Soon we’ll not be supporting this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    24 September 2021

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • United Utilities should offer some guidance on how regulatory changes could impact revenue forecasts
    • We’ll find out how Next’s sales held up as warm weather eased
    • boohoo’s supply chain review will remain front and centre

    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from HL, sign up to our share insight email.

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    27-Sep
    United Utilities* Pre-Close Trading Update
    28-Sep
    Close Brothers Full Year Results
    Ferguson Full Year Results
    Moonpig Trading Update
    Pennon* Trading Update
    Smiths Group Full Year Results
    29-Sep
    Next* Half Year Results
    SSP Trading Update
    30-Sep
    boohoo* Half Year Results
    Renishaw Full Year Results
    31-Sep
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    United Utilities – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    There’ll be one thing on investors’ minds when United Utilities offers a trading update - the dividend. One of the reasons people hold utilities is because their more reliable revenue streams can translate into healthier dividends, and a prospective yield of 4.3% is a big part of United’s investment case. But remember no dividend is guaranteed. This is especially true at the moment because United’s hit a few bumps recently.

    Regulatory changes resulted in a lower chargeable price, which hit revenues last year, but Ofwat’s recent decision to allow utilities to up their prices could reverse some of that damage. We’re expecting management to offer an update on how this change might impact the group’s forecast for this year. With infrastructure investments on the rise, better-than-expected revenue would be a welcome tailwind.

    Bolstering profits will be important if the group’s to maintain its progressive dividend policy, which is linked to inflation. The rise in inflation means UU could be in for a larger than anticipated dividend hike this year - the latest August figures show a 3% annual increase. We wonder if management will stick to its promises, or shakeup the dividend policy to reflect the transient nature of the current price rises.

    See the United Utilities share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to United Utilities research

    Next – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    In July, Next said recent trading was “materially ahead” of expectations, and it upped full year profit guidance by £30m. So, we have reason enough to expect a relatively spritely set of half year results. We already know total full price sales rose 7.8% in the period – so what else is there to watch out for?

    The big one is momentum. Second quarter sales far outpaced the first, largely because of pent up demand and warm weather. What we’d like to know is at what pace this is slowing down. As the warm weather eased, so did sales, so exactly what this will translate to is yet to be seen.

    We’d like to know how things are looking in the store estate as well. Sales have been declining for a while, but we wonder how the autumn/winter collections are being received in-store. Next’s prevalence in out-of-town retail parks means it may have been able to perform better than peers as more of the UK gets back to the office and social events.

    See the Next share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Next research

    boohoo – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Sentiment around boohoo is being overshadowed by concerns over its ongoing supply chain review. Poor working conditions and exploitation have led the group to overhaul its processes, and an update on how things are going will be top of most people’s lists.

    Away from the scandal though there’s something else to consider. The market expects a lot from boohoo – a 32% increase in first quarter revenue back in June left the market nonplussed. “Good” isn’t good enough for the clothing retailer. With that in mind, there’s pressure for the group to remain on track for its medium-term goal of 25% revenue growth.

    On a wider scale, we wonder if boohoo has any plans to strengthen its sustainability credentials. Fellow fast fashion names ASOS and Primark have recently committed to upping their use of sustainable materials. Any specific goals or comments around this, and what that means for margins, would be read with great interest.

    See the boohoo share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to boohoo research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      How to navigate the upcoming National Insurance and dividend tax rises

      23 September

      Energy price rises – what’s going on and how can investors respond

      22 September

      Millions fall into the emergency savings gap in retirement

      22 September

      Index funds vs ETFs – what’s the difference and why should you care?

      22 September

      HMRC’s self-assessment registration deadline is fast approaching – who needs to file?

      21 September

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Essentials

      How to navigate the upcoming National Insurance and dividend tax rises

      We explain what actions you can consider taking to reduce the impact of the upcoming tax hikes.

      Hugh Breach, Financial Adviser

      23 Sep 2021 5 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      Energy price rises – what’s going on and how can investors respond

      A closer look at the latest on energy markets and how investors can respond.

      Nicholas Hyett & George Trefgarne

      22 Sep 2021 min read

      Category: Essentials

      Millions fall into the emergency savings gap in retirement

      Here’s why you should keep an emergency fund of cash, how big it should be and where you should keep it.

      Sarah Coles & Ryan Kenny

      22 Sep 2021 3 min read

      Category: Funds

      Index funds vs ETFs – what’s the difference and why should you care?

      We look at some of the key differences between index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

      Alex Watkins, Passive Investment Analyst

      22 Sep 2021 min read