Category: Shares
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected overseas shares reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    24 July 2020

    Among FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week:

    • RSA will update us on profitability over lockdown
    • Sales numbers and liquidity are the order of the day at Next
    • The banks give us an update on what the coronavirus outbreak means for corporate and consumer lending

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

    27-Jul
    LVMH* Half Year Results
    Ryanair* Q1 Results
    28-Jul
    Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Half Year Results
    AG Barr* Half Year Trading Update
    Fresnillo Half Year Results
    Greencore Q3 Trading Statement
    Greggs Half Year Results
    McDonald's* Q2 Results
    Moneysupermarket.Com Half Year Results
    Reckitt Benckiser* Half Year Results
    Sabre Insurance Half Year Results
    Sanne Group Half Year Results
    St. James's Place Half Year Results
    Virgin Money Q3 Trading Statement
    Visa* Q3 Results
    Vivo Energy Half Year Results
    29-Jul
    Aston Martin Lagonda Half Year Results
    AVEVA Q1 Trading Statement
    BAE Systems* Half Year Results
    Barclays* Half Year Results
    Drax Half Year Results
    Facebook* Half Year Results
    FDM Half Year Results
    GlaxoSmithKline* Half Year Results
    Jupiter Fund Management Half Year Results
    Lancashire Holdings Half Year Results
    Next* Q2 Trading Statement
    Primary Health Properties* Half Year Results
    Rathbone Half Year Results
    Rio Tinto* Half Year Results
    Smith & Nephew Q2 Trading Statement
    Smurfit Kappa Half Year Results
    Spotify* Half Year Results
    Taylor Wimpey* Half Year Results
    Unite Group Half Year Results
    Weir Half Year Results
    Wizz Air Half Year Results
    30-Jul
    3i Group Q1 Performance Update
    AB InBev* Half Year Results
    Alphabet* Half Year Results
    Amazon* Half Year Results
    Anglo American* Half Year Results
    Apple* Q3 Results
    AstraZeneca* Half Year Results
    Capita Half Year Results
    Compass* Q3 Trading Statement
    Equiniti Half Year Results
    EVRAZ Q2 Trading Update
    GoCo Group* Half Year Results
    Greencoat UK Wind Half Year Results
    Inchcape Half Year Results
    KAZ Minerals Q2 Production Report
    Lloyds Banking Group* Half Year Results
    London Stock Exchange Half Year Results
    Morgan Advanced Materials Half Year Results
    Nestle* Half Year Results
    Rentokil Initial Half Year Results
    Royal Dutch Shell* Half Year Results
    RSA Insurance* Half Year Results
    Schroders Half Year Results
    Standard Chartered* Half Year Results
    UK Commercial Property REIT Half Year Results
    Ultra Electronics Half Year Results
    Vesuvius Half Year Results
    31-Jul
    British American Tobacco* Half Year Results
    BT* Q1 Trading Statement
    Essentra Half Year Results
    Glencore Q2 Production Report
    International Consolidated Airlines* Half Year Results
    Intertek* Half Year Results
    NatWest Group* Half Year Results
    Paragon Banking Group Q3 Trading Statement
    Pets at Home Q1 Trading Statement

    *Companies on which we will be writing research.

    RSA – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    The insurance industry is currently watching the progress of legal challenges the Financial Conduct Authority has brought to test the wording of business interruption insurance contracts. RSA is involved in a few of the cases, but not because it’s on the hook for an outsized share of these contracts. At the end of April RSA had only received around £25m worth of valid claims for travel, wedding cancellation and business interruption related policies, net of reinsurance. We’re not overly concerned by the potential impact these cases could have on RSA, and would expect reinsurance policies to absorb a lot of the cost if rulings are unfavourable.

    When it comes to the detail we’ll be looking at the balance sheet, premiums and profitability.

    Financial markets have been quite volatile over the past few months, although conditions have calmed recently and interest rates have stayed low. Exactly what effect that will have on capital reserves is unclear, but the dividend has been cut nonetheless following pressure from the regulator. We will be interested to see the net effect on Solvency ratios, though we expect the impact to have been broadly positive.

    Premiums were down slightly in the first quarter, but profitability is harder to predict. Motor claims should be lower as fewer of us drove over lockdown, but other claims and social distancing costs may offset this.

    See the latest RSA share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for RSA updates

    Next - Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Coronavirus hit Next hard, with sales falling even faster than initial stress testing predicted. Total full price sales fell 38% in the period 26 January - 25 April.

    Next week’s trading statement will give us an idea of where Next is headed for the full year. At the moment it thinks that the worst case scenario will see sales fall 40%, and the median outcome will see these down 35%. In that event, full year profit will be £0. While the situation is still developing, the Q2 numbers should shed some light on which trajectory is looking more likely.

    Beyond this we’ll be looking for news about the balance sheet. This isn’t traditional in trading statements, but we suspect Next might let us behind the curtain because of current circumstances. Last time we heard, Next thought it was “unlikely” it would need to borrow through the government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility. Nonetheless it will be good to see what shape the group’s liquidity position is in, and whether or not it’s had to draft in extra help.

    See the latest Next share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Next updates

    NatWest Group – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    This will be the first time NatWest Group reports since adopting its new name, the group was formerly Royal Bank of Scotland, and will also give us an insight into how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting lending.

    We expect a significant increase in corporate lending, driven by government initiatives to help smaller businesses. Meanwhile consumer lending looks set to fall – with the Bank of England reporting significantly lower credit card and unsecured debt across the industry. What this change in lending composition, together with the decline in interest rates on client savings accounts, means for net interest margins remains to be seen.

    The other big question is around defaults. NatWest has a relatively large number of small business customers – so we might expect a reasonably high level of defaults. It’s early days though, and with significant provisions for bad loans already in place more would be a bad sign.

    See the latest Natwest Group share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Natwest Group updates


    Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

