Category: Shares
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    24 January 2020

    Among the companies reporting next week:

    • Tesla looks to follow up strong production and delivery numbers with profits and cash
    • Amazon’s Christmas trading will attract the headlines but investors shouldn’t lose sight of the bottom line
    • Diageo seeks to weather trade turbulence

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week

    27-Jan
    No FTSE 350 reporters
    28-Jan
    AG Barr* Q4 Trading Statement
    Apple* Q1 Results
    Crest Nicholson Full Year Results
    Euromoney Institutional Investor Trading Statement
    Greencore Q1 Results
    Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy* Full Year Results
    PZ Cussons Half Year Results
    UDG Healthcare Q1 Trading Statement
    Virgin Money Q1 Trading Statement
    29-Jan
    Brewin Dolphin Q1 Trading Statement
    Facebook* Full Year Results
    Fresnillo Q4 Production Report
    McDonald's* Full Year Results
    Microsoft* Q2 Results
    Tesla* Q4 Results
    Wizz Air Q3 Results
    30-Jan
    3i Q3 Results
    3i Infrastructure Q3 Results
    Amazon* Q4 Results
    BT* Q3 Trading Statement
    Centamin Q4 Production Report
    Diageo* Half Year Results
    Coca-Cola Q4 Results
    Evraz Full Year Trading Update
    Intermediate Capital Group Trading Statement
    KAZ Minerals Q4 Production Report
    Paragon Banking Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Rank Group Half Year Results
    Renishaw Half Year Results
    Royal Dutch Shell* Full Year Results
    St James's Place Q4 New Business Announcement
    TalkTalk Q3 Trading Statement
    Unilever* Full Year Results
    Verizon* Full Year Results
    Visa* Q1 Results
    31-Jan
    Britvic Q1 Trading Statement
    Hargreaves Lansdown Half Year Results
    SSE* Q3 Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be writing research

    Tesla

    Tesla’s January update revealed record fourth quarter production and deliveries, as the electric car giant finished the year with a roar. The shares have started the year in a similar vein. However, we still have several questions ahead of full year results.

    Tesla has never had an issue selling cars, the problem has been selling them profitably and keeping cash flow positive. Both numbers will be watched closely at the full year.

    Of particular interest is the ramp-up of the Shanghai Gigafactory. The new facility is already producing cars, but relatively low production rates will inevitably impact margins to start with. We’ll also be looking at how much cash has been sunk into the new plant – with plans afoot for another plant in Europe in the near future, good cash discipline remains important.

    See the latest Tesla share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Tesla updates

    Amazon

    A rocky Christmas for retailers has, in part, been put down to increasing online competition. If that’s the case then you’d be forgiven for expecting Amazon’s retail business to be reporting some bumper numbers. Meanwhile reports from Dixons Carphone that smart speakers have been flying off the shelves bodes well for the Alexa platform.

    However, the recent launch of same day delivery for Prime customers in the US has increased costs and is likely to have dented margins over the Christmas period too. It’s unlikely to be a bumper Christmas for retail in profit terms even if sales soar.

    Increased investment is one reason why cloud computing, rather than retail, accounts for the majority of profit. Amazon Web Services will shrug off the festive excitement but, with cloud based software going from strength-to-strength in the wider economy, investors will be hoping for another strong quarter nonetheless.

    See the latest Amazon share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Amazon updates

    Diageo

    We think these could be an interesting set of numbers for Diageo.

    The move towards premium spirits has been ticking along for a while now, but with Fevertree’s UK sales slowing over Christmas questions will arise about whether that trend has run its course. Diageo of course is both global and more diversified than Fevertree – with particular exposure to whisky rather than gin – but it’s got a similar customer group.

    The other major headwind is increasing global trade tensions. The group exports Scotch whisky around the world, has invested heavily in Asia and been growing its US bourbon business. Alcohol has been one of the areas targeted with additional tariffs in recent trade clashes, so investors will be keen to hear Diageo has weathered the storm so far.

    See the latest Diageo share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Diageo updates

    Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

