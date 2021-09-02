Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

DS Smith will reveal if it’s been able to offset inflationary pressure with price increases.

Forward sales will be the metric to watch when Vistry reports amid concern that the housing market is cooling.

EMIS looks to build on growth delivered during the pandemic.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

06-Sep Dechra Pharmaceuticals Full Year Results HgCapital Trust Half Year Results

08-Sept Biffa Trading Update Dunelm Group Full Year Results Halfords Group* Trading Update

10-Sept No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

DS Smith – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

For box-maker DS Smith, striking a balance between rising input costs and increased output is the key challenge. We’re expecting to see a huge year-over-year volume increase for the first quarter owing to the pandemic-related weakness baked into last year’s figures. But the group should be at or close-to pre-pandemic levels, putting it on-track to outperform 2019 sales.

Volumes improved through the second half of last year, but management flagged inflation as a potential challenge. The increase is expected to be passed seamlessly on to customers, most of which will likely stomach the higher bill. Three months isn’t long enough to say the strategy is iron-clad, but next week should give investors some idea of whether or not things are going to plan.

Executing on this balancing act is essential if the group is to live up to its prospective 3.4% dividend yield - a big part of the investment case. Remember that yields are not a reliable indicator of future income.

See the DS Smith share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to DS Smith research

Vistry – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

If peers’ results are anything to go by, we’re pretty confident that Vistry’s half-year results will outline a strong performance. The UK’s housing market has been on fire over the past six months, buoyed by pent-up lockdown demand, affordable mortgages and the stamp duty holiday. Vistry has likely capitalised on the situation.

We’re most interested in where things are headed. Forward sales will be a key metric to watch as it offers a glimpse into whether demand is starting to wane. With the stamp duty holiday wrapping up, there’s concern that the market may be starting to cool.

The most recent HRMC data showed property sales slowed considerably in July, as some of the government’s helpful schemes draw to a close. We’d like to hear Vistry’s take on the situation and get a sense of whether prices are holding up in the absence of tax savings incentives.

See the Vistry share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Vistry research

EMIS – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

EMIS’ management have said that they were heading for “business as usual”, with trading actually slightly ahead of expectations and better than pre-pandemic.

While we expect EMIS Health – the group’s core business selling software to GP surgeries – to have done well this year, it’s unlikely to deliver transformative growth. After all the group already services 57% of GPs in the UK.

Instead it’s EMIS Enterprise, which includes patient-facing services, analytics and pharmacy services, which we think is the engine for future expansion. In particular its Patient Access business has enjoyed very rapid growth over the pandemic – as patients increasingly require digital access to NHS services. We suspect that trend could continue to gather pace even now the pandemic is subsiding.

See the EMIS share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to EMIS research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Advert on another website Existing client Recommendation from a friend HL mention in the media Search Engine / Research Advert in the press Mobile application HL mention on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.