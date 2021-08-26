Soon we’ll not be supporting this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    26 August 2021

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Barratt Developments’ outlook for cost inflation will be front and centre
    • We’ll get an idea of how the global semi-conductor shortage is affecting Melrose
    • The strength of the London market is the main focus in Berkeley results

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    30-Aug
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    31-Aug
    Bunzl Half Year Results
    01-Sept
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    02-Sept
    Barratt Developments* Full Year Results
    Coca-Cola European Pacific Partners Half Year Results
    Melrose Industries* Half Year Results
    03-Sept
    Ashmore Group Full Year Results
    Berkeley Group* Trading Update

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Barratt Developments – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Barratt has surprised us in a good way with its post-pandemic trading. Full year underlying pre-tax profit is expected to come in at around £899m – the high end of market expectations. That’s predicated on a strong recovery in completion volumes, which are meant to be just around 3.4% lower than before the crisis.

    Seeing as we already have an idea of what Barratt expects for the full year, it’s the outlook statement that will be worth attention. There are a couple of reasons for this. The first is ongoing build cost inflation, which is running at a rather unhelpful 3-4%. We’d like to know if this trend is expected to continue, and what it might mean for margins.

    The second is demand expectations. The stamp duty holiday and pandemic lifestyle changes lit a fire under the housing market. The government is still committed to supporting the housing market with things like 95% mortgages, which makes buying a house more accessible for those with only a small deposit. But demand is likely to dissipate as some of the headwinds of the last eighteen months ease.

    Melrose – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Melrose’s biggest division, Automotive, is being weighed down by the issues caused by the global semi-conductor shortage. We expect this to have held the division back in the second half, although to what extent is unclear. The other issue is Melrose’s aviation businesses, which relies heavily on commercial air travel. You don’t need us to tell you this remains very disrupted.

    One possible area of good news is margins. Despite the issues it’s faced, Melrose has managed keep margins healthier than we’d feared, thanks to very strong cost control. Analysts expect operating margins to be around 5.6% by the full year – up from 3.9% at the end of last year.

    Berkeley Homes – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    Berkeley’s greater exposure to London makes it a little different to rivals like Barratt Development. Not only are its houses higher priced, averaging £770,000, but its more exposed to the fortunes of the capital more generally.

    Sales in the capital struggled during lockdown, but last we heard enquiries were running ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Given increased remote working we had worried that smaller, central London properties could lose some of their attractions – so it would be good to see those enquiries converting into sales.

    Management are clearly confident – with a £141m capital return six months ahead of plans.

