Coronavirus - we're here to help
From how to access your account online, scam awareness, your wellbeing and our community we're here to help.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log in to HL Account
Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    23 October 2020

    Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:

    • The recovery in Facebook’s advertising revenue takes centre stage
    • Heineken may have had a better quarter, but there are more trials to come
    • Lloyds will reveal the effect of lower interest rates on profitability

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

    26-Oct
    PZ Cussons Trading Statement
    27-Oct
    BP* Q3 Results
    HSBC* Q3 Results
    Microsoft* Q1 Results
    St James's Place Q3 New Business Statement
    Whitbread* Half Year Results
    28-Oct
    GlaxoSmithKline* Q3 Results
    Heineken* Q3 Trading Statement
    Next* Q3 Trading Statement
    Visa* Q4 Results
    29-Oct
    AB InBev* Q3 Results
    Activision Blizzard* Q3 Results
    Alphabet* Q3 Results
    Amazon* Q3 Results
    Apple* Q4 Results
    BT* Q2 Results
    EVRAZ Q3 Trading Statement
    Facebook* Q3 Results
    Indivior Q3 Results
    KAZ Minerals Q3 Interim Management Statement
    Lloyds Banking Group* Q3 Interim Management Statement
    Royal Dutch Shell* Q3 Results
    Smith & Nephew Q3 Trading Statement
    Spotify* Q3 Results
    Standard Chartered* Q3 Results
    WPP* Q3 Trading Statement
    30-Oct
    ConvaTec Q3 Trading Statement
    Glencore Q3 Production Report
    International Consolidated Airlines * Q3 Results
    Natwest* Q3 Interim Management Statement
    Novo Nordisk* Q3 Trading Statement
    Vivo Energy Q3 Trading Statement

    *Companies on which we will be writing research.

    Facebook – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    It will be an interesting one for Facebook next week.

    The first thing we’ll be looking at is advertising revenue. Companies restricting their spending during lockdown meant growth slowed to 10.2% in the second quarter. The third quarter is also expected to be negatively impacted by new rules around targeted advertising.

    Lockdown also fed into a higher level of engagement, with more time spent on screen as people were stuck at home. That’s important because keeping people on screens is what ultimately keeps the advertising-revenue wheel spinning. We suspect that the rate of growth in daily and monthly active users may have calmed down since peak lockdown, but by how much remains to be seen.

    The final thing to keep an eye on will be spending. Margins are being propped up by cost cutting, which makes room for an ever increasing research and development budget. The question is whether things like marketing and other core costs are being stretched too thin.

    See the latest Facebook share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Facebook updates

    Heineken – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    The first half of Heineken’s year was a case study in operational gearing. Because Heineken has large fixed costs, especially in Europe where the group owns everything from breweries to pubs, a 16.4% fall in revenue saw operating profits fall 52.5%. While some restrictions remained in place, pubs and bars have been able to trade more freely in the last few months. We therefore expect Heineken’s revenue and profit to have held up better this half.

    But it seems a second wave of the virus is breaking upon us. Heineken’s global operations mean the policies of each particular nation matter less than the overall trend, but it looks increasingly like the group will suffer another period of depressed sales. Heineken is reasonably well placed to cope, but debt is climbing. The next few months look like they could be tough, but all Heineken can do is ready itself and wait for the storm to blow over.

    See the latest Heineken share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Heineken updates

    Lloyds – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    Lloyds set aside £3.1bn at the half year stage to provide for future bad loans. That was based on some pretty negative assumptions, including 8.5% unemployment this quarter. So far the UK economy has held up better than Lloyds had feared – with unemployment in the third quarter of 4.5%. That means that although the economic weather remains gloomy, the bank will hopefully avoid topping up existing provisions this time round.

    However, while the balance sheet looks solid, we do have questions about revenue and income. Lloyds generates most of its revenues from interest on loans (rather than investment banking activities, for example). Lower interest rates tend to be bad news for the profits banks can earn from lending, and – together with a decline in higher interest rate loans like credit cards – suggests income could fall this quarter even if bad loans remain unchanged.

    See the latest Lloyds share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Lloyds updates

    If investing in US companies you’ll need to complete a W-8BEN. Find out more about the charges.

    Nicholas Hyett holds shares in Lloyds Banking Group

    Remember investments and any income they produce can rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.



      What did you think of this article?

      What did you think of this article?

      Thanks for your feedback

      Click here

      What did you think of this article?

      Thanks for your feedback

      Click here

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      US Election – an investor's guide

      23 October

      Investing through lockdowns - three shares that could withstand disruption

      22 October

      Why profits aren’t all made equal and what that means for PE ratios

      20 October

      Next week on the stock market

      16 October

      Is now the time to buy a utility share?

      15 October

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Politics

      US Election – an investor's guide

      Who will win the US election, Biden or Trump? We take a closer look at the race for the White House and what all this could mean for investors.

      Charlotte Walsh

      23 Oct 2020 3 min read

      Category: Shares

      Investing through lockdowns - three shares that could withstand disruption

      Lockdowns mean tough times for lots of companies, but not all. Here are three shares that don’t dread disruption.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      22 Oct 2020 8 min read

      Category: Shares

      Why profits aren’t all made equal and what that means for PE ratios

      PE ratios are the most common way of valuing companies, but differences in earnings quality mean they have their limits.

      Nicholas Hyett

      20 Oct 2020 5 min read

      Category: Shares

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      16 Oct 2020 5 min read