We’re currently experiencing extremely high call volumes. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this might cause.

If you need help with your account, please visit our Help Centre, or email us and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can. For more information and tips on managing your account online please visit www.hl.co.uk/coronavirus

We’re experiencing high call volumes, please check FAQs before calling.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log out of your HL account
Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • Next week on the Stock Market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected overseas shares reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    , Equity Analyst

    The FCA has requested companies delay releasing full year results for at least two weeks. That’s to help make sure the information being published is as up to date as it can be as coronavirus causes unprecedented disruption to demand, supply chains and global stock markets.

    That means the calendar looks a little thin compared to usual, but we expect there’ll be more unscheduled profit warnings and trading updates. We can’t say for sure who we’re going to hear from next week, but we’re almost certain it will be another busy one for equity analysts and investors everywhere.

    Among the companies scheduled to release updates:

    • Pennon should prove it’s a case of business as usual

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week

    30-Mar
    Pennon* Trading statement
    31-Mar
    Royal Dutch Shell Quarterly update
    Smiths Half year results
    01-April
    No FTSE 350 reporters
    02-April
    No FTSE 350 reporters
    03-April
    No FTSE 350 reporters

    *Events on which we will be writing research.

    Pennon

    Pennon is one of very few companies to have announced big news lately that was unrelated to coronavirus. Last week the group said it plans to sell its waste business for cash proceeds of around £3.7bn, which will be used to pay down debt and returned to shareholders.

    With companies shelving dividends left, right and centre in the wake of current disruption, investors will want to know if they can expect to hear similar bad news in next week’s trading update. As a utility, Pennon’s income is largely sheltered from what’s going on at the moment – demand won’t dry up in the same way as it can for a retailer for example. We think this return to shareholders is still likely to go ahead for the time being, but as ever this isn’t guaranteed – especially in these unprecedented times.

    One thing we can say for sure is now Viridor’s on the way out, investor attention should be squarely on the Water business. In all honesty Pennon is a classic case of “no news is good news”, and its reliable income remains its main attraction. Ideally next week we’ll get the sense that it’s business as usual at Pennon HQ.

    See the latest Pennon share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Pennon updates

    Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Five shares to watch – coronavirus update

      25 March

      How to use HL's share research

      25 March

      Bank of England cuts rates and restarts quantitative easing

      23 March

      Next week on the Stock Market

      20 March

      Coronavirus continues to spread - a bond fund manager’s view

      20 March

      Daily market update emails

      • FTSE 100 riser and faller updates
      • Breaking market news, plus the latest share research, tips and broker comments
      Register

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Five shares to watch – coronavirus update

      Our early thoughts on what the outbreak could mean for this year's five shares to watch.

      Nicholas Hyett

      25 Mar 2020 6 min read

      Category: Shares

      How to use HL's share research

      We explain how our share research can you help support you to invest with confidence.

      Nicholas Hyett

      25 Mar 2020 2 min read

      Category: Markets

      Bank of England cuts rates and restarts quantitative easing

      William Ryder, Equity Analyst, on last week's Bank of England interest rate cut and the use of quantitative easing.

      William Ryder

      23 Mar 2020 min read

      Category: Shares

      Next week on the Stock Market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected overseas shares reporting next week.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      20 Mar 2020 4 min read