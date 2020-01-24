Next week on the stock market

Among the companies reporting next week:

Tesla looks to follow up strong production and delivery numbers with profits and cash

Amazon’s Christmas trading will attract the headlines but investors shouldn’t lose sight of the bottom line

Diageo seeks to weather trade turbulence

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week

27-Jan No FTSE 350 reporters

29-Jan Brewin Dolphin Q1 Trading Statement Facebook* Full Year Results Fresnillo Q4 Production Report McDonald's* Full Year Results Microsoft* Q2 Results Tesla* Q4 Results Wizz Air Q3 Results

31-Jan Britvic Q1 Trading Statement Hargreaves Lansdown Half Year Results SSE* Q3 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be writing research

Tesla’s January update revealed record fourth quarter production and deliveries, as the electric car giant finished the year with a roar. The shares have started the year in a similar vein. However, we still have several questions ahead of full year results.

Tesla has never had an issue selling cars, the problem has been selling them profitably and keeping cash flow positive. Both numbers will be watched closely at the full year.

Of particular interest is the ramp-up of the Shanghai Gigafactory. The new facility is already producing cars, but relatively low production rates will inevitably impact margins to start with. We’ll also be looking at how much cash has been sunk into the new plant – with plans afoot for another plant in Europe in the near future, good cash discipline remains important.

A rocky Christmas for retailers has, in part, been put down to increasing online competition. If that’s the case then you’d be forgiven for expecting Amazon’s retail business to be reporting some bumper numbers. Meanwhile reports from Dixons Carphone that smart speakers have been flying off the shelves bodes well for the Alexa platform.

However, the recent launch of same day delivery for Prime customers in the US has increased costs and is likely to have dented margins over the Christmas period too. It’s unlikely to be a bumper Christmas for retail in profit terms even if sales soar.

Increased investment is one reason why cloud computing, rather than retail, accounts for the majority of profit. Amazon Web Services will shrug off the festive excitement but, with cloud based software going from strength-to-strength in the wider economy, investors will be hoping for another strong quarter nonetheless.

We think these could be an interesting set of numbers for Diageo.

The move towards premium spirits has been ticking along for a while now, but with Fevertree’s UK sales slowing over Christmas questions will arise about whether that trend has run its course. Diageo of course is both global and more diversified than Fevertree – with particular exposure to whisky rather than gin – but it’s got a similar customer group.

The other major headwind is increasing global trade tensions. The group exports Scotch whisky around the world, has invested heavily in Asia and been growing its US bourbon business. Alcohol has been one of the areas targeted with additional tariffs in recent trade clashes, so investors will be keen to hear Diageo has weathered the storm so far.

