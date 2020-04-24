Next week on the stock market

First quarter results get properly underway next week in the UK and overseas. We’ll get a first look at how companies are faring in the current disruption, but both lockdowns and cost saving measures will only affect the final month of the quarter for most companies.

Nonetheless the outlook statements from these results should help investors judge whether the recent stock market rally, albeit modest, is justified or not.

Among those reporting next week:

Apple tells us how far it’s strayed from Q2 revenue targets

Questions about sales volumes and house prices will dominate Persimmon's results

UK bellweather Lloyds Banking Group gives us a glimpse of the state of the UK economy

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

27-Apr No FTSE 350 reporters

28-Apr Alphabet* Q1 Results BP* Q1 Results HSBC* Q1 Results Pepsi* Q1 Results Travis Perkins Q1 Trading Statement Weir Group Q1 Interim Management Statement

29-Apr AstraZeneca* Q1 Results Barclays* Q1 Results Elementis Trading Statement Facebook* Q1 Results Fresnillo Q1 Production Report GlaxoSmithKline* Q1 Results Microsoft* Q3 Results Next * Q1 Trading Statement Persimmon* Trading Statement Spotify* Q1 Results Standard Chartered* Q1 Interim Management Statement Synthomer Q1 Trading Statement Tesla* Q1 Results WPP* Q1 Trading Statement

01-May Royal Bank of Scotland* Q1 Interim Management Statement

*Events on which we will be writing research.

Apple – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Apple warned in February that a slower than anticipated return to "normal conditions" in China meant it would be missing revenue targets this quarter. We’ll be tuning in to find out the extent of the miss. As lockdowns have since spread rapidly from Asia to other markets, it could be stark.

Away from the disruption caused by the pandemic it’s important to hear how demand is holding up. Following a period of lacklustre performance, the latest iPhone models had been resonating well with customers – which is important given the hefty $4.5bn being spent on research and development each quarter.

We’ll also be looking at Apple TV+ subscriber numbers. With millions of us stuck at home we could see a good performance from the division. Disney+ has seen 50m subscribers in the first five months after launching, so it will be interesting to see if the streaming pie’s getting bigger, or if Apple’s competitors are simply stealing pieces for themselves.

Persimmon – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

On 25 March Persimmon was preparing for “a significant delay in the timing of legal completions, a rise in cancellation rates and a material slowdown in new sales”. Sales offices were being closed, and so were construction sites – although these are starting to be reopened as of 27 April. We suspect sales volumes have fallen during the lockdown, and Taylor Wimpey’s recent update lends some weight to this view. Interestingly, Taylor has managed to keep house prices steady, which is good news – even if we don’t know whether it can be sustained.

Housebuilders are very sensitive to drops in either price or volume because they tend to have a lot of money tied up in land and partially completed homes. If house prices fall far enough these can’t be sold at a profit, and this problem is compounded when volumes fall too. Persimmon generated 33.1% gross margin on new homes last year, which gives it some breathing room, but a fall in both volumes and prices can combine to hammer margins surprisingly quickly.

This means the speed of the economic recovery is of the first importance. If house prices and sales volumes bounce back quickly then the damage should be fairly limited. On the other hand, if house prices recover slowly the sector could be in trouble. Next week’s trading statement won’t tell us what house prices will look like once the lockdowns end, but it should give us firmer figures to base our analysis on.

Lloyds Banking Group – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Having been all but instructed to scrap their dividends by the regulator, we’ll find out what the initial impact of lockdowns has been on the UK’s banking sector next week. Here’s our check-list of questions:

Has the increase in demand for funding from companies led to a significant increase in lending in certain areas?

Have we already seen a spike in bad loans and what provisions are banks making for future defaults?

What’s happened to net interest margins? (This measures the difference between the interest the bank charges on loans and what it pays for funding, a fall in the Bank of England base rate is usually bad news)

There are some Lloyds specific questions too.

The performance of joint venture Schroders Personal Wealth is worth noting, especially given the currently challenging environment. We’ll also be paying particular attention to lending trends in the higher risk Credit Cards, unsecured lending and car finance divisions which have become increasingly important in recent years.

Nicholas Hyett holds shares in Lloyds Banking Group.

