Next week on the stock market

Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
24 January 2020
Among the companies reporting next week:
- Tesla looks to follow up strong production and delivery numbers with profits and cash
- Amazon’s Christmas trading will attract the headlines but investors shouldn’t lose sight of the bottom line
- Diageo seeks to weather trade turbulence
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week
|27-Jan
|No FTSE 350 reporters
|28-Jan
|AG Barr*
|Q4 Trading Statement
|Apple*
|Q1 Results
|Crest Nicholson
|Full Year Results
|Euromoney Institutional Investor
|Trading Statement
|Greencore
|Q1 Results
|Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy*
|Full Year Results
|PZ Cussons
|Half Year Results
|UDG Healthcare
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Virgin Money
|Q1 Trading Statement
|29-Jan
|Brewin Dolphin
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Facebook*
|Full Year Results
|Fresnillo
|Q4 Production Report
|McDonald's*
|Full Year Results
|Microsoft*
|Q2 Results
|Tesla*
|Q4 Results
|Wizz Air
|Q3 Results
|30-Jan
|3i
|Q3 Results
|3i Infrastructure
|Q3 Results
|Amazon*
|Q4 Results
|BT*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Centamin
|Q4 Production Report
|Diageo*
|Half Year Results
|Coca-Cola
|Q4 Results
|Evraz
|Full Year Trading Update
|Intermediate Capital Group
|Trading Statement
|KAZ Minerals
|Q4 Production Report
|Paragon Banking Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Rank Group
|Half Year Results
|Renishaw
|Half Year Results
|Royal Dutch Shell*
|Full Year Results
|St James's Place
|Q4 New Business Announcement
|TalkTalk
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Unilever*
|Full Year Results
|Verizon*
|Full Year Results
|Visa*
|Q1 Results
|31-Jan
|Britvic
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|Half Year Results
|SSE*
|Q3 Trading Statement
*Events on which we will be writing research
Tesla
Tesla’s January update revealed record fourth quarter production and deliveries, as the electric car giant finished the year with a roar. The shares have started the year in a similar vein. However, we still have several questions ahead of full year results.
Tesla has never had an issue selling cars, the problem has been selling them profitably and keeping cash flow positive. Both numbers will be watched closely at the full year.
Of particular interest is the ramp-up of the Shanghai Gigafactory. The new facility is already producing cars, but relatively low production rates will inevitably impact margins to start with. We’ll also be looking at how much cash has been sunk into the new plant – with plans afoot for another plant in Europe in the near future, good cash discipline remains important.
See the latest Tesla share price, charts and how to trade
Amazon
A rocky Christmas for retailers has, in part, been put down to increasing online competition. If that’s the case then you’d be forgiven for expecting Amazon’s retail business to be reporting some bumper numbers. Meanwhile reports from Dixons Carphone that smart speakers have been flying off the shelves bodes well for the Alexa platform.
However, the recent launch of same day delivery for Prime customers in the US has increased costs and is likely to have dented margins over the Christmas period too. It’s unlikely to be a bumper Christmas for retail in profit terms even if sales soar.
Increased investment is one reason why cloud computing, rather than retail, accounts for the majority of profit. Amazon Web Services will shrug off the festive excitement but, with cloud based software going from strength-to-strength in the wider economy, investors will be hoping for another strong quarter nonetheless.
See the latest Amazon share price, charts and how to trade
Diageo
We think these could be an interesting set of numbers for Diageo.
The move towards premium spirits has been ticking along for a while now, but with Fevertree’s UK sales slowing over Christmas questions will arise about whether that trend has run its course. Diageo of course is both global and more diversified than Fevertree – with particular exposure to whisky rather than gin – but it’s got a similar customer group.
The other major headwind is increasing global trade tensions. The group exports Scotch whisky around the world, has invested heavily in Asia and been growing its US bourbon business. Alcohol has been one of the areas targeted with additional tariffs in recent trade clashes, so investors will be keen to hear Diageo has weathered the storm so far.
See the latest Diageo share price, charts and how to trade
Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Daily market update emails
- FTSE 100 riser and faller updates
- Breaking market news, plus the latest share research, tips and broker comments