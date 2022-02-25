Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

We’ll see whether online demand is sticky at Entain post-pandemic.

Melrose will reveal whether inflation’s hurt margins in Automotive.

Taylor Wimpey should shed light on whether the housing boom has more runway.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

02-Mar Ascential Full Year Results Aviva* Full Year Results Coats Group Full Year Results Hiscox Full Year Results Persimmon* Full Year Results Polymetal Trading Statement Vistry* Full Year Results Vivo Energy Full Year Results Weir Group Full Year Results

04-Mar Hammerson Full Year Results Morgan Advanced Materials Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Entain – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

Entain’s already offered a preview of what to expect at the full year, and it looks promising. The group revealed that overall net gaming revenue (NGR) was up 8% for the year, driven by a strong online performance. As that’s a higher-margin part of the business, we’re expecting profits to rise at a faster clip. Management’s guided for underlying cash profits between £875m and £885m.

We’ll be looking for further growth in online and management’s take on the direction of travel as we exit the pandemic. Online has been a profit driver, so we’d like to see some of the lockdown-fuelled demand stick around now that in person betting has fully reopened.

BetMGM will also be a key segment to watch, CEO Jette Nygaard-Anderson called it out as ''a particular highlight'', so the market could be expecting big things. The recent acquisition of a Canadian sports betting firm suggests it could be open to planting more flags across North America.

Melrose – Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst

Recovery is the name of the game at Melrose. The pandemic’s depressed Aerospace sales plus supply chain bottlenecks have left the Automotive division struggling to squeeze out profits.

We’re expecting things to have nearly stabilised in the Aerospace division. The second half likely saw an improvement as commercial flights resumed. This will be helped by the group’s focus on narrow body planes, which returned to the skies faster than their long-haul counterparts.

Automotive is likely still struggling against supply chain issues, so we’re not expecting to see much sales growth. However, management's said it expects margins to be double 2020 levels, suggesting cost saving initiatives are paying off. We do wonder whether inflation and the rising input costs that go along with it will have dulled the shine of these efforts, though.

Taylor Wimpey – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Next week’s full-year results should reflect what’s been a strong backdrop over the past year. Mortgage availability has remained high, interest rates low by historical standards and house prices are showing no signs of slowing. With that, we’re expecting to see operating profits of £820m, with margins of 21-22%. Those margins will be watched closely, as will any further updates on margin outlook as cost inflation and supply chain pressures have been a persistent headwind.

We’ll be keeping a look out for any updates on forward sales. As that should give us an indication on where demand is for 2022. That’ll be timely information given the government's most recent data suggested house sales in January cooled off.

Investors will be eyeing more information on shareholder returns, given management hinted at a possible share buyback in last month’s trading update. The group finished the year with net cash of £837m, in addition to an already strong strategic land bank, so there should be cash to spare. Remember though, there are no guarantees.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

