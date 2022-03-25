Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
25 March 2022
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- AG Barr should let us know how it plans to offset inflation
- Keywords' operating margin outlook will be in the spotlight
- Recovering demand should help Pennon move closer to its revenue target
If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|28-Mar
|No FTSE 350 reporters
|29-Mar
|AG Barr*
|Full Year Results
|Bellway
|Half Year Results
|30-Mar
|Keywords*
|Full Year Results
|31-Mar
|3I Infrastructure
|First Quarter Pre-Close Trading Statement
|BBGI Global Infrastructure
|Full Year Results
|01-Apr
|Pennon*
|Trading Statement
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
AG Barr – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
We already know full year revenue is expected to be around the £267m mark for the IRN-BRU and Rubicon maker. That comes as the group recovers from the impact of restrictions last year – encouragingly, sales are expected to be above pre-pandemic levels.
So, failing any unexpected upsets on that front, we’ll be turning our attention to inflation. AG Barr is facing the effects of rising packaging and energy-linked commodity prices. We’re very interested to see what this will mean for the operating margin outlook – this is expected to be 15.6% for the last financial year.
Efforts to offset inflation could present in a number of different ways, including further price increases. Well-known brands give AG Barr the firepower to do this to some extent, but its products don’t exactly fall into “premium” territory, so we think pricing power will be limited. That puts the onus on volumes, as well as further cost cuts. The latter could be a cause for concern if it comes at the expense of marketing budgets.
See the AG Barr share price, charts and our latest view
Keywords - Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst
We’re expecting a positive tone from Keywords next week, with full year revenue and underlying pre-tax profit of €512m and €86m respectively. That's slightly higher than the estimate given when guidance was raised in December. The outsourced gaming industry supplier has been enjoying the spoils that come with the growing gaming industry, with increased demand thanks to lockdown-induced behaviour changes.
As ever, nothing’s perfect though. We’d like to see how Keywords plans to keep sales moving forwards at a rate impressive enough to keep margins sustained. These are currently being inflated by temporary tailwinds like reduced staff travel. An area holding the group back is an inability to find enough highly skilled game developers. Fixing that will likely mean higher wages. From both a cost and competitive perspective, we’d like to see this situation being managed. We don’t think this will have a huge effect on margins, but it’s still something to keep an eye on.
See the Keywords share price, charts and our latest view
Pennon - Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst
With lockdown restrictions behind us, the shape of demand recovery is the most important thing to watch at Pennon. Water demand fell when businesses were closed, and the beginnings of a strong recovery were evident at the half-year. That should have improved even further, but the big question will be whether household demand stuck around. Pennon should benefit from the hybrid work-from-home model. This led the group to up its full year revenue expectations to £644.6m, we’d like to know whether this is still achievable.
Between the group’s substantial shareholder returns and its Bristol Water acquisition, debt has started to creep uncomfortably higher. We’d like to see the group start to chip away at this, as rising interest payments might start to eat into the bottom line.
We’re also keen to hear Pennon’s take on Offwat’s investigation into river pollution and how that might impact profits moving forward. With environmental responsibility becoming increasingly important to both investors and the government, the outcome could dent profitability if it is unfavourable.
See the Pennon share price, charts and our latest view
Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips