up to receive PHP research direct to your inbox

AB InBev – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

Brewing giant AB InBev must be looking nervously at the UK’s Covid numbers. After a year in which pubs were shut the brewer made a strong start to 2021, with beer volumes and revenue ahead of 2019. However, that’s come as markets around the world reopened pubs and restaurants after a hard Covid winter. We expect the group’s second quarter, which we will hear about next week, to have enjoyed similar momentum. But, with cases rising quickly in the relatively well vaccinated UK, further trading restrictions may be imposed if hospitalisations follow.

By itself the UK is a relatively small market for a giant like AB InBev, but we could be the canary in the coalmine for another major wave. This makes management’s outlook both interesting and somewhat unimportant. AB InBev’s results will depend heavily on the pandemic’s path over the next six months, but we still want to know how the group is positioning itself.

See the latest AB InBev share price, charts and how to deal

McDonald’s – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Overall revenue and profit beat expectations last quarter, partly thanks to a strong performance from the key US market, where comparable store sales rose 13.6%. That’s set the bar high heading into next week’s results, and we wonder if the strong run can be continued. A quick way to check this will be looking at whether the group still expects full-year sales growth in the mid-teens, and operating margins in the low-to-mid 40% range.

We have reason to hope sales have remained robust in core markets. The group managed a rapid increase in digital and delivery options in the last few years, and this could be a long-term shift in customer behaviour accelerated by COVID. What’s less clear is what the overall picture will be. Restrictions have lifted at different rates across the globe, and that means we’re probably in for an eclectic mix of regional results.

Finally, we’ll be looking out for any updates on the growth strategy. There are some vague platitudes in the current plan, and we’d like a bit more detail, or at least a better idea of when we can expect it.

See the latest McDonald’s share price, charts and how to deal

Sign up to receive McDonald’s research direct to your inbox

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Mobile application Existing client Advert in the press Search Engine / Research HL mention in the media Advert on another website Recommendation from a friend HL mention on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.